Skip to Content
stacker-Money
By
Published 12:21 AM

How spending on public education in every state has changed—and where the money comes from


Africa Studio // Shutterstock

How spending on public education in every state has changed—and where the money comes from

American currency and sharpened pencils.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the U.S. public education system, diminishing enrollment by unprecedented numbers. As a growing contingent of parents have enrolled their kids in private or charter schools or turned to home-schooling, a key consequence has been less money for public schools and districts, as public school funding is determined by student population. This funding crunch has thrust the lives of many public school teachers, administrators, families, and students into crisis.

Lower student enrollment has also meant layoffs for teachers and other school staff, fewer resources and opportunities for kids, and even closing school entirely. Funding for public education comes from several sources: state and local funding streams, as well as federal revenues, which include assistance for special education programming, low-income student aid, vocational programs, and nutrition.

But between states, and even on the county and city level, spending on public education varies greatly, further driving inequities between students—educational, economic, and racial disparities that often persist into adulthood, limiting future opportunities.

While some states spend significantly more per student than others, the U.S. on average lags behind other developed countries in its public education spending. According to the Education Data Initiative, the average amount spent per pupil in the U.S. is $16,993, ranking seventh amongst the 37 other member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. That figure drops to just over $13,000 per pupil for K-12 public schools. At that rate, the accumulated total expenditure for all K-12 schools in the U.S. equals just 3.4% of taxpayer income.

Historically, public education funding has taken major hits after recessions, as states slash education budgets in an effort to tighten their belts. However, the impact of the pandemic on public schools prompted the allocation of emergency federal spending under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds, counteracting some of the effects of diminished state and local revenue streams. While helpful for the first year or two of the pandemic, studies have shown that the funding was ultimately not enough to negate the learning loss experienced by students.

In order to compare each state’s spending on public education, Best Universities used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of School Systems to rank states by their spending per pupil. States with no data available for the 2021 school year were ranked according to their 2020 data and are marked with an asterisk.


B Brown // Shutterstock

#51. Idaho

Exterior of public school building.

– Per pupil spending: $9,053 (26.5% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.7 million
– Total revenue: $3.0 million
— Local sources: $706,358
— State sources: $1.8 million
— Federal sources: $472,735


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#50. Utah

Two female students building machine in science robotics class.

– Per pupil spending: $9,095 (30.8% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $6.5 million
– Total revenue: $6.5 million
— Local sources: $2.5 million
— State sources: $3.3 million
— Federal sources: $636,977


Ellen McKnight // Shutterstock

#49. Arizona

Group of school buses in parking lot.

– Per pupil spending: $9,605 (26.2% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $10.3 million
– Total revenue: $10.5 million
— Local sources: $4.5 million
— State sources: $4.2 million
— Federal sources: $1.9 million


pyzata // Shutterstock

#48. Nevada*

Exterior public school building on clear day.

– Per pupil spending: $9,814 (9.5% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $5.3 million
– Total revenue: $5.3 million
— Local sources: $1.6 million
— State sources: $3.3 million
— Federal sources: $408,478


Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#47. Tennessee*

Boy using digital tablet during class in classroom.

– Per pupil spending: $9,896 (12.3% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $11.2 million
– Total revenue: $11.1 million
— Local sources: $4.8 million
— State sources: $5.2 million
— Federal sources: $1.1 million


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#46. Mississippi

Kids raising hands in classroom.

– Per pupil spending: $10,164 (16.8% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $5.2 million
– Total revenue: $5.3 million
— Local sources: $1.8 million
— State sources: $2.4 million
— Federal sources: $1.0 million


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#45. Texas*

Elementary school students walking into school building.

– Per pupil spending: $10,342 (14.7% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $71.9 million
– Total revenue: $68.9 million
— Local sources: $38.5 million
— State sources: $23.5 million
— Federal sources: $6.8 million


4 PM production // Shutterstock

#44. Florida

Classroom with students seated at desk, with teacher at front

– Per pupil spending: $10,401 (16.6% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $33.4 million
– Total revenue: $34.3 million
— Local sources: $17.0 million
— State sources: $12.6 million
— Federal sources: $4.8 million


connel // Shutterstock

#43. Oklahoma

Selective focus of books on library shelf.

– Per pupil spending: $10,489 (29.5% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $7.4 million
– Total revenue: $7.0 million
— Local sources: $3.1 million
— State sources: $3.2 million
— Federal sources: $781,561


Rawpixel.com// Shutterstock

#42. North Carolina

High school student holding molecule structure in chemistry class.

– Per pupil spending: $10,655 (21.2% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $16.4 million
– Total revenue: $16.1 million
— Local sources: $4.2 million
— State sources: $9.8 million
— Federal sources: $2.0 million


Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#41. Alabama

Group of elementary students sitting together in library.

– Per pupil spending: $10,683 (15.6% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $9.1 million
– Total revenue: $9.7 million
— Local sources: $3.0 million
— State sources: $5.2 million
— Federal sources: $1.5 million


Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#40. Indiana*

Elementary school teacher giving high-five to student.

– Per pupil spending: $10,935 (10.9% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $13.4 million
– Total revenue: $13.3 million
— Local sources: $4.1 million
— State sources: $8.3 million
— Federal sources: $947,532


Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#39. South Dakota

Three seated teen students in classroom.

– Per pupil spending: $10,952 (19.4% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $1.8 million
– Total revenue: $1.9 million
— Local sources: $932,103
— State sources: $607,394
— Federal sources: $373,186


David Prahl // Shutterstock

#38. Arkansas

Yellow buses lined up in front of school.

– Per pupil spending: $11,266 (14.4% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $6.1 million
– Total revenue: $6.1 million
— Local sources: $783,222
— State sources: $4.3 million
— Federal sources: $990,370


Canva

#37. New Mexico*

Four seated teen students writing in class.

– Per pupil spending: $11,332 (16.9% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $4.2 million
– Total revenue: $4.5 million
— Local sources: $828,101
— State sources: $3.1 million
— Federal sources: $633,201


Canva

#36. Louisiana*

Exterior of high school building.

– Per pupil spending: $11,843 (7.3% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $8.2 million
– Total revenue: $8.8 million
— Local sources: $4.1 million
— State sources: $3.6 million
— Federal sources: $1.0 million


Canva

#35. Missouri

Selective focus of hand raised in classroom.

– Per pupil spending: $11,865 (15.0% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $11.9 million
– Total revenue: $11.7 million
— Local sources: $5.3 million
— State sources: $4.8 million
— Federal sources: $1.5 million


Canva

#34. Colorado

Exterior of public school building.

– Per pupil spending: $12,073 (26.1% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $13.0 million
– Total revenue: $12.9 million
— Local sources: $6.7 million
— State sources: $5.4 million
— Federal sources: $831,834


Leena Robinson // Shutterstock

#33. Georgia

Row of parked yellow school busses.

– Per pupil spending: $12,145 (24.3% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $23.1 million
– Total revenue: $24.7 million
— Local sources: $11.4 million
— State sources: $10.3 million
— Federal sources: $3.0 million


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#32. Kentucky

Elementary student and teacher talking to class.

– Per pupil spending: $12,212 (23.8% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $9.2 million
– Total revenue: $9.4 million
— Local sources: $3.2 million
— State sources: $4.7 million
— Federal sources: $1.5 million


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. West Virginia*

Overhead view of two round tables with groups of students studying.

– Per pupil spending: $12,375 (9.6% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $3.6 million
– Total revenue: $3.7 million
— Local sources: $1.2 million
— State sources: $2.1 million
— Federal sources: $431,832


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#30. South Carolina

Students seated at desks in classroom.

– Per pupil spending: $12,513 (22.1% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $10.7 million
– Total revenue: $11.1 million
— Local sources: $4.8 million
— State sources: $5.2 million
— Federal sources: $1.2 million


LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#29. Iowa

Group of students raising hands in class.

– Per pupil spending: $12,695 (13.9% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $7.7 million
– Total revenue: $7.9 million
— Local sources: $3.0 million
— State sources: $4.0 million
— Federal sources: $866,314


SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#28. Kansas*

Teenage boy using laptop while studying.

– Per pupil spending: $12,697 (27.5% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $7.6 million
– Total revenue: $7.3 million
— Local sources: $1.9 million
— State sources: $4.9 million
— Federal sources: $521,925


Canva

#27. Montana

Group of students raising hands in class.

– Per pupil spending: $13,299 (17.2% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.3 million
– Total revenue: $2.2 million
— Local sources: $925,591
— State sources: $898,971
— Federal sources: $424,944


Canva

#26. Wisconsin

Male student writing at desk.

– Per pupil spending: $13,597 (18.7% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $13.2 million
– Total revenue: $13.2 million
— Local sources: $4.9 million
— State sources: $7.2 million
— Federal sources: $1.1 million


JL Jahn // Shutterstock

#25. Nebraska

Exterior of public school building.

– Per pupil spending: $13,816 (12.3% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $5.5 million
– Total revenue: $5.1 million
— Local sources: $3.1 million
— State sources: $1.6 million
— Federal sources: $484,645


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. Virginia

High school students in biology lab.

– Per pupil spending: $13,835 (21.0% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $18.9 million
– Total revenue: $19.3 million
— Local sources: $9.7 million
— State sources: $7.8 million
— Federal sources: $1.7 million


Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#23. Oregon

School children raising hands in classroom.

– Per pupil spending: $13,843 (27.7% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $10.4 million
– Total revenue: $9.7 million
— Local sources: $3.7 million
— State sources: $5.3 million
— Federal sources: $707,344


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Michigan

Group of elementary school students getting on bus.

– Per pupil spending: $14,085 (20.7% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $21.0 million
– Total revenue: $22.2 million
— Local sources: $7.2 million
— State sources: $12.1 million
— Federal sources: $2.9 million


Canva

#21. Minnesota

Yellow school sign with buildings in background.

– Per pupil spending: $14,378 (16.1% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $15.0 million
– Total revenue: $14.4 million
— Local sources: $4.1 million
— State sources: $8.9 million
— Federal sources: $1.3 million


Canva

#20. Ohio

Elementary school students lining up for bus.

– Per pupil spending: $14,585 (20.5% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $27.3 million
– Total revenue: $27.4 million
— Local sources: $14.1 million
— State sources: $10.8 million
— Federal sources: $2.4 million


NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#19. Maine*

Female student holding book in library.

– Per pupil spending: $14,892 (12.1% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $3.0 million
– Total revenue: $3.1 million
— Local sources: $1.7 million
— State sources: $1.2 million
— Federal sources: $177,918


Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#18. California

School children at desk in computer lab.

– Per pupil spending: $15,017 (30.6% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $97.1 million
– Total revenue: $106.6 million
— Local sources: $36.4 million
— State sources: $55.4 million
— Federal sources: $14.8 million


Rawpixel.com// Shutterstock

#17. Massachusetts

Elementary school students sitting in group with hands raised.

– Per pupil spending: $15,092 (3.2% decrease from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $15.8 million
– Total revenue: $9.8 million
— Local sources: $2.2 million
— State sources: $6.6 million
— Federal sources: $1.0 million


BIGANDT.COM// Shutterstock

#16. North Dakota

Child working on math assignment at desk.

– Per pupil spending: $15,140 (13.2% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.1 million
– Total revenue: $2.1 million
— Local sources: $693,897
— State sources: $1.1 million
— Federal sources: $336,071


knelson20 // Shutterstock

#15. Washington

Elementary school building exterior.

– Per pupil spending: $15,448 (33.9% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $21.0 million
– Total revenue: $20.5 million
— Local sources: $5.0 million
— State sources: $13.9 million
— Federal sources: $1.7 million


michaeljung // Shutterstock

#14. Maryland

Elementary school students in computer class.

– Per pupil spending: $16,417 (15.6% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $16.2 million
– Total revenue: $17.4 million
— Local sources: $8.7 million
— State sources: $7.5 million
— Federal sources: $1.2 million


Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#13. Hawaii*

Group of young children getting on school bus.

– Per pupil spending: $16,564 (20.5% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $3.2 million
– Total revenue: $3.4 million
— Local sources: $51,323
— State sources: $3.1 million
— Federal sources: $278,259


Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#12. Delaware

Teacher leading elementary school class.

– Per pupil spending: $17,549 (19.3% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.3 million
– Total revenue: $2.6 million
— Local sources: $803,051
— State sources: $1.6 million
— Federal sources: $189,228


Cynthia Farmer // Shutterstock

#11. Pennsylvania

Exterior of American high school building.

– Per pupil spending: $17,884 (15.9% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $33.9 million
– Total revenue: $34.8 million
— Local sources: $18.8 million
— State sources: $13.0 million
— Federal sources: $3.0 million


LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#10. Wyoming

Students focused on desks during class

– Per pupil spending: $18,144 (10.4% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $1.9 million
– Total revenue: $1.9 million
— Local sources: $718,270
— State sources: $976,134
— Federal sources: $233,888


LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#9. Illinois

Closeup of male student writing in notebook

– Per pupil spending: $18,353 (29.4% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $39.1 million
– Total revenue: $40.6 million
— Local sources: $21.3 million
— State sources: $16.1 million
— Federal sources: $3.2 million


LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#8. Rhode Island

Group of high school students seated in classroom

– Per pupil spending: $18,366 (18.2% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.7 million
– Total revenue: $2.7 million
— Local sources: $1.4 million
— State sources: $1.1 million
— Federal sources: $258,934


Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#7. New York

School children lined up to board bus.

– Per pupil spending: $18,858 (15.7% decrease from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $58.9 million
– Total revenue: $77.4 million
— Local sources: $45.0 million
— State sources: $29.6 million
— Federal sources: $2.8 million


Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#6. New Hampshire

Student taking standardized test at desk.

– Per pupil spending: $19,443 (26.7% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $3.3 million
– Total revenue: $3.5 million
— Local sources: $2.2 million
— State sources: $1.1 million
— Federal sources: $219,164


LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#5. Alaska

Hands raised in classroom.

– Per pupil spending: $19,447 (11.1% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.7 million
– Total revenue: $2.6 million
— Local sources: $563,831
— State sources: $1.6 million
— Federal sources: $427,239


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. New Jersey

Students in computer coding class.

– Per pupil spending: $19,695 (7.0% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $29.5 million
– Total revenue: $33.7 million
— Local sources: $17.3 million
— State sources: $15.0 million
— Federal sources: $1.4 million


Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#3. Vermont

Top view of student at desk in school classroom.

– Per pupil spending: $22,740 (27.2% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $2.0 million
– Total revenue: $2.1 million
— Local sources: $8,139
— State sources: $1.8 million
— Federal sources: $201,153


Canva

#2. Connecticut

Teacher calls on student with raised hand in class.

– Per pupil spending: $22,769 (20.1% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $12.0 million
– Total revenue: $12.4 million
— Local sources: $7.2 million
— State sources: $4.5 million
— Federal sources: $663,398


Kosoff // Shutterstock

#1. District of Columbia

School buses parked outside museum in Washington DC.

– Per pupil spending: $24,535 (21.3% increase from 2016)
– Total expenditures: $1.7 million
– Total revenue: $1.7 million
— Local sources: $1.5 million
— State sources: Not applicable
— Federal sources: $166,591

This story originally appeared on Best Universities and was produced and
distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Article Topic Follows: stacker-Money

Stacker

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content