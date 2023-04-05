

Canva

Which states collect the most in tax dollars

A person using a calculator to help them do their taxes while surrounded by government tax forms.

The amount a state collects in tax revenue is a big factor in its residents’ quality of living. Taxes fund all kinds of essential public resources, including infrastructure, public schools, and health care coverage. Given how many essential facilities and programs taxes fund, it may come as no surprise that all 50 states, excluding Washington D.C., collected a combined total of $323 billion in taxes in the third quarter of 2022.

The amount each state receives in tax revenue can vary widely based on the cost of living, geographical and demographic factors, and other variables. Tax collection methods also make a difference. For example, states with high tourism may depend more on sales taxes, while states with business-driven economies may have higher corporate income taxes.

Personal income tax constitutes a significant portion of total tax revenue for most, but not all, states. In fact, Texas, South Dakota, Florida, Alaska, Nevada, Wyoming, and Washington do not tax wage income at all. Meanwhile, coastal states—whose residents endure higher costs of living—typically collect the most tax revenue per capita.

Stacker examined data collected by the Census Bureau to determine which states receive the most tax revenue, including funds collected by state and local governments. The data shown is from the third quarter of 2022, the latest data available. Total tax revenue includes money from personal income, property, sales, corporate income taxes, and other methods. States are ranked by total taxes collected per 1,000 residents.

You may also like: The industries where workers are quitting their jobs in droves



Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#51. Missouri

The St. Louis Gateway Arch on a sunny day.

– Tax collected per resident: $687

– Total tax revenue: $4.2B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 49.0%



PQK // Shutterstock

#50. South Carolina

The scenic river view and waterfront houses, in North Myrtle Beach.

– Tax collected per resident: $824

– Total tax revenue: $4.4B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 45.2%



Canva

#49. Texas

An aerial view of Dallas.

– Tax collected per resident: $725

– Total tax revenue: $21.8B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable



Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock

#48. South Dakota

The western suburbs of Rapid City.

– Tax collected per resident: $748

– Total tax revenue: $680.6M

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable



Canva

#47. Florida

Miami as seen from a distance with palm trees in the foreground.

– Tax collected per resident: $672

– Total tax revenue: $14.9B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable



Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock

#46. Alaska

Boats and buildings on the coast of Sitka.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,780

– Total tax revenue: $1.3B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable



Brandon Burris // Shutterstock

#45. Arizona

Cars driving on the highway towards downtown Phoenix, located in the background.

– Tax collected per resident: $836

– Total tax revenue: $6.2B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 28.4%



Canva

#44. Ohio

Cleveland as seen at a distance on a cloudy day.

– Tax collected per resident: $750

– Total tax revenue: $8.8B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 31.8%



Canva

#43. Louisiana

An aerial view of New Orleans.

– Tax collected per resident: $822

– Total tax revenue: $3.8B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 28.4%



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#42. Georgia

A view of Atlanta’s skyline from Lake Meer in Piedmont Park.

– Tax collected per resident: $708

– Total tax revenue: $7.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 52.4%



Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#41. Tennessee

A street-level view of local businesses in Johnson City.

– Tax collected per resident: $810

– Total tax revenue: $5.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: .0%



TLF Images // Shutterstock

#40. Oklahoma

US Route 66 in Oklahoma.

– Tax collected per resident: $872

– Total tax revenue: $3.5B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 30.2%



Lauren Orr // Shutterstock

#39. Colorado

Mountain views in downtown Telluride.

– Tax collected per resident: $868

– Total tax revenue: $5.1B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 53.0%



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#38. New Hampshire

City Hall in downtown Concord as viewed from above.

– Tax collected per resident: $441

– Total tax revenue: $615.7M

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 3.5%



Canva

#37. Alabama

The Mobile skyline at sunrise.

– Tax collected per resident: $711

– Total tax revenue: $3.6B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 37.6%



Canva

#36. Mississippi

Downtown Jackson at night.

– Tax collected per resident: $856

– Total tax revenue: $2.5B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 24.5%



Gary R Ennis Photos // Shutterstock

#35. Michigan

Downtown Traverse City in fall.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,016

– Total tax revenue: $10.2B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 33.3%



Jess Kraft // Shutterstock

#34. Oregon

Astoria overlooking the Astoria Megler Bridge as it crosses the Columbia River.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,067

– Total tax revenue: $4.5B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 67.2%



Canva

#33. Kentucky

Louisville as seen from afar at night.

– Tax collected per resident: $876

– Total tax revenue: $4.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 34.6%



Canva

#32. Nebraska

The Omaha skyline at night.

– Tax collected per resident: $953

– Total tax revenue: $1.9B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 41.8%



Canva

#31. North Carolina

An aerial view of Charlotte on a sunny day.

– Tax collected per resident: $813

– Total tax revenue: $8.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 41.0%



Canva

#30. Montana

Buildings in Billings with scenic hills in the background.

– Tax collected per resident: $859

– Total tax revenue: $1.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 52.6%



Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

#29. Arkansas

A scenic suburb in Ozark.

– Tax collected per resident: $989

– Total tax revenue: $3.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 28.1%



Canva

#28. Idaho

Cars driving down Capitol Boulevard in Boise.

– Tax collected per resident: $902

– Total tax revenue: $1.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 27.4%



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#27. Nevada

An aerial View of Carson City.

– Tax collected per resident: $402

– Total tax revenue: $1.3B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable



Canva

#26. Maine

The waterfront with ferry’s docked in Portland.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,230

– Total tax revenue: $1.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 35.0%



Ramunas Bruzas // Shutterstock

#25. Rhode Island

Building, boats, and docks at old harbor in Newport.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,038

– Total tax revenue: $1.1B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 36.0%



Canva

#24. Wisconsin*

Madison as viewed from across the water on a bright, sunny day.

– Tax collected per resident: $773

– Total tax revenue: $4.6B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 35.7%



Canva

#23. Utah

Downtown Ogden as seen at night.

– Tax collected per resident: $931

– Total tax revenue: $3.1B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 44.5%



Canva

#22. Indiana

The Indianapolis skyline with a large monument in the foreground.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,015

– Total tax revenue: $6.9B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 37.7%



Canva

#21. Virginia

The skyline of Richmond at sunset.

– Tax collected per resident: $927

– Total tax revenue: $8.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 44.8%



Canva

#20. West Virginia

An aerial view of downtown Charleston at sunset.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,056

– Total tax revenue: $1.9B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 32.4%



Canva

#19. Iowa

An aerial view of Iowa City on a sunny day.

– Tax collected per resident: $749

– Total tax revenue: $2.4B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 36.1%



Canva

#18. Wyoming

Buildings in Casper as seen at night.

– Tax collected per resident: $761

– Total tax revenue: $442.3M

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Pennsylvania

The Pittsburgh skyline as viewed from the hills.

– Tax collected per resident: $928

– Total tax revenue: $12.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 30.9%



Canva

#16. Kansas

A night view of buildings along a river in Wichita.

– Tax collected per resident: $930

– Total tax revenue: $2.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 38.4%



eurobanks // Shutterstock

#15. Maryland

Pedestrians strolling on a boardwalk in Ocean City.

– Tax collected per resident: $915

– Total tax revenue: $5.6B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 36.2%



Canva

#14. Vermont

A view from above of Montpelier, Vermont.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,227

– Total tax revenue: $794.2M

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 37.3%



DiegoMariottini // Shutterstock

#13. Illinois

Skyscrapers and Lake Michigan in Chicago.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,175

– Total tax revenue: $14.8B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 32.0%



Canva

#12. Washington

An aerial view of Seattle with the Space Needle in the foreground.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,288

– Total tax revenue: $10.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: Not applicable



f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. New Jersey

An aerial view of Jersey City at sunset.

– Tax collected per resident: $977

– Total tax revenue: $9.0B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 37.3%



turtix // Shutterstock

#10. New Mexico

Residential suburbs in Albuquerque.

– Tax collected per resident: $821

– Total tax revenue: $1.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 21.3%



Canva

#9. Massachusetts

An aerial view of downtown Boston at dusk.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,384

– Total tax revenue: $9.7B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 51.1%



Canva

#8. Minnesota

The downtown Minneapolis skyline as seen at night.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,421

– Total tax revenue: $8.1B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 40.4%



Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#7. Delaware

An aerial view of downtown Wilmington.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,293

– Total tax revenue: $1.3B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 39.5%



Canva

#6. North Dakota

Buildings in Fargo as seen at night.

– Tax collected per resident: $2,377

– Total tax revenue: $1.9B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 6.8%



James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#5. Connecticut

A sailboat moored in front of a luxury waterfront estate in Greenwich.

– Tax collected per resident: $990

– Total tax revenue: $3.6B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 42.7%



GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#4. New York

A cityscape view of Lower Manhattan in New York CIty.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,336

– Total tax revenue: $26.3B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 56.8%



Canva

#3. California

A road leading into Silicon Valley.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,322

– Total tax revenue: $51.6B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 48.5%



Canva

#2. Hawaii

The coastline and luxury hotels and apartments in Honolulu.

– Tax collected per resident: $1,696

– Total tax revenue: $2.4B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 26.5%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Washington, DC

The Washington Monument being reflected in the Reflection Pool at dawn.

– Tax collected per resident: $4,630

– Total tax revenue: $3.1B

– Income tax as a share of all tax collections: 22.5%