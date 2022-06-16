Skip to Content
stacker-Money
By
Published 12:21 AM

What the 10 largest retailers pay their workers


Peter Macdiarmid // Getty Images

What the 10 largest retailers pay their workers

Workers in rows in a large amazon warehouse.


Canva

#10. Walmart Inc.

Walmart tractor trailer on the road.


Canva

#9. Target Corp.

Target store with cars in the parking lot.


Canva

#8. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

A brick Walgreens store with green awnings.


Canva

#7. The Kroger Co.

Brick Kroger building with blue signage.


Canva

#6. The Home Depot Inc.

Home Depot store with orange trim and letters.


JOHANNES EISELE/AFP // Getty Images

#5. Amazon.com Inc.

Employees moving boxes inside an Amazon fulfillment center.


Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for CVS Pharmacy // Getty Images

#4. CVS Health Corp.

CVS at the bottom of a tall building in NY.


Tim Boyle // Getty Images

#3. Costco Wholesale Corp.

A worker pushes carts outside a Costco store.


Scott Olson // Getty Images

#2. United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

A worker sorts packages at a UPS facility.


Sean Rayford // Getty Images

#1. Apple Inc.

Employees wearing masks at an Apple store help customers.

stacker-Money

Stacker

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content