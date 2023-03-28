Most and least lucrative college majors, by state
Over a dozen medical schools and 40 law schools have elected to withdraw from the U.S. News & World Report annual college rankings as of February 2023. Critics argue that the well-known college ranking system is based upon metrics that neglect to consider many qualities that influence student success, such as postgraduate placement rates and course credit transfer applicability.
The ongoing exodus has left prospective graduate students with one less all-inclusive tool to navigate the application process. And while no undergraduate institutions have withdrawn yet, the trend has revealed the need for more reliable and independent bases of comparison among colleges and academic programs.
One such measure, the median earnings of college graduates by field of study, can significantly impact career prospects. On a national level, those who study nuclear engineering technologies or become technicians in that field have the highest median earnings three years after graduation at $107,804, followed by the fields of biomathematics, bioinformatics, and computational biology ($98,074), operations research ($96,452), marine transportation ($94,032), and petroleum engineering ($93,515).
Yet, while it remains true that college graduates have higher lifetime earnings than noncollege graduates, some of the lowest-earning majors still earn less than a living wage, and earnings vary considerably by state, owing to differences in local economies and industry location.
EDsmart used data for the 2020-21 school year from the Department of Education to rank degree majors in each state by median earnings after graduation for those with bachelor’s degrees. Some degree programs listed are only offered at one college in the state. When a major is offered at multiple colleges, the analysis lists the median earnings between them.
Alabama
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $75,983
#2. Mechanical Engineering: $75,677
#3. Chemical Engineering: $75,476
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Dance: $14,061
#2. Anthropology: $26,979
#3. Parks, Recreation, and Leisure Studies: $28,052
Alaska
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Petroleum Engineering: $89,097
#2. Construction Management: $78,757
#3. Civil Engineering: $75,570
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Fine and Studio Arts: $15,049
#2. English Language and Literature, General: $34,508
#3. History: $35,319
Arizona
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Mining and Mineral Engineering: $87,557
#2. Computer Science: $83,960
#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $82,451
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Music: $23,544
#2. Culinary Arts and Related Services: $24,431
#3. Religious Education: $26,500
Arkansas
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Industrial Engineering: $82,519
#2. Chemical Engineering: $78,844
#3. Computer Engineering: $75,031
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Rhetoric and Composition/Writing Studies: $17,771
#2. Film/Video and Photographic Arts: $23,112
#3. Anthropology: $25,601
California
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Mathematics and Computer Science: $166,134
#2. Mechanical Engineering Related Technologies/Technicians: $102,821
#3. Biomathematics, Bioinformatics, and Computational Biology: $98,074
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Teaching English or French as a Second or Foreign Language: $17,472
#2. Missions/Missionary Studies and Missiology: $19,275
#3. Alternative and Complementary Medicine and Medical Systems: $23,563
Colorado
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Petroleum Engineering: $99,390
#2. Mining and Mineral Engineering: $91,467
#3. Computer Engineering: $86,676
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $19,477
#2. Music: $26,514
#3. Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services: $28,457
Connecticut
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Computer Science: $101,875
#2. Computer Engineering Technologies/Technicians: $89,737
#3. Industrial Engineering: $84,039
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Dance: $22,574
#2. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $26,567
#3. Rhetoric and Composition/Writing Studies: $28,900
Delaware
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Computer and Information Sciences, General: $77,658
#2. International Business: $77,043
#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: $75,052
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Fine and Studio Arts: $25,862
#2. Agriculture, General: $28,917
#3. Wildlife and Wildlands Science and Management: $32,512
Florida
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Systems Engineering: $84,893
#2. Nuclear Engineering: $78,797
#3. Chemical Engineering: $78,263
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Area Studies: $11,630
#2. East Asian Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics: $21,210
#3. Alternative and Complementary Medicine and Medical Systems: $22,136
Georgia
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Petroleum Engineering: $99,981
#2. Industrial Engineering: $83,647
#3. Chemical Engineering: $80,316
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $22,514
#2. Linguistic, Comparative, and Related Language Studies and Services: $22,920
#3. Communication Disorders Sciences and Services: $23,618
Hawaii
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: $82,566
#2. Computer Engineering: $78,040
#3. Mechanical Engineering: $77,099
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Teaching English or French as a Second or Foreign Language: $18,014
#2. Cultural Studies/Critical Theory and Analysis: $24,761
#3. East Asian Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics: $25,606
Idaho
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Computer Science: $85,292
#2. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $79,227
#3. Construction Management: $76,366
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Physiology, Pathology, and Related Sciences: $16,639
#2. Public Health: $16,879
#3. Human Development, Family Studies, and Related Services: $17,192
Illinois
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Mathematics and Statistics, Other: $99,815
#2. Engineering Physics: $90,556
#3. Chemical Engineering: $85,168
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Dance: $25,046
#2. Communication, Journalism, and Related Programs, Other: $29,202
#3. Film/Video and Photographic Arts: $29,500
Indiana
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Mathematics and Statistics, Other: $99,815
#2. Computer Engineering: $82,000
#3. Chemical Engineering: $81,917
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Non-Professional General Legal Studies (Undergraduate): $27,346
#2. Linguistic, Comparative, and Related Language Studies and Services: $27,601
#3. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $27,844
Iowa
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Computer Engineering: $83,292
#2. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $82,120
#3. Computer Science: $81,196
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Film/Video and Photographic Arts: $27,317
#2. Religion/Religious Studies: $30,183
#3. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $31,250
Kansas
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Petroleum Engineering: $81,042
#2. Construction Engineering Technologies: $79,928
#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $78,614
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Ethnic, Cultural Minority, Gender, and Group Studies: $25,370
#2. Theological and Ministerial Studies: $26,975
#3. History: $27,982
Kentucky
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Mining and Mineral Engineering: $83,128
#2. Computer Engineering: $81,142
#3. Chemical Engineering: $76,377
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Agricultural and Domestic Animal Services: $23,060
#2. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $25,376
#3. Biotechnology: $26,842
Louisiana
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Veterinary Medicine: $88,967
#2. Petroleum Engineering: $82,895
#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $79,563
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Neurobiology and Neurosciences: $17,841
#2. Fine and Studio Arts: $26,151
#3. Film/Video and Photographic Arts: $27,133
Maine
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Computer Science: $122,292
#2. Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering: $105,033
#3. Engineering Technologies/Technicians, Other: $94,068
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Multi-/Interdisciplinary Studies, General: $24,486
#2. Fine and Studio Arts: $27,217
#3. Mental and Social Health Services and Allied Professions: $29,354
Maryland
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Computer Engineering: $88,738
#2. Biomedical/Medical Engineering: $84,359
#3. Management Sciences and Quantitative Methods: $83,667
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Neurobiology and Neurosciences: $19,826
#2. Music: $26,570
#3. Dance: $27,904
Massachusetts
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Statistics: $240,408
#2. Applied Mathematics: $121,771
#3. Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering: $104,400
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $24,627
#2. East Asian Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics: $25,544
#3. Dance: $25,697
Michigan
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Marine Transportation: $112,111
#2. Computer Engineering: $84,869
#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $84,558
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Philosophy: $21,836
#2. Religious Education: $22,530
#3. Dance: $26,477
Minnesota
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services, Other: $96,294
#2. Building/Construction Finishing, Management, and Inspection: $82,547
#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $80,028
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies and Humanities: $19,093
#2. Theological and Ministerial Studies: $21,358
#3. Intercultural/Multicultural and Diversity Studies: $26,698
Mississippi
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Chemical Engineering: $82,587
#2. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $78,161
#3. Industrial Engineering: $76,651
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Dance: $20,269
#2. Public Health: $25,902
#3. Family and Consumer Sciences/Human Sciences, General: $26,516
Missouri
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Petroleum Engineering: $81,649
#2. Metallurgical Engineering: $80,915
#3. Chemical Engineering: $79,469
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Dance: $22,239
#2. Pastoral Counseling and Specialized Ministries: $23,927
#3. Graphic Communications: $26,612
Montana
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Petroleum Engineering: $99,324
#2. Computer Science: $85,881
#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $73,528
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $22,528
#2. Fine and Studio Arts: $26,986
#3. Anthropology: $27,840
Nebraska
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Management Information Systems and Services: $95,916
#2. Management Sciences and Quantitative Methods: $86,584
#3. Computer Science: $79,462
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Multi/Interdisciplinary Studies, Other: $30,855
#2. Ethnic, Cultural Minority, Gender, and Group Studies: $30,868
#3. International/Global Studies: $31,043
Nevada
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Petroleum Engineering: $99,981
#2. Mining and Mineral Engineering: $82,783
#3. Computer Science: $81,899
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $28,032
#2. Culinary Arts and Related Services: $29,136
#3. Film/Video and Photographic Arts: $29,884
New Hampshire
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Computer Science: $128,856
#2. Computer Engineering: $81,988
#3. Engineering Science: $81,883
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Rhetoric and Composition/Writing Studies: $25,849
#2. Fine and Studio Arts: $30,605
#3. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $31,196
New Jersey
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Computer Science: $102,092
#2. Engineering-Related Fields: $88,104
#3. Computer Engineering: $84,010
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Cell/Cellular Biology and Anatomical Sciences: $17,565
#2. Theological and Ministerial Studies: $21,990
#3. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $25,870
New Mexico
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Petroleum Engineering: $103,706
#2. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $80,482
#3. Aerospace, Aeronautical, and Astronautical Engineering: $79,616
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Anthropology: $16,943
#2. English Language and Literature, General: $19,480
#3. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $22,430
New York
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Operations Research: $108,107
#2. Nuclear Engineering Technologies/Technicians: $107,804
#3. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing and Nursing Assistants: $93,664
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Theological and Ministerial Studies: $13,132
#2. Music: $24,946
#3. Dance: $26,408
North Carolina
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Applied Mathematics: $86,155
#2. Computer Engineering: $81,527
#3. Biomedical/Medical Engineering: $79,892
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Graphic Communications: $20,902
#2. Dance: $20,952
#3. Audiovisual Communications Technologies/Technicians: $23,798
North Dakota
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Petroleum Engineering: $94,157
#2. Computer Engineering: $93,292
#3. Chemical Engineering: $79,432
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $30,668
#2. Educational Administration and Supervision: $31,580
#3. Human Services, General: $32,325
Ohio
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Petroleum Engineering: $89,305
#2. Environmental Control Technologies/Technicians: $82,178
#3. Engineering, Other: $79,496
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Music: $23,564
#2. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $26,542
#3. Linguistic, Comparative, and Related Language Studies and Services: $27,584
Oklahoma
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Environmental Control Technologies/Technicians: $92,170
#2. Petroleum Engineering: $91,932
#3. Chemical Engineering: $86,071
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Dance: $21,885
#2. Behavioral Sciences: $22,548
#3. Music: $23,041
Oregon
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Fire Protection: $95,984
#2. Computer Science: $93,529
#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: $84,519
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. East Asian Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics: $18,076
#2. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $24,654
#3. Philosophy: $24,749
Pennsylvania
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Systems Science and Theory: $103,805
#2. Real Estate: $91,484
#3. Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Firefighting and Related Protective Services, Other: $91,269
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Dance: $26,673
#2. Religious Education: $27,523
#3. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $28,321
Rhode Island
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Computer Science: $184,762
#2. Computer Engineering: $86,408
#3. Applied Mathematics: $85,199
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Neurobiology and Neurosciences: $21,984
#2. Mental and Social Health Services and Allied Professions: $26,352
#3. Woodworking: $27,613
South Carolina
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Chemical Engineering: $79,104
#2. Industrial Engineering: $76,236
#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $73,643
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $22,735
#2. Family and Consumer Sciences/Human Sciences, General: $23,392
#3. Culinary Arts and Related Services: $24,431
South Dakota
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Mechanical Engineering: $70,876
#2. Computer/Information Technology Administration and Management: $66,125
#3. Civil Engineering: $63,839
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $30,114
#2. Fine and Studio Arts: $31,018
#3. Computer Software and Media Applications: $31,143
Tennessee
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Nuclear Engineering: $83,022
#2. Engineering Science: $78,634
#3. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $76,936
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Social Sciences, Other: $24,018
#2. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $24,047
#3. Culinary Arts and Related Services: $24,431
Texas
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Petroleum Engineering: $103,896
#2. Marine Transportation: $94,608
#3. Operations Research: $89,319
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Theological and Ministerial Studies: $21,903
#2. Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services, Other: $25,156
#3. Graphic Communications: $26,932
Utah
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Computer Engineering: $92,023
#2. Computer Science: $84,069
#3. Business/Managerial Economics: $83,356
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Music: $14,151
#2. Human Development, Family Studies, and Related Services: $16,450
#3. Rehabilitation and Therapeutic Professions: $16,956
Vermont
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Electrical, Electronics, and Communications Engineering: $80,403
#2. Economics: $70,135
#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: $68,101
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Film/Video and Photographic Arts: $20,534
#2. Visual and Performing Arts, General: $23,006
#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies and Humanities: $26,065
Virginia
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Systems Engineering: $91,516
#2. Computer Engineering: $83,852
#3. Industrial Engineering: $79,396
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services, Other: $19,094
#2. Dance: $25,004
#3. Apparel and Textiles: $25,704
Washington
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Computer Engineering: $116,817
#2. Computer Programming: $99,265
#3. Allied Health Diagnostic, Intervention, and Treatment Professions: $95,315
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Religious Education: $22,530
#2. Music: $25,612
#3. Multi/Interdisciplinary Studies, Other: $25,635
West Virginia
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Petroleum Engineering: $79,782
#2. Industrial Engineering: $77,798
#3. Chemical Engineering: $77,273
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Drama/Theatre Arts and Stagecraft: $19,656
#2. Music: $24,575
#3. Bible/Biblical Studies: $24,854
Wisconsin
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Management Sciences and Quantitative Methods: $91,078
#2. Mechanical Engineering Related Technologies/Technicians: $86,540
#3. Construction Engineering: $85,078
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Theological and Ministerial Studies: $25,109
#2. Education, Other: $29,634
#3. Archeology: $29,700
Wyoming
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Petroleum Engineering: $92,872
#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: $69,050
#3. Computer Science: $69,035
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Psychology, General: $29,253
#2. Zoology/Animal Biology: $29,789
#3. English Language and Literature, General: $31,422
Washington D.C.
Highest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Computer Science: $96,405
#2. Computer Systems Analysis: $95,339
#3. Management Information Systems and Services: $90,220
Lowest median earnings 3 years after graduation:
#1. Music: $23,435
#2. Radio, Television, and Digital Communication: $25,171
#3. Arts, Entertainment, and Media Management: $26,339
This story originally appeared on EDsmart and was produced and
distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.