These industries provide the most jobs in every state

By almost any measure, the U.S. economy has rapidly recovered jobs since roughly 8 million Americans were laid off in the spring of 2020.

Jobs bounced back throughout 2021 and much of 2022 in nearly all sectors, spurred by consumer demand for furniture, homes, appliances, and vehicles.

But in the latter half of 2022, consumers began shifting to spending more on services—the travel and live entertainment they had to forgo due to COVID-19. Hotels and others in the hospitality industry added more jobs in November than any other industry. Still, employers face an uphill battle finding talent willing to work for advertised jobs—and the hospitality industry continues to have more job openings than any other.

Swyft Filings used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the industries employing the most people in each state. Data available is preliminary for January 2023, excludes farm payrolls, and is seasonally adjusted.

The analysis also provides the percentage of total state employees within that industry sector and the percent change in employment from January 2022. States are listed in alphabetical order. Government employees only include the civilian labor force, excluding the military.

Keep reading to discover which industries provide the most jobs in every state.



The trade, transportation, and utilities industry leads in US employment

A map showing the top industry employer in each state.

The trade, transportation, and utilities sector are the dominant source of income for workers in most states. These are businesses like Target, Amazon, and other consumer goods-related companies operating in the retail or retail logistics and warehousing space. It also includes workers for utility companies like your local electricity provider.

All states saw employers expand headcounts between January 2022 and 2023 as the U.S. jobs recovery posted another gain of millions of jobs.

Among them is Nevada, the only state in the U.S. where leisure and hospitality workers represent the most significant workforce share. Nearly 1 in 4 workers in the state did so for a hospitality-related business in January. Hospitality was the hardest-hit industry in the pandemic as it suffered from consumers’ choice to switch spending to goods over experiences in the face of a global public health crisis.

Similarly, in Washington D.C., employment is concentrated in the government sector, which employs 30% of residents.



Alabama

Train tracks in Courtland, Alabama.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 407,900

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%



Alaska

The state capitol building in Alaska.

– Top industry: Government

– January 2023 employment: 77,200

— Percent of total employment: 24%

— Annual percent change in employment: -1%



Arizona

Store fronts in Old Town Scottsdale, the historic part of town.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 603,900

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%



Arkansas

The last working steam locomotive 4014 “Big Boy” as it came through Conway on November 15, 2019, with crowds standing around the train taking pictures.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 276,000

— Percent of total employment: 20%

— Annual percent change in employment: +4%



California

Power lines over a street.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 3,143,800

— Percent of total employment: 17%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%



Colorado

Store fronts in Fort Collins.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 501,300

— Percent of total employment: 17%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%



Connecticut

Campus banner on a lamp post at the University of Connecticut.

– Top industry: Education and health services

– January 2023 employment: 349,900

— Percent of total employment: 21%

— Annual percent change in employment: +4%



Delaware

A steam locomotive in Wilmington.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 90,800

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +4%



Florida

An electric service work truck in Pompano Beach.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 1,960,500

— Percent of total employment: 20%

— Annual percent change in employment: +4%



Georgia

Ferry to the Historic District and waterfront of Savannah.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 1,020,800

— Percent of total employment: 21%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%





Hawaii

The Bronze Seal of State of Hawaii hanging from ceiling above entrance to State Capitol in Honolulu.

– Top industry: Leisure and hospitality

– January 2023 employment: 119,800

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +12%



Idaho

An electric car charging at a preferred parking charging station outside the Bown Crossing Library in Boise, Idaho.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 161,700

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1



Illinois

A train on elevated tracks in Chicago.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 1,222,200

— Percent of total employment: 20%

— Annual percent change in employment: +2%



Indiana

The water tower located at the Tippecanoe County Fair Grounds in Lafayette.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 637,700

— Percent of total employment: 20%

— Annual percent change in employment: +2%



Iowa

The store front of Coneflower Creamery in Des Moines.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 312,400

— Percent of total employment: 20%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%



Kansas

An industrial building along the railroad tracks in Coffeyville.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 274,100

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%



Kentucky

Technicians working on restoring service at a high tension power line feeding southern Louisville.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 432,100

— Percent of total employment: 22%

— Annual percent change in employment: +3%



Louisiana

The Outlet Collection Riverwalk in New Orleans.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 371,500

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: 0%



Maine

A building at the University of Maine.

– Top industry: Education and health services

– January 2023 employment: 127,700

— Percent of total employment: 20%

— Annual percent change in employment: +3%



Maryland

The Maryland State House.

– Top industry: Government

– January 2023 employment: 519,400

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +3%



Massachusetts

An entrance sign to Boston Children’s Hospital.

– Top industry: Education and health services

– January 2023 employment: 820,000

— Percent of total employment: 22%

— Annual percent change in employment: +2%



Michigan

Electric towers in Wixom.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 807,200

— Percent of total employment: 18%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%



Minnesota

An entrance sign and Wulling Hall on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

– Top industry: Education and health services

– January 2023 employment: 559,700

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +3%



Mississippi

Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 246,500

— Percent of total employment: 21%

— Annual percent change in employment: +2%





Missouri

East Hills Mall in St. Joseph.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 556,700

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%



Montana

A plane at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 99,900

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +2%



Nebraska

Power lines over a country road.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 197,400

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%



Nevada

Hotels and casinos in Las Vegas at night.

– Top industry: Leisure and hospitality

– January 2023 employment: 354,900

— Percent of total employment: 23%

— Annual percent change in employment: +9%



New Hampshire

Railroad tracks and distant mountains as seen in White Mountain National Forest.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 139,600

— Percent of total employment: 20%

— Annual percent change in employment: +2%



New Jersey

The Washington Street Mall, a pedestrian shopping area in downtown Cape May.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 923,700

— Percent of total employment: 21%

— Annual percent change in employment: +3%



New Mexico

The New Mexico State Capitol.

– Top industry: Government

– January 2023 employment: 182,800

— Percent of total employment: 21%

— Annual percent change in employment: +2%



New York

Mount Sinai St. Luke’s, a large hospital located near Columbia University in the north end of Manhattan.

– Top industry: Education and health services

– January 2023 employment: 2,194,600

— Percent of total employment: 23%

— Annual percent change in employment: +5%



North Carolina

The Fayetteville water tower in front of a light blue sky.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 922,800

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +2%



North Dakota

A bridge over the valley in Valley City.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 91,200

— Percent of total employment: 21%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%



Ohio

A natural gas oil well in Harrison County.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 1,051,100

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: 0%



Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City.

– Top industry: Government

– January 2023 employment: 351,600

— Percent of total employment: 20%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%



Oregon

A bike shop in Portland.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 369,100

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%



Pennsylvania

School buses in Mohnton.

– Top industry: Education and health services

– January 2023 employment: 1,296,300

— Percent of total employment: 21%

— Annual percent change in employment: +5%



Rhode Island

The exterior of Kent Hospital in Warwick.

– Top industry: Education and health services

– January 2023 employment: 105,000

— Percent of total employment: 21%

— Annual percent change in employment: +1%



South Carolina

A Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority vehicle in Myrtle Beach.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 439,500

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +3%



South Dakota

Keystone’s main street, which is lined with various shops.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 90,900

— Percent of total employment: 20%

— Annual percent change in employment: +3%



Tennessee

The Main Street Trolley passes by Central Station in Memphis.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 688,100

— Percent of total employment: 21%

— Annual percent change in employment: +3%



Texas

An airport in San Antonio.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 2,753,700

— Percent of total employment: 20%

— Annual percent change in employment: +4%



Utah

Power lines along Highway 68 near Utah Lake.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 315,800

— Percent of total employment: 19%

— Annual percent change in employment: +2%



Vermont

South Burlington High School.

– Top industry: Education and health services

– January 2023 employment: 62,100

— Percent of total employment: 20%

— Annual percent change in employment: +2%



Virginia

Office towers in downtown Arlington.

– Top industry: Professional and business services

– January 2023 employment: 816,500

— Percent of total employment: 20%

— Annual percent change in employment: +3%



Washington

A BNSF intermodal freight train as darkness falls in Skykomish.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 618,900

— Percent of total employment: 17%

— Annual percent change in employment: +3%



Washington DC

The Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

– Top industry: Government

– January 2023 employment: 233,800

— Percent of total employment: 30%

— Annual percent change in employment: -3%



West Virginia

The Capitol Building in West Virginia.

– Top industry: Government

– January 2023 employment: 148,700

— Percent of total employment: 21%

— Annual percent change in employment: +0%



Wisconsin

A smiley face water tower in Eagle.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 551,200

— Percent of total employment: 18%

— Annual percent change in employment: +2%



Wyoming

The Wyoming Capitol Building.

– Top industry: Trade, transportation, and utilities

– January 2023 employment: 551,200

— Percent of total employment: 18%

— Annual percent change in employment: +2%

This story originally appeared on Swyft Filings and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.