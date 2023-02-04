

Canva

50 most physical jobs in America

Steel workers constructing a bridge.

While many Americans spend most of their working days glued to a computer screen, others exert a great deal of energy due to the physical nature of their work.

Stacker ranked the 50 most physically demanding jobs in America using data from the Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, a system developed by the U.S. Department of Labor providing information for 873 occupations within the United States economy. O*NET uses professional occupational analysts to determine the importance of certain skills and abilities, as well as the appropriate level of accomplishment needed, to perform specific jobs. The analysis also includes average earnings, employment, and projected job growth.

The jobs on this list are ranked by the importance of having stamina, or the necessary capacity for long-term exertion, which factors in the work of different muscle groups in different jobs, on a scale from 0 to 100. Ties were broken by both the level of stamina required, also on a scale from 0 to 100, and the average wage in 2021. Some wages are reported as either hourly or salary rather than both due to differences in pay structures for some occupations.

Stacker also examined detailed responsibilities and work activities included for each job to see what kind of physical activities are required, such as climbing, lifting, walking, stooping, handling sizable machinery, or working in hazardous or outdoor conditions.

Read on to find out if your occupation is one of the 50 most physical jobs in the U.S.

John Leung // Shutterstock

#50. Brickmasons and blockmasons

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

– Level of stamina required: 41

– Average earnings 2021: $61,430 annually; $29.53 hourly

– 2021 employment: 66,200

– Projected job growth by 2031: 2.2% (below average)

Brickmasons spend a good portion of their time on the job lifting and moving heavy blocks of stone, concrete, and other structural materials. The professionals also have to be physically nimble, with the ability to easily climb, kneel, and bend in all directions so they can hold and secure those items in place. To work as a brickmason, most folks complete an apprenticeship where they learn essential on-the-job skills.



Ekaterina Kolomeets // Shutterstock

#49. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $27,320 annually; $13.14 hourly

– 2021 employment: 120,800

– Projected job growth by 2031: 16.4% (above average)

Recreational protective service workers have to be ready at all times to spot safety hazards and other problems, which may include physical examinations and the administering of lifesaving skills such as CPR. Many workers in these positions must first pass physical and written exams to become certified for their jobs.



Canva

#48. Helpers—installation, maintenance, and repair workers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $35,090 annually; $16.87 hourly

– 2021 employment: 90,500

– Projected job growth by 2031: 3.8% (below average)

Installation, maintenance, and repair workers need to be able to crawl under, on, and around various machinery and equipment—and, quite often, entire buildings. When putting in large appliances, repairing flooring, or updating plumbing and electrical lines, these workers have to assume all sorts of physical positions, including lying down and climbing.



Canva

#47. Helpers—brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, and tile and marble setters

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $43,370 annually; $20.85 hourly

– 2021 employment: 18,600

– Projected job growth by 2031: -8.3% (below average)

Working with any kind of stone means lots of heavy lifting, plenty of time on your hands and knees, and operating heavy machinery and power tools. Helpers in these jobs spend much of their time fetching and holding materials or tools and cleaning up work areas.



SGr // Shutterstock

#46. Tire builders

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $47,840 annually; $23.00 hourly

– 2021 employment: 17,700

– Projected job growth by 2031: 8.1% (above average)

Tire builders start by physically examining worn tires for cracks and other faults. Then, it’s on to some heavy machinery for the fabrication of new tires or repairs to existing ones. The job requires a lot of standing and heavy lifting.

Siemens AG // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Wind turbine service technicians

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $58,580 annually; $28.16 hourly

– 2021 employment: 11,100

– Projected job growth by 2031: 44.3% (above average)

A fear of heights is an immediate disqualifier for anyone looking to become a wind turbine service technician. These professionals install and maintain wind turbines, and are often tasked with climbing to the top of the devices to make repairs or ensure efficient functioning. Attending a technical school or completing an apprenticeship are the most common ways folks enter this field.



Guiderom // Shutterstock

#44. Rail car repairers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $60,400 annually; $29.04 hourly

– 2021 employment: 20,900

– Projected job growth by 2031: 3.7% (below average)

In order to do their job diagnosing and repairing vehicles that move on a railway—including mining cars and locomotives—rail car repairers need to be able to haul equipment and materials, physically inspect and repair parts, and handle machinery. Sixty-one percent of workers had a high school diploma or equivalent, and some form of skill training or work experience is necessary.



JL IMAGES // Shutterstock

#43. Transit and railroad police

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $69,570 annually; $33.45 hourly

– 2021 employment: 3,500

– Projected job growth by 2031: 3.2% (below average)

Transit and railroad police are responsible for protecting railway and transit employees, passengers, and property. Physical stamina is an essential part of the job, whether for inspecting property for damage or theft, chasing after those in violation, or standing for long periods of time filling out paperwork and incident reports.



Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#42. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $69,750 annually; $33.53 hourly

– 2021 employment: 55,900

– Projected job growth by 2031: -5.9% (below average)

Direct supervisors of correctional officers and jailers need a wide range of skills including problem-solving, math, and science knowledge, but they also need physical endurance to keep up with inmates and the corrections officers they manage. First-line supervisors need to be spry to do this job successfully—a requirement of the gig is the ability to exercise for extended periods without getting winded.



Bigflick // Shutterstock

#41. Correctional officers and jailers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

– Level of stamina required: 46

– Average earnings 2021: $53,420 annually; $25.69 hourly

– 2021 employment: 402,200

– Projected job growth by 2031: -10.3% (below average)

Keeping inmates and those around them safe in prisons or rehabilitation institutions requires mental and physical stamina. Correctional officers and jailers perform head counts, inspect cells, and generally monitor inmates to prevent violence or escape. This job usually requires a high school diploma as well as training.

Canva

#40. Helpers—roofers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 50

– Level of stamina required: 48

– Average earnings 2021: $36,000 annually; $17.31 hourly

– 2021 employment: 7,000

– Projected job growth by 2031: 1.9% (below average)

Roofer helpers assist professional roofers with tasks such as holding tools, inspecting roofing sites, and cleaning equipment. The ability to use abdominal and back muscles for extended periods of time without fatigue is essential to this job. Most roofer helpers have a high school diploma, but some related work experience is helpful as well.



fanjianhua // Shutterstock

#39. Extruding, forming, pressing, and compacting machine setters, operators, and tenders

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 36

– Average earnings 2021: $40,050 annually; $19.25 hourly

– 2021 employment: 58,400

– Projected job growth by 2031: 4.2% (below average)

These workers must be able to move quickly, maintain dexterity and steadiness, and have a quick reaction time. They’re in charge of setting up, operating, and taking care of machines used to shape and form objects out of various materials, including metal, glass, and rubber. A high school diploma and some previous skills are required.



MS Mikel // Shutterstock

#38. Adhesive bonding machine operators and tenders

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 37

– Average earnings 2021: $38,580 annually; $18.55 hourly

– 2021 employment: 12,700

– Projected job growth by 2031: 1.5% (below average)

Adhesive bonding machine operators and tenders are responsible for equipment that dispenses adhesives onto industrial surfaces. So they must be able to exert muscle power, maintain arm steadiness, and have enough manual dexterity to control the machines. Preparation such as on-the-job training is needed to be successful at this job, and most have at least a high school diploma.



Funtay // Shutterstock

#37. Foundry mold and coremakers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 37

– Average earnings 2021: $39,980 annually; $19.22 hourly

– 2021 employment: 14,000

– Projected job growth by 2031: -11.1% (below average)

These employees create wax or sand molds and cores used to produce metal casings. Because workers in this job have to be able to sift and pack sand or wax and assemble slabs using tools, they’ll need multi-limb coordination and trunk strength to perform their duties. Most workers have at least a high school diploma.



aboutsung // Shutterstock

#36. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 41

– Average earnings 2021: $27,690 annually; $13.31 hourly

– 2021 employment: 355,200

– Projected job growth by 2031: 16.9% (above average)

While different from waiters and maitre d’s, barbacks and dining room attendants are a crucial part of the hospitality industry. The job requires clearing tables, carrying heavy loads of dishes, table linens, and groceries, and spending long periods of time on their feet. There typically is no education or training requirement for these positions, and most skills are learned on the job.

Siwakorn1933 // Shutterstock

#35. Tank car, truck, and ship loaders

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 41

– Average earnings 2021: $55,330 annually; $26.60 hourly

– 2021 employment: 13,500

– Projected job growth by 2031: -2.5% (below average)

Loading objects into tank cars, trucks, or ships requires the strength to operate moving equipment for extended periods of time. Workers are also responsible for verifying loading numbers and monitoring product movements. Most workers will have a high school diploma.



Standret // Shutterstock

#34. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $29,960 annually; $14.40 hourly

– 2021 employment: 113,600

– Projected job growth by 2031: -0.4% (below average)

Automotive and watercraft service attendants must be able to move their hands quickly and make precise movements with their fingers throughout their shifts to perform duties servicing vehicles such as cars, buses, and boats. Prior job experience is necessary, and more than half of employees reported having a high school diploma or equivalent.



Nenad Aksic // Shutterstock

#33. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $35,280 annually; $16.96 hourly

– 2021 employment: 47,100

– Projected job growth by 2031: 4.1% (below average)

With duties such as adjusting and mounting saw blades, operating wood-sawing machines, and mounting blades, sawing machine setters need dexterity and steadiness while being exposed to hazardous equipment all day. This job usually requires a high school diploma or equivalent.



BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images

#32. Helpers—extraction workers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $40,860 annually; $19.65 hourly

– 2021 employment: 6,200

– Projected job growth by 2031: 15.5% (above average)

These employees provide assistance to extraction craft workers—those who work with drills or explosives—by monitoring equipment and unloading or organizing materials. They need a quick reaction time, the stamina to operate equipment when needed, and the ability to haul heavy items. Most extraction worker helpers have a high school diploma.



Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#31. Carpet installers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $48,710 annually; $23.42 hourly

– 2021 employment: 27,200

– Projected job growth by 2031: -9.0% (below average)

Carpet installers must be able to roll out, measure, cut, and put in carpet after inspecting surfaces in homes and buildings. Most of their time is spent stooping low to the ground. Work experience is required, and more than half of employees reported having a high school diploma.

Radovan1 / Shutterstock

#30. Plasterers and stucco masons

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $54,810 annually; $26.35 hourly

– 2021 employment: 31,400

– Projected job growth by 2031: 4.0% (below average)

Plasterers and stucco masons prep surfaces and cover surrounding areas so they don’t get splashed with excess material before mixing and applying plaster or stucco. They may also need to assemble, set up, and climb temporary scaffolding. Employees need little to no previous experience, but they will need some training to perform this job.



Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#29. Forest and conservation workers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $33,690 annually; $16.20 hourly

– 2021 employment: 13,100

– Projected job growth by 2031: -3.4% (below average)

Forest and conservation workers develop, maintain, and protect forests through manual labor such as controlling pests, planting and harvesting crops or trees, transporting animals and plants, and inspecting facilities or equipment, often while traveling on foot for long distances and working outside. Employees generally need one to two years of on-the-job experience and training.



Weerayuth Kanchanacharoen // Shutterstock

#28. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $34,950 annually; $16.80 hourly

– 2021 employment: 2,806,500

– Projected job growth by 2031: 6.0% (above average)

These workers perform duties such as sorting, stacking, and moving materials by hand, usually on docks or in warehouses. Manual labor like this requires the ability to exert muscle force repeatedly over long periods of time and be able to control and coordinate vehicles or movements. Some previous work experience is sometimes required, as well as a high school diploma.



Brizmaker // Shutterstock

#27. Fence erectors

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $41,140 annually; $19.78 hourly

– 2021 employment: 29,900

– Projected job growth by 2031: -0.5% (below average)

Fence erectors use hand or power tools to set up and repair fences. They have to be able to perform manual labor outdoors, digging post holes and surveying areas to establish building locations. These jobs typically require a high school education and previous work-related experience.



Bannafarsai_Stock // Shutterstock

#26. Construction laborers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $44,130 annually; $21.22 hourly

– 2021 employment: 1,358,400

– Projected job growth by 2031: 5.3% (below average)

Construction laborers need the stamina to perform manual labor at construction sites—which are often outdoors—and operate heavy machinery such as cement mixers and jackhammers. More than half of employees reported having a high school diploma or equivalent, but job training is usually essential for safety and instruction.

mitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#25. Highway maintenance workers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $44,340 annually; $21.32 hourly

– 2021 employment: 145,900

– Projected job growth by 2031: 7.1% (above average)

Highway maintenance workers need stamina to perform duties such as diverting traffic, repairing guardrails, patching pavement, and using power or hand tools, all while working outside. These positions often require a high school diploma or equivalent.



Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#24. Massage therapists

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $49,260 annually; $23.68 hourly

– 2021 employment: 149,900

– Projected job growth by 2031: 20.0% (above average)

Massage therapists need to be able to spend extended hours on their feet providing massage treatment for soft tissues and joints, requiring muscle strength and the ability to apply continuous pressure. This job will require the completion of a massage therapy education program and a certain number of training hours before being able to work.



Dagmara_K // Shutterstock

#23. Drywall and ceiling tile installers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $54,810 annually; $26.35 hourly

– 2021 employment: 111,600

– Projected job growth by 2031: 3.7% (below average)

Drywall and ceiling tile installers require the stamina needed to cut openings into structures while spending many hours standing during the installation process. Some job preparation is needed, such as a high school diploma or some type of experience related to the position.



Bannafarsai_Stock // Shutterstock

#22. Terrazzo workers and finishers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $58,380 annually; $28.07 hourly

– 2021 employment: 2,700

– Projected job growth by 2031: -11.2% (below average)

Terrazzo is a composite material made from any combination of cement, sand, pigment, or marble to create strong decorative surfaces. Workers and finishers must be able to blend, cut, and grind materials before installing them onto walls or floors. Seventy percent of employees reported having a high school diploma or equivalent.



ironwas // Shutterstock

#21. Roof bolters, mining

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $59,170 annually; $28.45 hourly

– 2021 employment: 1,900

– Projected job growth by 2031: -21.5% (below average)

These employees work in underground mines installing roof support bolts. They must be able to operate drilling and bolting machines and work with loose rock, asphalt, or concrete. Most workers have a high school diploma or GED, and previous work experience is typically needed.

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#20. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $79,060 annually; $38.01 hourly

– 2021 employment: 126,600

– Projected job growth by 2031: 3.2% (below average)

Electrical power-line installers and repairers are responsible for the continuing functionality of the country’s electrical grid. These skilled workers spend long days on their feet, often working at great heights, maneuvering bulky equipment, and sometimes free-climbing the poles that carry power lines above our heads. They can also be dispatched to storm sites—following natural disasters like hurricanes or tornadoes—to restore power, which can be dangerous. In order to enter the field, most workers attend a technical college or program and complete an apprenticeship.



deela dee // Shutterstock

#19. Commercial divers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $82,010 annually; $39.43 hourly

– 2021 employment: 3,000

– Projected job growth by 2031: 14.7% (above average)

Commercial divers work underwater to construct, inspect, or repair structures and equipment, so they need to be able to exert strength below the surface of the water, handling and moving objects while taking necessary safety precautions. Most commercial divers will need a license and training as well as prior job experience.



TORWAISTUDIO // Shutterstock

#18. Rock splitters, quarry

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 53

– Level of stamina required: 48

– Average earnings 2021: $41,630 annually; $20.02 hourly

– 2021 employment: 4,500

– Projected job growth by 2031: 4.2% (below average)

The main duty of a rock splitter at a quarry is to separate large quantities of blocks of stone using a combination of wedges, drills, detonation equipment, and jackhammers. Stamina is necessary to operate these types of machinery for extended periods of time. Little to no preparation is needed to perform this job, with as little as a few days of training required.



sakoat contributor // Shutterstock

#17. Cement masons and concrete finishers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 56

– Level of stamina required: 41

– Average earnings 2021: $50,900 annually; $24.47 hourly

– 2021 employment: 187,700

– Projected job growth by 2031: -3.4% (below average)

Working to pour, smooth, and finish concrete using different types of machinery and power or hand tools requires dexterity, strength, steadiness, and coordination. Generally, little to no experience is needed to get a job, and only rarely will it require a high school diploma.



Studio 72 // Shutterstock

#16. Heat treating equipment setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 56

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $41,560 annually; $19.98 hourly

– 2021 employment: 14,900

– Projected job growth by 2031: -9.8% (below average)

This job requires the ability to set up, operate, and troubleshoot heating equipment such as furnaces or hardening machines used to heat metal or plastic objects. Stamina is needed to work in these high-temperature conditions for entire shifts at a time. Seventy percent of employees had a high school diploma, and some work experience is required as well.

Anselm Kempf // Shutterstock

#15. Floor sanders and finishers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 56

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $44,380 annually; $21.34 hourly

– 2021 employment: 6,000

– Projected job growth by 2031: 1.6% (below average)

Floor sanders and finishers require stamina to complete their duties, which include controlling sanding machinery, removing and loading construction material, and stooping to inspect floors. It usually requires a high school diploma or equivalent, as well as time being trained by an experienced professional.



Susan Law Cain // Shutterstock

#14. Tree trimmers and pruners

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 56

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $47,450 annually; $22.81 hourly

– 2021 employment: 63,700

– Projected job growth by 2031: 3.4% (below average)

Tree trimmers and pruners need the stamina to climb trees, cut branches, hoist tools, and operate and clean equipment like chainsaws and hacksaws. Fifty-seven percent had less than a high school diploma, while 37% had a high school diploma or equivalent.



brizmaker // Shutterstock

#13. Roofers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 56

– Level of stamina required: 46

– Average earnings 2021: $48,890 annually; $23.51 hourly

– 2021 employment: 158,800

– Projected job growth by 2031: 1.4% (below average)

Professional roofers often need to set up temporary scaffolding structures, inspect and repair roofs, and cover roofs with shingles, asphalt, or aluminum. In addition to physical strength and flexibility, roofers also need to have stamina in their body equilibrium to stay balanced. Roofer jobs may require a high school diploma, but work-related skills and experience are also important.



Onk-Q // Shutterstock

#12. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 60

– Level of stamina required: 46

– Average earnings 2021: $58,960 annually; $28.35 hourly

– 2021 employment: 19,500

– Projected job growth by 2031: 3.0% (below average)

Reinforcing iron and rebar workers will need to operate hand tools, rod-bending machines, and blowtorches to install mesh or steel bars in order to strengthen and reinforce concrete. Often in the outdoors exposed to the elements, it is important for workers to have both static and trunk strength. Thirty-four percent of workers reported having a high school diploma, while 37% had less than that.



Robert Avgustin // Shutterstock

#11. Fallers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 60

– Level of stamina required: 48

– Average earnings 2021: $53,760 annually; $25.85 hourly

– 2021 employment: 5,600

– Projected job growth by 2031: -9.1% (below average)

Fallers use their knowledge of cutting techniques to control the position and direction of trees before chopping them with chainsaws or axes. Cutting down trees is exhausting work, especially considering you must be outdoors and exposed to the weather to do it. Some of these jobs may require a high school education, but typically there is little to no previous work experience needed.

Canva

#10. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 63

– Level of stamina required: 43

– Average earnings 2021: $31,440 annually; $15.11 hourly

– 2021 employment: 562,900

– Projected job growth by 2031: 2.3% (below average)

Farming is a year-round physical job that includes not just manually planting and harvesting crops, but installing and maintaining fences, moving massive irrigation equipment, and repairing tractors, fertilizers, and other vehicles and tools. The job is super active, with demanding long hours that require you to be on your feet all day—no eight-hour shifts here. Formal education or training is not a requirement to be a farmer, though many colleges and universities offer agricultural programs and many farmers learn the necessary skills under the tutelage of a more experienced industry professional.



Cryptographer // Shutterstock

#9. Stonemasons

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 63

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $50,170 annually; $24.12 hourly

– 2021 employment: 10,700

– Projected job growth by 2031: -5.0% (below average)

Stonemasons need plenty of strength and stamina to build structures and walkways out of stone. In addition to hauling, installing, and laying stone, they must also be able to mix mortar or grout and cut or trim marble and stone. Generally, this job requires either training at a vocational school or hands-on experience.



Randy Hergenrether // Shutterstock

#8. Structural iron and steel workers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 63

– Level of stamina required: 45

– Average earnings 2021: $61,270 annually; $29.46 hourly

– 2021 employment: 69,000

– Projected job growth by 2031: 4.3% (below average)

Structural iron and steel workers build structures or frameworks made of iron and steel, but they also need to be able to operate lifting equipment such as cranes or hoists. Forty-two percent of workers have a high school diploma or equivalent, and employees generally need a few months to a year of training to perform the job.



indykb // Shutterstock

#7. Manufactured building and mobile home installers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 63

– Level of stamina required: 46

– Average earnings 2021: $35,830 annually; $17.23 hourly

– 2021 employment: 3,900

– Projected job growth by 2031: -20.3% (below average)

Installing prefabricated or modular buildings and mobile homes requires skills such as hauling, connecting, testing, building, and inspecting while spending the majority of the time standing, kneeling, or bending. Most workers have less than a high school diploma, but previous work experience is needed.



risteski Goce // Shutterstock

#6. Derrick operators, oil and gas

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 63

– Level of stamina required: 46

– Average earnings 2021: $52,140 annually; $25.07 hourly

– 2021 employment: 8,600

– Projected job growth by 2031: 16.9% (above average)

A derrick is a type of crane used for lifting heavy objects, and oil and gas workers use it to drill into the earth. Workers need to know how to clean, inspect, and take care of machinery while operating the pumps that circulate lubricating mud through a drill hole. Little to no experience is needed to secure a job most of the time, and employees will need anywhere from days to months of training.

Toa55 // Shutterstock

#5. Firefighters

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 66

– Level of stamina required: 55

– Average earnings 2021: $55,290 annually; $26.58 hourly

– 2021 employment: 326,100

– Projected job growth by 2031: 4.3% (below average)

Firefighters must have tons of stamina for running into and out of burning buildings, rescuing people and pets, preserving property, and carrying heavy loads weighing 75 pounds or more. Running up and down stairs, climbing ladders, hauling hoses, and using axes and other equipment are all common: The job calls for extreme aerobic activity.



d13 // Shutterstock

#4. Choreographers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 69

– Level of stamina required: 55

– Average earnings 2021: $49,630 annually; $23.86 hourly

– 2021 employment: 6,300

– Projected job growth by 2031: 29.7% (above average)

Choreographers work to create and teach new dance routines, an athletic job that requires body coordination and almost constant physical activity. Typically, choreographer jobs require a four-year degree or at least some college as well as a considerable degree of skill and experience.



Lucky Business // Shutterstock

#3. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 72

– Level of stamina required: 57

– Average earnings 2021: $45,870 annually; $22.05 hourly

– 2021 employment: 306,400

– Projected job growth by 2031: 18.9% (above average)

Fitness trainers and aerobics instructors are responsible for training groups or individuals on different exercise techniques, so they need to be in peak physical condition themselves in order to set a good example. Most of these jobs require previous experience or work-related skills, and most employees in this field receive vocational training or an associate’s degree.



Neale Cousland // Shutterstock

#2. Athletes and sports competitors

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 72

– Level of stamina required: 57

– Average earnings 2021: $116,930 annually (hourly pay not reported)

– 2021 employment: 15,800

– Projected job growth by 2031: 35.7% (above average)

Competing in sporting events on the professional level requires a vast amount of athletic skill and near-constant physical-fitness training. Generally, you won’t need a bachelor’s degree to become a sports competitor, but you will need a great amount of talent and experience.



Evgeniy Kalinovskiy // Shutterstock

#1. Dancers

– Importance of having stamina in this job: 81

– Level of stamina required: 66

– Average earnings 2021: $24.49 hourly (annual salary not reported)

– 2021 employment: 6,200

– Projected job growth by 2031: 24.5% (above average)

Dancers not only need to be able to exercise and train in their classes, but they must also be able to complete lengthy performances in front of large audiences on stage. Flexibility, coordination, dynamic strength, and body equilibrium are all necessary in this profession—in addition to stamina. Most professional dancer jobs require extensive training at a vocational school.

