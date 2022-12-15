

Highest paid CEOs in America

Sundar Pichai speaks onstage Vox Media’s 2022 Code Conference.

Among the hotly contested debates in the contemporary United States is what to make of the vast discrepancy that exists between the salaries of the country’s top-earning CEOs and the average worker within their companies.

Alex Edmans of the Harvard Business Review has likened the discrepancy to that of a band’s lead singer and bassist, alluding to the fact that people who perform tasks of varying levels of importance in a company ought to receive compensation that reflects these differing contributions.

Using data from the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Stacker listed the 100 highest-paid CEOs in the United States according to what they made in 2020, 2021, or 2022, depending on what data was available as of Nov. 30, 2022.

Read on to see how much the chief executives of top companies made.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc // Getty Images

#100. Charles Scharf (Wells Fargo & Co.)

Charles Scharf in a gray suit.

– 2021 salary: $21.4 million

– Median worker pay: $73,578 (290:1 ratio)



Pavel Kapysh // Shutterstock

#99. Kevin Stein (TransDigm Group Inc.)

A magnifying glass over the Transdigm website showing an airplane.

– 2021 salary: $21.5 million

– Median worker pay: $58,837 (365:1 ratio)



Michael Vi // Shutterstock

#98. David Ricks (Eli Lilly and Co.)

A Lilly headquarters building.

– 2021 salary: $21.5 million

– Median worker pay: $97,130 (221:1 ratio)



JL IMAGES // Shutterstock

#97. Daniel Glaser (Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.)

A Marsh & McLennan headquarters building.

– 2021 salary: $21.5 million

– Median worker pay: $67,143 (321:1 ratio)



T.Schneider // Shutterstock

#96. L. Hunn (Roper Technologies Inc.)

The Roper Technologies logo on a phone.

– 2021 salary: $21.5 million

– Median worker pay: $98,550 (219:1 ratio)

Ima_ss // Shutterstock

#95. Joseph Hogan (Align Technology Inc.)

A person holding an invisalign mouth insert.

– 2021 salary: $21.6 million

– Median worker pay: $13,011 (1,659:1 ratio)



Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis // Getty Images

#94. Jamie Iannone (eBay Inc.)

Jamie Lannone on stage wearing a microphone.

– 2021 salary: $21.7 million

– Median worker pay: $135,528 (160:1 ratio)



Christopher Polk/Getty Images for International Medical Corps // Getty Images

#93. Robert Bradway (Amgen Inc.)

Robert Bradway behind a podium onstage.

– 2021 salary: $21.7 million

– Median worker pay: $130,589 (166:1 ratio)



King4057 at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons

#92. Anirudh Devgan (Cadence Design Systems Inc.)

Cadence headquarters.

– 2022 salary: $21.7 million

– Median worker pay: Not available



Alex Burstow/R&A/R&A // Getty Images

#91. Peter Zaffino (American International Group Inc.)

Peter Zaffino sitting at a table with a microphone a a press conference.

– 2021 salary: $21.9 million

– Median worker pay: $71,936 (305:1 ratio)

JOKER/Hartwig Lohmeyer/ullstein bild // Getty Images

#90. Walter Bettinger II (The Charles Schwab Corp.)

Charles Schwab headquarters.

– 2021 salary: $21.9 million

– Median worker pay: $109,269 (201:1 ratio)



Coolcaesar at en.wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons

#89. Andrew Anagnost (Autodesk Inc.)

Autodesk building.

– 2022 salary: $22.1 million

– Median worker pay: $137,042 (161:1 ratio)



? CDA Productions (Las Vegas) Inc, 2003 // Getty Images

#88. Thomas Reeg (Caesars Entertainment Inc.)

Caesar’s Palace and casino.

– 2021 salary: $22.6 million

– Median worker pay: $35,618 (634:1 ratio)



JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#87. David Henshall (Citrix Systems Inc.)

A Citrix Systems headquarters.

– 2020 salary: $22.6 million

– Median worker pay: $129,724 (174:1 ratio)



Justin Sullivan // Getty Images

#86. Michael Wirth (Chevron Corp.)

The exterior of a Chevron gas station.

– 2021 salary: $22.6 million

– Median worker pay: $183,531 (123:1 ratio)

Michael Gonzalez // Getty Images

#85. G. Sievert (T-Mobile US Inc.)

Sievert speaking outdoors wearing a T Mobile t-shirt.

– 2021 salary: $22.6 million

– Median worker pay: $72,572 (312:1 ratio)



Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock

#84. Jeffrey Storey (Lumen Technologies Inc.)

A Lumen sign on the outside of a stadium.

– 2021 salary: $22.7 million

– Median worker pay: $75,984 (298:1 ratio)



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#83. H. Culp Jr. (General Electric Co.)

The exterior of a brick GE building.

– 2021 salary: $22.7 million

– Median worker pay: $55,064 (412:1 ratio)



Tada Images // Shutterstock

#82. Joseph Gorder (Valero Energy Corp.)

A Valero gas station.

– 2021 salary: $22.7 million

– Median worker pay: $198,219 (114:1 ratio)



Spencer Platt // Getty Images

#81. James Farley Jr. (Ford Motor Co.)

James Farley Jr. in a gray suit.

– 2021 salary: $22.8 million

– Median worker pay: $64,003 (356:1 ratio)

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc // Getty Images

#80. Terrence Duffy (CME Group Inc.)

Terrence Duffy in a pinstripe suit.

– 2021 salary: $22.9 million

– Median worker pay: $153,565 (150:1 ratio)



Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal // Getty Images

#79. Robert Thomson (News Corp.)

Robert Thomson speaking onstage in a black suit.

– 2021 salary: $23.0 million

– Median worker pay: $68,984 (334:1 ratio)



Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Yahoo // Getty Images

#78. Julie Sweet (Accenture Plc)

Julie Sweet sitting in a chair onstage in a blue dress.

– 2021 salary: $23.1 million

– Median worker pay: $48,770 (473:1 ratio)



Wang Ying/Xinhua // Getty Images

#77. Evan Greenberg (Chubb Limited)

Evan Greenberg speaking at a U.S. China Relations gala.

– 2021 salary: $23.2 million

– Median worker pay: $71,894 (322:1 ratio)



Tada Images // Shutterstock

#76. Kevin Hourican (Sysco Corp.)

A Sysco truck outside of a grocery store.

– 2021 salary: $23.2 million

– Median worker pay: $75,209 (309:1 ratio)

Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Digital First Media/The Mercury News // Getty Images

#75. Charles Meyers (Equinix Inc.)

Charles Meyers leaning on a desk in an office by a window.

– 2021 salary: $23.2 million

– Median worker pay: $122,075 (190:1 ratio)



Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#74. Christopher Nassetta (Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.)

Christopher Nassetta in a suit.

– 2021 salary: $23.3 million

– Median worker pay: $36,915 (631:1 ratio)



Riccardo Savi // Getty Images for Concordia Summit // Getty Images

#73. Gregory Hayes (Raytheon Technologies Corp.)

Gregory Hayes talking on stage.

– 2021 salary: $23.3 million

– Median worker pay: $112,078 (208:1 ratio)



JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#72. Jeffrey Sloan (Global Payments Inc.)

Global Payments headquarters.

– 2021 salary: $23.3 million

– Median worker pay: $56,202 (415:1 ratio)



Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#71. Hafize Erkan (First Republic Bank)

First Republic Bank exterior.

– 2021 salary: $23.5 million

– Median worker pay: $162,300 (145:1 ratio)

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post // Getty Images

#70. Juan Luciano (Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.)

A flavorist at Archer Daniels Midland creates a black truffle flavor.

– 2021 salary: $23.5 million

– Median worker pay: $81,320 (290:1 ratio)



BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images

#69. Phebe Novakovic (General Dynamics Corp.)

A close up of Phebe Novakovic.

– 2021 salary: $23.6 million

– Median worker pay: $92,585 (254:1 ratio)



Mark Schiefelbein/Pool // Getty Images

#68. Darren Woods (Exxon Mobil Corp.)

Darren Woods in a suit.

– 2021 salary: $23.6 million

– Median worker pay: $189,082 (125:1 ratio)



Brandon Bell // Getty Images

#67. Jeffrey Miller (Halliburton Co.)

People listen to a presentation on the Halliburton company.

– 2021 salary: $23.6 million

– Median worker pay: $81,076 (291:1 ratio)



John Lamparski // Getty Images

#66. Brian Moynihan (Bank of America Corp.)

Brian Moynihan in a navy suit.

– 2021 salary: $23.7 million

– Median worker pay: $102,497 (232:1 ratio)

SAM YEH/AFP // Getty Images

#65. Jen-Hsun Huang (NVIDIA Corp.)

Jen-Hsun Huang speaks onstage.

– 2022 salary: $23.7 million

– Median worker pay: $217,542 (109:1 ratio)



JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#64. Ryan Lance (ConocoPhillips)

Conoco Phillips headquarters.

– 2021 salary: $23.9 million

– Median worker pay: $179,428 (133:1 ratio)



Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Procter & Gamble // Getty Images

#63. David Taylor (The Procter & Gamble Co.)

David Taylor and Mindy Kaling pose at an event.

– 2021 salary: $23.9 million

– Median worker pay: $69,671 (343:1 ratio)



Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#62. Richard Gonzalez (AbbVie Inc.)

Vials of clear liquid on an assembly line.

– 2021 salary: $23.9 million

– Median worker pay: $149,662 (160:1 ratio)



Cineberg // Shutterstock

#61. Donald Umpleby III (Caterpillar Inc.)

Construction equipment.

– 2021 salary: $24.3 million

– Median worker pay: $51,102 (475:1 ratio)

Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#60. Albert Bourla (Pfizer Inc.)

Albert Bourla arrives to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

– 2021 salary: $24.4 million

– Median worker pay: $92,986 (262:1 ratio)



Bfriedl // Wikimedia Commons

#59. Jeffrey Martin (Sempra Energy)

Jeffrey Martin posing in an office.

– 2021 salary: $24.7 million

– Median worker pay: $137,800 (179:1 ratio)



John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York // Getty Images

#58. John Stankey (AT&T Inc.)

John Stankey onstage speaking.

– 2021 salary: $24.8 million

– Median worker pay: $107,570 (231:1 ratio)



Spencer Platt // Getty Images

#57. James Fitterling (Dow Inc.)

Wall Street sign and American flags.

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million

– Median worker pay: $95,607 (260:1 ratio)



FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images

#56. James Quincey (The Coca-Cola Co.)

James Quincey in front of a Coca-Cola background.

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million

– Median worker pay: $13,894 (1,791:1 ratio)

Kimberly White/Getty Images for PARS EQUALITY CENTER // Getty Images

#55. Hamid Moghadam (Prologis Inc.)

Hamid Moghadam in a grey suit at a banquet dinner.

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million

– Median worker pay: $114,183 (218:1 ratio)



PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP // Getty Images

#54. Robert Ford (Abbott Laboratories)

Robert Ford speaking onstage.

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million

– Median worker pay: $97,952 (254:1 ratio)



Intuit Corp. // Wikimedia Commons

#53. Sasan Goodarzi (Intuit Inc.)

Sasan Goodarzi in a gray sweater.

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million

– Median worker pay: $176,342 (141:1 ratio)



JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#52. Gary Norcross (Fidelity National Information Services Inc.)

Fidelity headquarters.

– 2021 salary: $25.0 million

– Median worker pay: $64,135 (390:1 ratio)



MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images

#51. Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron Technology Inc.)

Sanjay Mehrotra speaking onstage in a blue suit.

– 2021 salary: $25.3 million

– Median worker pay: $64,827 (391:1 ratio)

R.Danyliuk // Shutterstock

#50. James Robo (NextEra Energy Inc.)

An energy tower.

– 2021 salary: $25.3 million

– Median worker pay: $132,798 (191:1 ratio)



Match Group // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Sharmistha Dubey (Match Group Inc.)

Close up of Sharmistha Dubey.

– 2021 salary: $25.4 million

– Median worker pay: $106,881 (238:1 ratio)



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#48. Charles Robbins (Cisco Systems Inc.)

A Cisco sign outside.

– 2021 salary: $25.4 million

– Median worker pay: $124,806 (204:1 ratio)



FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images

#47. Ramon Laguarta (PepsiCo Inc.)

Close up of Ramon Laguarta smiling.

– 2021 salary: $25.5 million

– Median worker pay: $52,297 (488:1 ratio)



JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#46. Stephen Squeri (American Express Co.)

American Express headquarters.

– 2021 salary: $25.5 million

– Median worker pay: $67,460 (378:1 ratio)

Rick T. Wilking // Getty Images

#45. C. McMillon (Walmart Inc.)

C. McMillon in front of a Walmart background onstage.

– 2022 salary: $25.7 million

– Median worker pay: $25,335 (1,013:1 ratio)



BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI // Getty Images

#44. Darius Adamczyk (Honeywell International Inc.)

Darius Adamczyk speaking in a black suit onstage.

– 2021 salary: $26.1 million

– Median worker pay: $75,529 (346:1 ratio)



JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images

#43. Alex Gorsky (Johnson & Johnson)

Alex Gorsky with a microphone in front of him.

– 2022 salary: $26.7 million

– Median worker pay: $90,000 (297:1 ratio)



Joe Raedle // Getty Images

#42. David Gibbs (Yum! Brands Inc.)

A Pizza Hut sign.

– 2021 salary: $27.6 million

– Median worker pay: $13,082 (2,108:1 ratio)



JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images

#41. Carol Tome (United Parcel Service Inc.)

Carol Tome speaking into a microphone.

– 2021 salary: $27.6 million

– Median worker pay: $50,379 (548:1 ratio)

Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#40. Lachlan Murdoch (Fox Corp.)

Lachlan Murdoch outside.

– 2021 salary: $27.7 million

– Median worker pay: $80,732 (343:1 ratio)



JASON REDMOND/AFP // Getty Images

#39. Rosalind Brewer (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)

Rosalind Brewer speaking onstage in a red dress.

– 2021 salary: $28.3 million

– Median worker pay: $26,255 (1,084:1 ratio)



Roy Rochlin // Getty Images

#38. Marc Benioff (Salesforce Inc.)

Marc Benioff smiling onstage.

– 2022 salary: $28.6 million

– Median worker pay: $181,612 (157:1 ratio)



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#37. Ari Bousbib (IQVIA Holdings Inc.)

Two scientists working with a microscope.

– 2021 salary: $28.6 million

– Median worker pay: $139,803 (205:1 ratio)



Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket // Getty Images

#36. Michael Salvino (DXC Technology Co.)

DXC logo on a phone in front of a computer.

– 2022 salary: $28.7 million

– Median worker pay: $44,156 (650:1 ratio)

Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#35. Mary Barra (General Motors Co.)

Mary Barra smiling.

– 2021 salary: $29.1 million

– Median worker pay: $69,433 (420:1 ratio)



Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#34. Lisa Su (Advanced Micro Devices Inc.)

A circuit board with a chip.

– 2021 salary: $29.5 million

– Median worker pay: $128,263 (230:1 ratio)



Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images

#33. Parag Agrawal (Twitter Inc.)

Parag Agrawal in a black hoodie walking outside.

– 2021 salary: $30.4 million

– Median worker pay: $232,626 (130:1 ratio)



Canva

#32. David Auld (D.R. Horton Inc.)

A wooden frame for a new home.

– 2021 salary: $30.6 million

– Median worker pay: $107,880 (284:1 ratio)



Brian Lawless/PA Images // Getty Images

#31. Vincent Roche (Analog Devices Inc.)

Vincent Roche clapping his hands at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

– 2021 salary: $30.8 million

– Median worker pay: $46,141 (668:1 ratio)

Michael Kovac // Getty Images

#30. Alfred Kelly Jr. (Visa Inc.)

Alfred Kelly Jr. in a blue suit and green tie.

– 2021 salary: $30.9 million

– Median worker pay: $146,420 (211:1 ratio)



Jun Sato/WireImage // Getty Images

#29. Robert G. Goldstein (Las Vegas Sands Corp.)

Robert G. Goldstein in a blue suit speaking behind a podium.

– 2021 salary: $31.2 million

– Median worker pay: $35,879 (866:1 ratio)



picture alliance // Getty Images

#28. Stephen Angel (Linde Plc)

Stephen Angel speaking into a microphone.

– 2021 salary: $31.4 million

– Median worker pay: $40,659 (773:1 ratio)



Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images

#27. Ernie Herrman (The TJX Companies Inc.)

A TJ Maxx store entrance.

– 2022 salary: $31.8 million

– Median worker pay: $14,139 (2,249:1 ratio)



Michael Loccisano // Getty Images

#26. Daniel Schulman (PayPal Holdings Inc.)

Daniel Schulman speaking at a Wall Street Journal event.

– 2021 salary: $32.1 million

– Median worker pay: $83,905 (382:1 ratio)

Gerardo Mora // Getty Images

#25. Robert Chapek (The Walt Disney Co.)

Robert Chapek standing with the cowboy character from Toy Story.

– 2021 salary: $32.5 million

– Median worker pay: $50,430 (644:1 ratio)



FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images

#24. Laurence Fink (BlackRock Inc.)

Laurence Fink onstage at the World Economic Forum.

– 2021 salary: $32.6 million

– Median worker pay: $164,492 (198:1 ratio)



Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images

#23. John Donahoe II (NIKE Inc.)

John Donahoe II in a black t-shirt and jeans.

– 2021 salary: $32.9 million

– Median worker pay: $36,077 (913:1 ratio)



Joshua Rainey Photography // Shutterstock

#22. Brian Roberts (Comcast Corp.)

A Comcast sign.

– 2021 salary: $34.0 million

– Median worker pay: $83,840 (405:1 ratio)



Coolcaesar at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Richard Beckwitt and Jonathan Jaffe (Lennar Corp.)

Lennar headquarters.

– 2021 salary: $34.0 million

– Median worker pay: $101,561 (335:1 ratio)

Owen Hoffmann // Getty Images

#20. James Gorman (Morgan Stanley)

James Gorman in a suit onstage.

– 2021 salary: $34.9 million

– Median worker pay: $137,069 (255:1 ratio)



JOSH EDELSON/POOL/AFP // Getty Images

#19. Gary Dickerson (Applied Materials Inc.)

Gary Dickerson with a guest and Applied Materials employees pose for a photo.

– 2021 salary: $35.3 million

– Median worker pay: $109,304 (323:1 ratio)



John Lamparski // Getty Images

#18. Shantanu Narayen (Adobe Inc.)

Shantanu Narayen in a black suit and bowtie.

– 2021 salary: $36.1 million

– Median worker pay: $165,733 (218:1 ratio)



Brandon Bell // Getty Images

#17. David Lesar (CenterPoint Energy Inc.)

CenterPoint Energy power plant.

– 2021 salary: $37.8 million

– Median worker pay: $103,170 (366:1 ratio)



Paul Morigi // Getty Images for Fortune // Getty Images

#16. David Solomon (The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

David Solomon in a suit with a microphone attached to his shirt.

– 2021 salary: $39.5 million

– Median worker pay: $165,828 (238:1 ratio)

Roy Rochlin // Getty Images

#15. Josh Silverman (Etsy Inc.)

Josh Silverman in a suit smiling.

– 2021 salary: $40.6 million

– Median worker pay: $231,338 (175:1 ratio)



Ore Huiying // Getty Images for Netflix // Getty Images

#14. Reed Hastings (Netflix Inc.)

Reed Hastings in front of a Netflix background.

– 2021 salary: $40.8 million

– Median worker pay: $201,743 (202:1 ratio)



Alex Wong // Getty Images

#13. Thomas Rutledge (Charter Communications Inc.)

Thomas Rutledge.

– 2021 salary: $41.9 million

– Median worker pay: $60,007 (698:1 ratio)



Stephen Brashear // Getty Images

#12. Satya Nadella (Microsoft Corp.)

Satya Nadella onstage at a Microsoft event.

– 2021 salary: $49.9 million

– Median worker pay: $176,858 (282:1 ratio)



Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images

#11. Glenn Fogel (Booking Holdings Inc.)

Glenn Fogel walking outside.

– 2021 salary: $54.0 million

– Median worker pay: $58,005 (931:1 ratio)

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Ronald Clarke (FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.)

The Terminus complex building, home of Fleetcor.

– 2021 salary: $57.9 million

– Median worker pay: $41,265 (1,404:1 ratio)



Ying Tang/NurPhoto // Getty Images

#9. Hock Tan (Broadcom Inc.)

Hock Tan speaking onstage.

– 2021 salary: $60.7 million

– Median worker pay: $247,541 (245:1 ratio)



John Wilcox/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald // Getty Images

#8. Jay Snowden (Penn National Gaming Inc.)

Jay Snowden speaking at a podium.

– 2021 salary: $65.9 million

– Median worker pay: $33,930 (1,942:1 ratio)



Patrick McMullan // Getty Images

#7. Fabrizio Freda (The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.)

Fabrizio Freda in a suit at an outdoor event.

– 2021 salary: $66.0 million

– Median worker pay: $33,586 (1,965:1 ratio)



World Economic Forum // Wikimedia Commons

#6. James Dimon (JPMorgan Chase & Co.)

James Dimon in a suit in a CNBC studio.

– 2021 salary: $84.4 million

– Median worker pay: $92,112 (917:1 ratio)

Nathan Howard // Getty Images

#5. Timothy Cook (Apple Inc.)

Timothy Cook at a White House event.

– 2021 salary: $98.7 million

– Median worker pay: $68,254 (1,447:1 ratio)



Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#4. William McDermott (ServiceNow Inc.)

ServiceNow headquarters.

– 2021 salary: $165.8 million

– Median worker pay: $233,859 (709:1 ratio)



Peter Gercke/picture alliance // Getty Images

#3. Patrick Gelsinger (Intel Corp.)

Patrick Gelsinger smiling.

– 2021 salary: $178.6 million

– Median worker pay: $104,400 (1,711:1 ratio)



Michael M. Santiago // Getty Images

#2. Andrew Jassy (Amazon.com Inc.)

Andrew Jassy onstage in a blue blazer and jeans.

– 2021 salary: $212.7 million

– Median worker pay: $32,855 (6,474:1 ratio)



Imtiaz82 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Peter Kern (Expedia Group Inc.)

Expedia Group headquarters.

– 2021 salary: $296.2 million

– Median worker pay: $102,270 (2,897:1 ratio)

