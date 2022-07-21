Skip to Content
A history of online shopping


Canva

A shopping cart appears on a phone screen with city lights in the background.


Apic // Getty Images

1971: Illegal drugs are sold on ARPANET

Map showing ARPANET communication


Fotoreport Quelle AG/picture alliance via Getty Images

1984: Online shopping invented

Woman shopping online with catalog


Wahoo // Shutterstock

1994: First encrypted retail transaction

Computer screen with http:// and cursor


James D. Wilson/Liaison Agency // Getty Images

1995: eBay is launched

Pierre Omidyar and Meg Whitman pose with ebay goods


Paul Souders // Getty Images

1995: Amazon is founded

Jeff Bezos poses with books


Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

1998: PayPal is founded

Paypal home screen


Funstock // Shutterstock

2010: AliExpress is launched

Aliexpress app on phone


Christopher Morris/Corbis via Getty Images

Pizza Day 2010: Bitcoin is first used to purchase physical goods

Bitcoin accepted here sign on business


DenPhotos // Shutterstock

2014: Apple Pay launched

Phone with Apple Pay app making transaction


Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

2015: First Amazon Prime Day

Laptop with amazon prime day on screen

