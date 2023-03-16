

College majors with the highest and lowest unemployment rates

College students can easily get overwhelmed by the many possible subjects to study. Even after identifying their main interests, there’s the question of what they can do with that field of study after graduation. Passion is one thing, but which majors bring high chances of a prosperous, long-term career?

On average, people with bachelor’s degrees earn a salary of $67,860 per year—more than $27,000 above the average earnings for people with only a high school diploma.

Stacker compiled a list of the majors with the highest and lowest unemployment rates using data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which created its latest analysis using 2021 data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey via IPUMS. Majors listed are ranked from highest to the lowest unemployment rate, with ties broken by underemployment rate.

Median wages are for full-time workers with bachelor’s degrees. Unemployment and underemployment rates listed here are for recent college graduates, which the analysis defines as those between ages 22 and 27 with at least a bachelor’s degree. That’s the same age range used for early career median wages, while mid-career wages represent those between the ages of 35 and 45. Meanwhile, the share with a graduate degree is calculated based on a population aged 25 to 65 with bachelor’s degrees. Those who are currently in school were excluded.

Read on to see if the major you studied or are interested in has made the list. Beginning at #73 and counting down to #1, here are the college majors with the highest and lowest unemployment rates.

#73. Fine arts

– Unemployment rate: 12.1%

– Underemployment rate: 55.4%

– Early-career median wage: $40,000

– Mid-career median wage: $65,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 23.2%

Fine arts majors leave school with the ability to take on a host of careers within the art world. Those who focus on illustration techniques can become illustrators—for fashion, books, or films—while those who focus on design can become graphic or web designers. Other options include fashion design, painting, and interior design.



#72. Philosophy

– Unemployment rate: 9.1%

– Underemployment rate: 57.1%

– Early-career median wage: $42,000

– Mid-career median wage: $68,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 56.5%

Philosophy majors learn to engage with questions and theories surrounding free will, religion, morality, and consciousness, while learning to express their own philosophies and opinions. Professionals with undergraduate philosophy degrees tend to earn more than people with degrees in any other humanities field. Typical careers for students vary, with many becoming financial analysts, paralegals, lawyers, or university professors.



#71. Sociology

– Unemployment rate: 9.0%

– Underemployment rate: 51.3%

– Early-career median wage: $40,000

– Mid-career median wage: $61,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 38.3%

Because sociologists study social life and change, community interactions, and the scientific method, they head into the job market equipped with crucial analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills. Their prospects depend on what field they’d like to specialize in—whether they work as a human resources manager, urban planner, paralegal, teacher, or family planner.



#70. Family and consumer sciences

– Unemployment rate: 8.9%

– Underemployment rate: 47.9%

– Early-career median wage: $37,000

– Mid-career median wage: $60,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 32.9%

People who major in family and consumer sciences learn to improve the quality of life for communities, families, and individuals by coming up with practical solutions to problems like nutrition, family relations, and consumer economics. As such, graduates are regularly sought after for jobs as child caseworkers, adoptive caseworkers, housing counselors, and community service directors.



#69. Mass media

– Unemployment rate: 8.4%

– Underemployment rate: 51.7%

– Early-career median wage: $40,000

– Mid-career median wage: $75,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 21.2%

Employment in mass media and communications fields is projected to grow 6% from 2021 to 2031. Common jobs related to this path of study take place in various media environments, such as writing, editing, acting, and camera operation.

#68. Commercial art and graphic design

– Unemployment rate: 7.9%

– Underemployment rate: 33.5%

– Early-career median wage: $43,000

– Mid-career median wage: $70,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 11.8%

Commercial art and graphic design students learn to use visual imagery and design technology to help people visually promote themselves, their products, and their causes. Because this work involves frequent coordination with clients, students must have excellent communication skills and be well-versed in the latest design technologies. Common jobs for these degree holders include art director, designer, and photographer.



#67. Foreign language

– Unemployment rate: 7.8%

– Underemployment rate: 50.1%

– Early-career median wage: $43,000

– Mid-career median wage: $65,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 50.5%

Although specific programs vary, this field of study teaches students to communicate effectively in another language, as well as understand its history and context. Foreign language students are often needed in government, international relations, and national security industries, as they possess the ability to analyze and understand global issues.



#66. Performing arts

– Unemployment rate: 7.6%

– Underemployment rate: 64.0%

– Early-career median wage: $39,000

– Mid-career median wage: $62,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 38.5%

Performing arts majors become proficient in drama, music, and dance, allowing them to pursue many creative careers upon graduation. Jobs directly related to the degree include actor, dancer, music therapist, and community arts worker.



#65. Public policy and law

– Unemployment rate: 7.4%

– Underemployment rate: 49.4%

– Early-career median wage: $45,000

– Mid-career median wage: $70,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 46.1%

Public policy and law majors learn to implement and develop policy and legal changes through empirical research and data analysis. To succeed, they learn to become active listeners who are pros at identifying specific problems and the needs of certain constituencies. Graduates often become government relations managers, lawyers, program analysts, or community relations managers.



#64. International affairs

– Unemployment rate: 7.1%

– Underemployment rate: 49.3%

– Early-career median wage: $50,000

– Mid-career median wage: $86,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 45.6%

International affairs majors focus on the effects of politics, economics, and culture on global affairs. By studying issues related to politics, anthropology, sociology, economics, and more, they graduate equipped to analyze and communicate their findings about current international events. People who major in this area are typically drawn to globally focused jobs in nonprofit and government sectors, pursuing jobs as international marketing specialists, foreign service officers, political analysts, and archivists, among other careers.

#63. Engineering technologies

– Unemployment rate: 7.1%

– Underemployment rate: 39.6%

– Early-career median wage: $62,000

– Mid-career median wage: $90,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 24.3%

Engineering technology majors have a more narrowly focused curriculum than their peers, focusing on the hands-on application of engineering tasks in a number of industries. In terms of career opportunities, the fields of environmental engineering technology and industrial engineering technology are multiplying.



#62. Political science

– Unemployment rate: 6.9%

– Underemployment rate: 49.2%

– Early-career median wage: $50,000

– Mid-career median wage: $80,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 53.6%

In a 2019 interview with U.S. News and World Report, Pierre Huguet, CEO of admissions consulting firm H&C Education, described political science as “one of the most versatile degrees in terms of job opportunities.” This is because political science majors cultivate analytical and rhetorical skills that can translate to essentially any industry. However, students of this discipline tend to work in political and legal environments and often find jobs as diplomats, lobbyists, political consultants, and lawyers.



#61. Marketing

– Unemployment rate: 6.6%

– Underemployment rate: 52.0%

– Early-career median wage: $50,000

– Mid-career median wage: $85,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 18.6%

Marketing students study how businesses maintain relationships with their target audiences through campaigns that create and deliver buying objectives. They also learn to build brands and promote services to the public. Many graduates work as marketing managers, brand managers, or marketing research analysts.



#60. Aerospace engineering

– Unemployment rate: 6.6%

– Underemployment rate: 27.7%

– Early-career median wage: $72,000

– Mid-career median wage: $112,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 49.4%

Aerospace engineering majors become confident in using science and math to develop and design missiles, spacecraft, and aircraft—skills always in demand. Common career paths are aircraft designer, military aerospace engineer, aerospace technician, and inspector and compliance officer.



#59. Anthropology

– Unemployment rate: 6.5%

– Underemployment rate: 53.3%

– Early-career median wage: $40,000

– Mid-career median wage: $65,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 46.3%

Anthropology majors study the human experience from the past to the present, learning about human diversity and how linguistics, biology, and more shape human behavior and ideas. Because of the broad nature of their studies, anthropology students are suited for careers in a variety of fields, including government positions—like forensic anthropology and cultural resource management—and public service roles—like historic preservation and museum curation.

#58. Journalism

– Unemployment rate: 6.5%

– Underemployment rate: 47.7%

– Early-career median wage: $45,000

– Mid-career median wage: $75,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 27.0%

Journalism majors are trained to research, report, and objectively communicate news for print, web, and broadcast media. They can pursue careers at magazines, newspapers, websites, and broadcast TV, working as reporters, editors, and content producers, to name a few.



#57. Information systems and management

– Unemployment rate: 6.4%

– Underemployment rate: 24.7%

– Early-career median wage: $54,000

– Mid-career median wage: $90,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 25.6%

This degree combines computer technology with management decision-making methods, allowing graduates to design, evaluate, and implement computerized information systems. Students go on to work as computer specialists, programmers, and system analysts, among other things.



#56. English language

– Unemployment rate: 6.3%

– Underemployment rate: 48.7%

– Early-career median wage: $40,000

– Mid-career median wage: $65,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 47.5%

English-language degrees produce graduates with some of the broadest career prospects, as studying vocabulary and language gives students generally strong, flexible analytical and writing skills. Many students go on to work in fields such as teaching, journalism, law, medicine, publishing, or the fine arts.



#55. Miscellaneous biological science

– Unemployment rate: 6.3%

– Underemployment rate: 48.6%

– Early-career median wage: $42,000

– Mid-career median wage: $70,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 60.9%

Students of miscellaneous biological science gain a broad knowledge of disciplines within biology, allowing them to achieve a more diversified view of the field and its specializations. Jobs available to them include research scientist, biotechnologist, and nature conservation officer.



#54. Liberal arts

– Unemployment rate: 6.2%

– Underemployment rate: 55.2%

– Early-career median wage: $40,000

– Mid-career median wage: $63,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 30.0%

Liberal arts degrees encompass many fields, from literature and philosophy to history and psychology. “Regardless of the industry, we need people who can solve problems, write well, speak well, bring multiple perspectives to decision-making; we need people who are good managers, who are cross-culturally competent,” career services professional Robert Vega told the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This comprehensive course of study prepares students for careers in various fields, like communications, sociology, psychology, and publishing.

#53. Physics

– Unemployment rate: 6.1%

– Underemployment rate: 34.9%

– Early-career median wage: $53,000

– Mid-career median wage: $80,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 69.8%

Because the job market is growing so quickly for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, physics offers strong job security. Students in this major tend to find work at independent research labs and at universities.



#52. Miscellaneous technologies

– Unemployment rate: 5.9%

– Underemployment rate: 48.4%

– Early-career median wage: $48,000

– Mid-career median wage: $80,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 18.5%

There has been a considerable shortage of STEM workers to fill available jobs within the past decade, giving miscellaneous technologies majors an advantage. The top occupations among miscellaneous technologies degree holders are software developers, sales managers, and civil engineers.



#51. General engineering

– Unemployment rate: 5.9%

– Underemployment rate: 25.3%

– Early-career median wage: $60,000

– Mid-career median wage: $100,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 37.0%

General engineering is a branch of technology and science concerned with the design, building, and maintenance of engines and similar structures. As such, general engineering degrees give students broad problem-solving and leadership STEM skills, allowing them to work in telecommunications, biomedical engineering, sensors and data processing, and other fields. General engineering degree holders often become engineering technicians, engineering managers, industrial engineers, and urban planners.



#50. Medical technicians

– Unemployment rate: 5.8%

– Underemployment rate: 59.5%

– Early-career median wage: $51,000

– Mid-career median wage: $71,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 24.6%

Medical technician majors go on to work in laboratories and hospitals, using lab instruments, computers, and more to analyze and identify medical findings. It helps that medical technicians’ average annual earnings are about 33% higher than the average earnings for college graduates.



#49. Communications

– Unemployment rate: 5.8%

– Underemployment rate: 52.7%

– Early-career median wage: $47,000

– Mid-career median wage: $75,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 24.2%

Communications students learn about effective communication and how to apply it to fields like media, law, business, and the arts. The analytical and problem-solving skills learned in this major can be applied to many fields, including public relations, journalism, and marketing.

#48. History

– Unemployment rate: 5.8%

– Underemployment rate: 49.1%

– Early-career median wage: $50,000

– Mid-career median wage: $70,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 50.2%

Through learning to research and analyze the past, history majors are equipped to handle many careers where communication and critical thinking skills are crucial. People with undergraduate history degrees may go on to work as editors, policy analysts, or paralegals. Those who receive master’s or doctoral history degrees can take on jobs at universities or museums.



#47. Mathematics

– Unemployment rate: 5.8%

– Underemployment rate: 30.7%

– Early-career median wage: $59,000

– Mid-career median wage: $88,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 52.4%

The BLS expects employment in math occupations to grow 29% from 2021 to 2031, particularly as government agencies and businesses rely on big data—which math experts analyze. With their strong analytical skills and understanding of statistics and math, common mathematics major careers include cryptographer, economist, mathematician, and statistician.



#46. Treatment therapy

– Unemployment rate: 5.7%

– Underemployment rate: 41.3%

– Early-career median wage: $48,000

– Mid-career median wage: $69,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 50.7%

Treatment therapy programs prepare students to assess and treat people with mental, emotional, physical, or developmental disorders. Many pursue master’s degrees for specific types of therapy, like art therapy, physical therapy, or occupational therapy.



#45. Economics

– Unemployment rate: 5.5%

– Underemployment rate: 35.3%

– Early-career median wage: $60,000

– Mid-career median wage: $100,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 42.6%

Economics majors learn to produce economic forecasts and reports and give advice on business strategy to various clients, including individuals and financial organizations. Many graduates work as economists, financial risk analysts, accountants, or economic researchers.



#44. Miscellaneous physical sciences

– Unemployment rate: 5.5%

– Underemployment rate: 23.2%

– Early-career median wage: $52,000

– Mid-career median wage: $104,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 57.1%

Although miscellaneous physical sciences degree programs are structured to fulfill the subject matter competency requirements for teacher certification, the major also gives students practical experience with lab equipment and procedures. From 2021 to 2031, the miscellaneous physical sciences field is in a category whose jobs are projected to grow by 7%. Common jobs for graduates include high school teacher, environmental scientist, and chemist.

#43. General social sciences

– Unemployment rate: 5.4%

– Underemployment rate: 50.6%

– Early-career median wage: $43,000

– Mid-career median wage: $65,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 38.5%

The general social sciences major is a multidisciplinary field of study that gives students a strong knowledge of issues relating to fields like psychology, sociology, and statistics. The field itself is in a category expected to grow 7% from 2021 to 2031. Many graduates become statisticians, social scientists, or social science research assistants.



#42. Leisure and hospitality

– Unemployment rate: 5.3%

– Underemployment rate: 58.6%

– Early-career median wage: $38,000

– Mid-career median wage: $60,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 34.1%

Leisure and hospitality students leave school with an in-depth understanding of how the hospitality industry operates, with proficiency in people management, service delivery, and leadership. It’s the fifth-largest service employment sector in the U.S., with more than 14 million jobs. Possible jobs for degree holders include accommodation manager, conference center manager, hotel manager, or event manager.



#41. General business

– Unemployment rate: 5.3%

– Underemployment rate: 52.4%

– Early-career median wage: $50,000

– Mid-career median wage: $80,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 25.2%

General business majors leave college equipped to quantify data, evaluate the financial impact of certain decisions, and use business figures to back up their ideas. As such, they can look forward to careers as accountants, management consultants, and financial analysts.



#40. Art history

– Unemployment rate: 5.3%

– Underemployment rate: 48.8%

– Early-career median wage: $48,000

– Mid-career median wage: $64,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 41.8%

Art history students develop strong visual and critical abilities and can discern artistic works’ historical, social, and political contexts. Doing so also allows them to gain strong editing and critical thinking skills. Graduates become museum curators, art librarians, or archivists.



#39. Mechanical engineering

– Unemployment rate: 5.3%

– Underemployment rate: 15.8%

– Early-career median wage: $70,000

– Mid-career median wage: $105,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 39.2%

Mechanical engineers are sometimes referred to as the general practitioners of engineering because they are skilled at controlling motion, force, and energy through mechanical means. Emerging fields like biotechnology and nanotechnology are broadening career opportunities for mechanical engineers.

#38. Health services

– Unemployment rate: 5.2%

– Underemployment rate: 45.6%

– Early-career median wage: $40,000

– Mid-career median wage: $60,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 51.8%

Health services students leave school with essential general knowledge about health and applied sciences, which gives them job opportunities in numerous aspects of the health care industry. A few pathways include health care administration, health law, health finance, and health care economics.



#37. Environmental studies

– Unemployment rate: 5.1%

– Underemployment rate: 50.2%

– Early-career median wage: $45,000

– Mid-career median wage: $68,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 32.5%

Environmental studies majors can dissect the relationships between people and their environments using problem-solving methods and data-search strategies. Graduates tend to find work as environmental educators, policy analysts, environmental attorneys, and more.



#36. Business management

– Unemployment rate: 5.0%

– Underemployment rate: 55.1%

– Early-career median wage: $46,000

– Mid-career median wage: $75,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 24.6%

Business management students can count on learning about organizational effectiveness, relationship management, and business principles. Many work as sales managers, financial analysts, or account managers.



#35. Interdisciplinary studies

– Unemployment rate: 4.8%

– Underemployment rate: 46.3%

– Early-career median wage: $41,800

– Mid-career median wage: $70,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 37.7%

The liberal arts curriculum of interdisciplinary studies incorporates various academic fields into a flexible degree that students can tailor to their interests. A more liberal arts-based curriculum may focus on humanities and social science classes, while a science-based program can emphasize STEM courses like engineering, computer science, and biology. This allows students to directly plan their degree program to set them up for the professional fields of their choice, including media, science, or education.



#34. Computer science

– Unemployment rate: 4.8%

– Underemployment rate: 19.1%

– Early-career median wage: $73,000

– Mid-career median wage: $105,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 31.8%

Computer science involves the study of software systems. Because technology plays an ever-increasing role in business, computer science grads are sought after in many industries, not just technology companies. Typical jobs for these majors include data scientist, web developer, software engineer, and business analyst.

#33. Pharmacy

– Unemployment rate: 4.8%

– Underemployment rate: 14.7%

– Early-career median wage: $55,000

– Mid-career median wage: $100,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 65.1%

Pharmacy students learn to fill patients’ drug prescriptions and ensure they know how to take their medication safely. This is a strong field because patients will always need medicine. Pharmacists work in community, hospital, and independent business settings.



#32. Psychology

– Unemployment rate: 4.7%

– Underemployment rate: 47.6%

– Early-career median wage: $37,400

– Mid-career median wage: $65,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 51.0%

Psychology students focus on studying behavior and mental processes. Because they learn basic methods to conduct research, reasoning, and problem-solving, they can apply their skills to many career paths. Those who want to practice psychology as therapists or psychiatrists go on to graduate school, while undergraduates wishing to study law, medicine, and business walk away with applicable skills.



#31. Biology

– Unemployment rate: 4.7%

– Underemployment rate: 46.8%

– Early-career median wage: $40,000

– Mid-career median wage: $75,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 62.9%

Students of biology gain vital information about genetics and the body’s functions. The skills gained allow students to apply scientific research and statistical analysis to biological careers. However, understanding experimentation and analysis has applications in many fields. Career paths include becoming a microbiologist, biological technician, biochemist, or genetic counselor.



#30. Biochemistry

– Unemployment rate: 4.7%

– Underemployment rate: 37.4%

– Early-career median wage: $45,000

– Mid-career median wage: $85,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 70.3%

In this branch of STEM, lab workers perform research and work on drug testing and development. Biochemistry majors leave school with ample opportunities to create new technologies to aid public health.



#29. Advertising and public relations

– Unemployment rate: 4.6%

– Underemployment rate: 39.2%

– Early-career median wage: $50,000

– Mid-career median wage: $80,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 19.0%

Advertising and public relations majors are preparing for work in communications and mass media-related fields by learning to build campaigns and attract customers. Careers in the industry are projected to grow 10% from 2021 to 2031. Just a few of the jobs available to graduates are copywriter, media buyer, and account executive.

#28. Industrial engineering

– Unemployment rate: 4.6%

– Underemployment rate: 18.3%

– Early-career median wage: $70,000

– Mid-career median wage: $100,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 36.9%

Industrial engineering majors study to become industrial engineers, who apply math, science, and engineering methods to system integration and operations. According to the Department of Labor, the median annual wage for industrial engineers was $95,300 in February 2023. Additionally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for industrial engineers is expected to increase by 10% from 2021 to 2031.



#27. Criminal justice

– Unemployment rate: 4.5%

– Underemployment rate: 71.3%

– Early-career median wage: $43,900

– Mid-career median wage: $70,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 24.1%

Criminal justice majors become proficient in research methods for criminology, the psychology behind criminal behavior, and criminological theory, as well as the application of American criminal law. As such, many students go on to work as patrol officers, criminal investigators, police officers, and lawyers.



#26. Ethnic studies

– Unemployment rate: 4.4%

– Underemployment rate: 53.7%

– Early-career median wage: $45,000

– Mid-career median wage: $66,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 49.7%

Ethnic studies majors develop an interdisciplinary approach to studying ethnic groups in society, allowing them to develop skills in writing, critical thinking, research, and cultural awareness. This gives them ample career opportunities within nonprofit organizations and government agencies. Common examples include social work, public relations, human service work, and probation officer work.



#25. Animal and plant sciences

– Unemployment rate: 4.4%

– Underemployment rate: 52.5%

– Early-career median wage: $42,000

– Mid-career median wage: $67,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 34.7%

Animal science majors focus on the breeding and management of various animals and animal products, while plant sciences majors focus on breeding, cultivating, and producing plant products. Plant science majors often become soil scientists, agronomists, or biotechnologists. And animal science students often become animal nutritionists, ecologists, or geneticists.



#24. Geography

– Unemployment rate: 4.4%

– Underemployment rate: 44.5%

– Early-career median wage: $48,000

– Mid-career median wage: $75,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 32.6%

Geography majors study topics that span the natural and social sciences, preparing them for careers in federal agencies, nonprofits, scientific research, and higher education. Students go on to find work as area specialists, cartographers, environmental planners, and more.

#23. Finance

– Unemployment rate: 4.1%

– Underemployment rate: 28.7%

– Early-career median wage: $60,000

– Mid-career median wage: $100,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 30.6%

Finance majors become skilled in working with businesses to improve operations through problem-solving, financial planning, and investing. To do so, they master mathematical and statistical principles, as well as communication efficiency with clients. Common job titles for financial careers are financial analysts, financial examiners, and financial consultants.



#22. Chemical engineering

– Unemployment rate: 4.1%

– Underemployment rate: 19.6%

– Early-career median wage: $75,000

– Mid-career median wage: $120,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 47.4%

Chemical engineering degrees prepare students for professional work in the development, design, and operation of chemical products. Graduates can then confidently pursue careers in the chemical, electrochemical, nuclear, and aerospace industries, among others. Many become chemical technicians, toxicologists, or chemists.



#21. Computer engineering

– Unemployment rate: 3.7%

– Underemployment rate: 17.8%

– Early-career median wage: $74,000

– Mid-career median wage: $114,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 40.0%

Computer science deals with the design, building, and programming of computers, an exciting field as technology is constantly in demand and evolving. Students can look forward to careers as computer programmers, web developers, and computer systems analysts, to name a few.



#20. Earth sciences

– Unemployment rate: 3.6%

– Underemployment rate: 38.8%

– Early-career median wage: $40,000

– Mid-career median wage: $70,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 43.8%

Students who major in earth science often take classes in biology, physical geology, geochemistry, and mineralogy to learn everything about the Earth’s composition. Geoscience majors, including earth sciences students, earn about $84,000 a year on average. Degree holders tend to go on to work as laboratory technicians, geophysicists, and geotechnical consultants.



#19. Theology and religion

– Unemployment rate: 3.6%

– Underemployment rate: 35.5%

– Early-career median wage: $36,000

– Mid-career median wage: $52,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 44.9%

Over 70% of Americans report as religious. Spiritual leaders tend to serve small physical areas, meaning the country needs many religious leaders to meet community needs properly.

#18. Chemistry

– Unemployment rate: 3.4%

– Underemployment rate: 39.5%

– Early-career median wage: $47,000

– Mid-career median wage: $85,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 65.4%

Chemistry majors explore how the periodic table’s elements combine, a broad field of study that can lead to careers in medicine, research, the chemical industry, and others. Many become chemists, chemical engineers, pharmacologists, or biotechnologists.



#17. Miscellaneous engineering

– Unemployment rate: 3.4%

– Underemployment rate: 22.9%

– Early-career median wage: $68,000

– Mid-career median wage: $100,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 45.8%

Miscellaneous engineering is a catch-all term for engineering majors not classified by the National Center for Education Statistics, such as renewable energy engineering. Regardless of discipline, engineering majors learn critical thinking and analytical skills suited for various engineering specialties, from civil engineering to chemical engineering.



#16. Civil engineering

– Unemployment rate: 3.4%

– Underemployment rate: 15.1%

– Early-career median wage: $65,000

– Mid-career median wage: $100,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 38.6%

Civil engineering majors become pros at designing and maintaining physical structures, like roads and bridges. They can expect to be in high demand in a nation wanting to invest in infrastructure.



#15. Accounting

– Unemployment rate: 3.3%

– Underemployment rate: 22.6%

– Early-career median wage: $54,000

– Mid-career median wage: $80,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 31.1%

Accounting students learn to maintain and analyze financial information to consult with businesses’ upper management about business decisions. Every company needs accounting support, so these are great skills to have. Other job opportunities include financial examiners and finance managers.



#14. Electrical engineering

– Unemployment rate: 3.2%

– Underemployment rate: 15.4%

– Early-career median wage: $70,000

– Mid-career median wage: $109,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 47.7%

Electrical engineering majors become skilled at planning and developing electronic systems. Common career trajectories include becoming an electrical engineer, electronics engineer, or engineering manager. Opportunities for electrical engineers are set to grow 3% between 2021 and 2031, which is slower than the overall job market average.

#13. Early childhood education

– Unemployment rate: 3.1%

– Underemployment rate: 24.5%

– Early-career median wage: $40,000

– Mid-career median wage: $43,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 40.8%

Early childhood education graduates work with young children in preschools and daycares, helping them develop the social and intellectual skills needed to thrive in full-time school. Unfortunately, many are not well-compensated compared to other majors with low unemployment rates.



#12. Social services

– Unemployment rate: 3.0%

– Underemployment rate: 27.7%

– Early-career median wage: $37,000

– Mid-career median wage: $52,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 52.4%

Social services majors study social welfare systems to understand how assistance programs help disadvantaged people, as well as the challenges that they face. Although a master’s degree is required to become a clinical social worker, undergraduates often go on to work as caseworkers or mental health assistants.



#11. Special education

– Unemployment rate: 2.7%

– Underemployment rate: 17.7%

– Early-career median wage: $40,000

– Mid-career median wage: $52,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 60.7%

Students of special education focus on designing educational services and teaching children with learning disabilities or special needs. These kinds of teachers are in high demand because they provide services required by federal and state laws for students who qualify.



#10. Secondary education

– Unemployment rate: 2.6%

– Underemployment rate: 27.0%

– Early-career median wage: $40,400

– Mid-career median wage: $52,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 51.2%

Secondary school graduates leave school prepared to teach at the middle and high school levels. Fewer Americans have graduated college with this type of degree in recent years than in past decades.



#9. Agriculture

– Unemployment rate: 2.4%

– Underemployment rate: 52.1%

– Early-career median wage: $45,000

– Mid-career median wage: $70,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 21.0%

Agriculture majors learn the science of preserving and managing natural resources, particularly those related to animal husbandry and farming. They can look forward to careers as ranchers, dairy farmers, food scientists, and more.

#8. Business analytics

– Unemployment rate: 2.2%

– Underemployment rate: 24.8%

– Early-career median wage: $66,000

– Mid-career median wage: $99,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 24.7%

Business analytics majors leave school primed to implement and oversee data-driven business decisions by managing and analyzing datasets to make decisions. Common career pathways are business analyst, operations research analyst, and market research analyst.



#7. Architecture

– Unemployment rate: 2.1%

– Underemployment rate: 29.1%

– Early-career median wage: $50,000

– Mid-career median wage: $85,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 38.7%

Architecture is essentially the art of designing and constructing buildings and physical spaces. It can be broken into subsets, such as research architects, landscape architects, and lighting architects. Architecture majors also gain the skills to work in art and design fields, such as graphic design and textile design.



#6. Nutrition sciences

– Unemployment rate: 1.8%

– Underemployment rate: 45.0%

– Early-career median wage: $45,000

– Mid-career median wage: $60,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 46.3%

Nutrition science majors focus on health issues and dietary concerns surrounding food and eating, gaining knowledge of chemistry, biology, and the social sciences to do so. Many graduates become dietitians and nutritionists. Employment in the field is expected to grow 7% from 2021 to 2031.



#5. General education

– Unemployment rate: 1.8%

– Underemployment rate: 22.9%

– Early-career median wage: $40,200

– Mid-career median wage: $51,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 50.1%

Students with a general interest in education can benefit from this degree, which teaches them the basic principles of education and educational psychology. This allows them to work not only as a teacher, but also as an administrator, counselor, or public worker.



#4. Elementary education

– Unemployment rate: 1.8%

– Underemployment rate: 15.2%

– Early-career median wage: $40,000

– Mid-career median wage: $48,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 49.0%

More than 1.4 million Americans work as elementary-level educators. There is a substantial and clear need for more elementary school teachers, as shown by the low unemployment rate for people in this profession.

#3. Construction services

– Unemployment rate: 1.4%

– Underemployment rate: 17.7%

– Early-career median wage: $60,000

– Mid-career median wage: $100,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 9.9%

Construction managers oversee projects of every type, from buildings to houses. Students within the major learn about the entire process, from building materials to surveying and blueprint reading. Related jobs are construction manager, site engineer, and building control surveyor.



#2. Nursing

– Unemployment rate: 1.3%

– Underemployment rate: 10.1%

– Early-career median wage: $55,000

– Mid-career median wage: $75,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 29.3%

Hospitals and medical facilities always need skilled staff to care for patients, which consistently keeps nursing unemployment rates low. As baby boomers age and require more medical attention, even more nurses may be in demand, driving that rate even lower.



#1. Miscellaneous education

– Unemployment rate: 0.6%

– Underemployment rate: 16.7%

– Early-career median wage: $40,000

– Mid-career median wage: $56,000

– Share with graduate degrees: 56.6%

Miscellaneous education majors learn to teach students at multiple age levels. Overall, the number of jobs in the education field is expected to grow by 7% from 2021 to 2031.