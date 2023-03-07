

The most popular cars people are financing in every state

Last year, Americans in almost every state took out loans to purchase SUVs and trucks more than any other type of vehicle, further confirming their desire for greater comfort and prominence on the road.

This is according to Experian, which analyzed its auto financing data for January through September 2022 to find the five most popular cars people financed in each state. States are listed in alphabetical order and vehicles are listed in descending order of popularity.

Consumers have options when buying a vehicle, but there are several reasons a consumer may choose to finance their vehicle with a loan. Rarely do consumers have enough cash on hand to purchase a vehicle outright—the average cost of a new vehicle in fall 2022 was more than $48,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. In today’s high interest rate environment, financing a vehicle can add considerable cost to the overall payment of a vehicle, but it can also offer affordable monthly car payments that work for a consumer’s immediate budget and needs.

Among new vehicles purchased in 2022, 4 in 5 were bought with financing in place, according to Experian. SUVs and wagons made up the largest proportion of vehicles financed in the U.S. at 60% of all financing. SUVs and pickups also grew as a proportion of all vehicles financed in 2022 compared with the year before.

The Toyota RAV4 appeared in more states’ top five than any other vehicle. The sought-after compact SUV first became available in North America in 1995, and has topped the list of bestselling SUVs several times since.

The Japanese automaker’s continued dominance in the U.S. car market is apparent, according to Experian auto loan data from 2022. Toyota was the most popular car brand to appear among states’ top-financed list. Toyota represents nearly 20% of the cars appearing on this list, and at least one Toyota model made the top five in all but five states. Consumer Reports rates Toyota as “superb” in overall reliability.



Ovu0ng // Shutterstock

Alabama

Red Toyota Camry in front of trees.

– Toyota Camry

– Ford F-150

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Highlander

– Toyota Tacoma



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Alaska

Beige GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation in parking lot.

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Tacoma

– Ford F-150

– Subaru Outback



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Arizona

Silver Toyota Tacoma on display in parking lot.

– Toyota Tacoma

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Camry

– Ford F-150

– GMC Sierra 1500



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Arkansas

Red Ford F-150 on display at dealership.

– Ford F-150

– Toyota RAV4

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Toyota Camry

– GMC Sierra 1500 Limited



Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

California

Tesla model Y with white paint and blue wheels.

– Tesla Model Y

– Tesla Model 3

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Camry

– Toyota Corolla



Victor Maschek // Shutterstock

Colorado

View of a red 2022 Toyota Rav4.

– Toyota RAV4

– Subaru Crosstrek

– Ford F-150

– Toyota Tacoma

– Toyota 4Runner



Steve Lagreca // Shutterstock

Connecticut

A 2021 Toyota RAV4 SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

– Toyota RAV4

– Subaru Crosstrek

– Honda CR-V

– Subaru Forester

– Jeep Wrangler Unlimited



Domagoj Kovacic // Shutterstock

Delaware

A Grey Honda CR-V 4×4 in nature with blue sky in background.

– Honda CR-V

– Toyota RAV4

– Ford F-150

– Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

– GMC Sierra 1500



tomas devera photo // Shutterstock

Washington DC

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid with a sunset.

– Toyota RAV4

– Tesla Model Y

– Honda CR-V

– Tesla Model 3

– Subaru Crosstrek



otomobil // Shutterstock

Florida

A black Toyota Corolla Sedan on gravel.

– Toyota Corolla

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Camry

– Ford F-150

– Toyota Tacoma



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Georgia

Toyota RAV4 display at a dealership.

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Camry

– Ford F-150

– Toyota Corolla

– GMC Sierra 1500



EB Adventure Photography // Shutterstock

Hawaii

Toyota Tacoma riding on trails in the mountains during a sunny morning.

– Toyota Tacoma

– Toyota 4Runner

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Corolla

– Nissan Frontier



Mike Mareen // Shutterstock

Idaho

New Ford F-150 Rattler in the countryside.

– Ford F-150

– Toyota RAV4

– Subaru Outback

– Toyota Tacoma

– Toyota Highlander



Abdul Razak Latif // Shutterstock

Illinois

Silver Honda CR-V on display.

– Honda CR-V

– Toyota RAV4

– Chevrolet Equinox

– Ford F-150

– Hyundai Tucson



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Indiana

Red Chevy Equinox in a parking lot.

– Chevrolet Equinox

– Honda CR-V

– Ford F-150

– Toyota RAV4

– Jeep Wrangler Unlimited



Thomas Trompeter // Shutterstock

Iowa

New red Ford F150 at a dealership on some rocks.

– Ford F-150

– Chevrolet Equinox

– Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited

– GMC Sierra 1500



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Kansas

White Ford F-150 don isplay at a dealership.

– Ford F-150

– Toyota RAV4

– Honda CR-V

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited



betto rodrigues // Shutterstock

Kentucky

Blue Toyota RAV4 on display at the Orange County International Auto Show.

– Toyota RAV4

– Ford F-150

– Toyota Highlander

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Honda CR-V



jluke // Shutterstock

Louisiana

Ford F150 standing sideways on an asphalt road.

– Ford F-150

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Toyota Camry

– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited

– Toyota RAV4



Best Auto Photo // Shutterstock

Maine

White Toyota RAV4 right side of the car.

– Toyota RAV4

– Ford F-150

– Subaru Crosstrek

– Toyota Tacoma

– Subaru Forester



Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock

Maryland

Silver Toyota RAV-4, side view.

– Toyota RAV4

– Honda CR-V

– Toyota Camry

– Toyota Highlander

– Toyota Corolla



Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock

Massachusetts

Toyota RAV-4, side view.

– Toyota RAV4

– Honda CR-V

– Toyota Highlander

– Subaru Crosstrek

– Jeep Wrangler Unlimited



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Michigan

Blue Chevrolet Equinox SUV on display outside.

– Chevrolet Equinox

– Ford F-150

– Chevrolet Blazer

– Ford Escape

– Ford Explorer



Jarlat Maletych // Shutterstock

Minnesota

Ford F-150 Raptor in snow.

– Ford F-150

– Toyota RAV4

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Honda CR-V

– Mazda CX-5



Alen thien // Shutterstock

Mississippi

Toyota Camry with beautiful white cloud and blue sky landscape view

– Toyota Camry

– Ford F-150

– Nissan Altima

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Highlander



Mike Mareen // Shutterstock

Missouri

Rendering of a Ford F-150 Rattler with a sunset.

– Ford F-150

– Toyota RAV4

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Chevrolet Equinox

– Honda CR-V



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Montana

Ford F-150 display at a dealership.

– Ford F-150

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Ford F-350 Super Duty

– Toyota RAV4

– GMC Sierra 2500



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Nebraska

Front view of a white Ford F-150.

– Ford F-150

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited

– Chevrolet Equinox



Roman Vyshnikov // Shutterstock

Nevada

Blue Toyota RAV4 on city background.

– Toyota RAV4

– Tesla Model Y

– Tesla Model 3

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Toyota Tacoma



Dimitar Ivanov // Shutterstock

New Hampshire

Side view of gray Toyota Rav4.

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Tacoma

– Subaru Crosstrek

– Honda CR-V

– Ford F-150



Ovu0ng // Shutterstock

New Jersey

A Honda model CRV crossing mud road.

– Honda CR-V

– Toyota RAV4

– Mazda CX-5

– Tesla Model Y

– Toyota Highlander



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

New Mexico

Ford F-150 Lightning display.

– Ford F-150

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Tacoma

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited



Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock

New York

Honda CR-V, side view.

– Honda CR-V

– Toyota RAV4

– Chevrolet Equinox

– Mazda CX-5

– Toyota Highlander



Andrey Sayfutdinov // Shutterstock

North Carolina

Side view new brown Toyota Rav4 with a bow.

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Camry

– Ford F-150

– Honda CR-V

– Toyota Corolla



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

North Dakota

Three Ford F-Series Trucks in a row.

– Ford F-150

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited

– Chevrolet Silverado 1500

– Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD



VanderWolf Images // Shutterstock

Ohio

Honda CR-V Hybrid Prototype showcased at the Frankfurt IAA Motor Show.

– Honda CR-V

– Chevrolet Equinox

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Ford F-150

– Toyota RAV4



Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock

Oklahoma

A dark blue Ford F-150 Raptor truck.

– Ford F-150

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited

– Toyota RAV4

– Ford Explorer



Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock

Oregon

Red Toyota RAV-4, side view.

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Tacoma

– Toyota Highlander

– Subaru Crosstrek

– Subaru Outback



Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania

Side view of a white Toyota RAV-4.

– Toyota RAV4

– Honda CR-V

– Subaru Crosstrek

– Ford F-150

– GMC Sierra 1500



Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock

Rhode Island

Toyota RAV-4, side view.

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Highlander

– Toyota Tacoma

– Toyota Camry

– Toyota Corolla



Jan Kliment // Shutterstock

South Carolina

Side view of a Toyota RAV4.

– Toyota RAV4

– Ford F-150

– Toyota Tacoma

– Toyota Camry

– GMC Sierra 1500



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

South Dakota

Ford F-150 Lightning display.

– Ford F-150

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited

– Ford Explorer

– Chevrolet Silverado 1500



jluke // Shutterstock

Tennessee

Back view of a Ford F-150.

– Ford F-150

– Toyota RAV4

– Nissan Rogue

– Toyota Highlander

– Honda CR-V



Mike Mareen // Shutterstock

Texas

Ford F-150 during fast driving on dirt road.

– Ford F-150

– GMC Sierra 1500

– Toyota RAV4

– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited

– Toyota Camry



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Utah

Ford F-350 display at a dealership.

– Ford F-150

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Tacoma

– Subaru Outback

– Tesla Model Y



emirhankaramuk // Shutterstock

Vermont

A blue Toyota RAV4 driving.

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Tacoma

– Subaru Crosstrek

– Ford F-150

– GMC Sierra 1500



emirhankaramuk // Shutterstock

Virginia

A blue Toyota RAV4 driving up a dirt hill.

– Toyota RAV4

– Honda CR-V

– Toyota Tacoma

– Toyota Highlander

– Ford F-150



Vershinin89 // Shutterstock

Washington

A Toyota RAV 4 Hybrid on display.

– Toyota RAV4

– Honda CR-V

– Tesla Model Y

– Toyota Tacoma

– Subaru Crosstrek



jluke // Shutterstock

West Virginia

Upward angle of a black Ford F150 driving.

– Ford F-150

– Toyota RAV4

– Toyota Tacoma

– Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited

– Toyota Highlander



jluke // Shutterstock

Wisconsin

A black Ford F150 driving.

– Ford F-150

– Chevrolet Equinox

– Toyota RAV4

– Honda CR-V

– GMC Sierra 1500



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Wyoming

Ford F-150 display at a dealership.

– Ford F-150

– GMC Sierra 2500

– Toyota RAV4

– GMC Sierra 1500

– GMC Sierra 3500

