

Canva

5 ways high school students can earn college credit

A group of students studying at the library



The Washington Post // Getty Images

Advanced Placement classes

A group of students taking an AP exam at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia



Kathryn Scott Osler // Getty Images

International Baccalaureate program

A group of students studying for an International Baccaulaureate environmental science class



Canva

Dual enrollment

Students taking a dual enrollment biology class



Canva

College-Level Examination Program

An answer sheet for a multiple choice test



Pressmaster // Shutterstock

Summer school programs

A student studying at a library desk