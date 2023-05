BreizhAtao // Shutterstock

States with the most job openings in February

A sign saying come in we’re hiring.

The number of jobs employers have indicated they’re hiring for is ticking downward each month, a trend that continued in February, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics figures.

Stacker used BLS data to rank states by their job opening rates in February, using the number of job openings as a tiebreaker when needed. Job opening rates are calculated as the number of job openings per total jobs—filled or open—in a state. February estimates are preliminary.

There were 9.9 million open jobs nationwide in February, down about 6% from the previous month. The national job openings rate was 6% in February—meaning around 1 in 20 of all jobs in the economy are unfilled positions. And some analyses have found that jobs providing the option to work remotely are also dwindling.

The increase in job cuts in February was the largest increase measured since the country was roiled by the financial crisis in 2009. Employers have been cutting jobs, citing economic uncertainty and difficult financial conditions as a result of higher interest rates. The cuts made over the month represented a fivefold increase over the previous month, according to a report from outplacement services firm Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc.

But even with employers giving some workers the ax to begin the year, job openings remain at levels much higher than in any previous decade for which data has been collected by the BLS.

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#51. New York

– Job opening rate: 4.2%

– Number of job openings: 421,000



f11photo // Shutterstock

#50. Washington D.C.

– Job opening rate: 4.9%

– Number of job openings: 40,000



Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#49. Washington

– Job opening rate: 4.9%

– Number of job openings: 188,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#48. Indiana

– Job opening rate: 5.1%

– Number of job openings: 175,000



Marek Masik // Shutterstock

#47. California

– Job opening rate: 5.1%

– Number of job openings: 964,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#46. Utah

– Job opening rate: 5.4%

– Number of job openings: 98,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. Arizona

– Job opening rate: 5.4%

– Number of job openings: 181,000



Canva

#44. Hawaii

– Job opening rate: 5.5%

– Number of job openings: 37,000



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#43. Wisconsin

– Job opening rate: 5.5%

– Number of job openings: 174,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. Michigan

– Job opening rate: 5.5%

– Number of job openings: 258,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Connecticut

– Job opening rate: 5.6%

– Number of job openings: 100,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. Oregon

– Job opening rate: 5.7%

– Number of job openings: 121,000



Canva

#39. Ohio

– Job opening rate: 5.7%

– Number of job openings: 336,000



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#38. New Jersey

– Job opening rate: 5.8%

– Number of job openings: 268,000



LBill45 // Shutterstock

#37. Wyoming

– Job opening rate: 5.9%

– Number of job openings: 18,000

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#36. North Dakota

– Job opening rate: 5.9%

– Number of job openings: 27,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. New Hampshire

– Job opening rate: 5.9%

– Number of job openings: 44,000



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#34. Idaho

– Job opening rate: 5.9%

– Number of job openings: 53,000



Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#33. Nebraska

– Job opening rate: 5.9%

– Number of job openings: 65,000



Canva

#32. Minnesota

– Job opening rate: 5.9%

– Number of job openings: 187,000

Mia2you // Shutterstock

#31. Florida

– Job opening rate: 5.9%

– Number of job openings: 611,000



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#30. Kansas

– Job opening rate: 6.0%

– Number of job openings: 92,000



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#29. Iowa

– Job opening rate: 6.0%

– Number of job openings: 102,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Texas

– Job opening rate: 6.0%

– Number of job openings: 888,000



Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#27. Vermont

– Job opening rate: 6.1%

– Number of job openings: 20,000

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#26. Missouri

– Job opening rate: 6.2%

– Number of job openings: 196,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Illinois

– Job opening rate: 6.2%

– Number of job openings: 407,000



Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock

#24. Kentucky

– Job opening rate: 6.3%

– Number of job openings: 135,000



George Wirt // Shutterstock

#23. Rhode Island

– Job opening rate: 6.4%

– Number of job openings: 34,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. New Mexico

– Job opening rate: 6.4%

– Number of job openings: 59,000

randy andy // Shutterstock

#21. Nevada

– Job opening rate: 6.4%

– Number of job openings: 105,000



Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#20. Alabama

– Job opening rate: 6.5%

– Number of job openings: 148,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Massachusetts

– Job opening rate: 6.5%

– Number of job openings: 258,000



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#18. Maine

– Job opening rate: 6.6%

– Number of job openings: 46,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Oklahoma

– Job opening rate: 6.6%

– Number of job openings: 123,000

JohnDSmith // Shutterstock

#16. South Dakota

– Job opening rate: 6.7%

– Number of job openings: 33,000



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#15. Montana

– Job opening rate: 6.7%

– Number of job openings: 37,000



Canva

#14. Mississippi

– Job opening rate: 6.7%

– Number of job openings: 85,000



Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#13. Tennessee

– Job opening rate: 6.9%

– Number of job openings: 246,000



Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#12. North Carolina

– Job opening rate: 6.9%

– Number of job openings: 360,000

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#11. Delaware

– Job opening rate: 7.0%

– Number of job openings: 36,000



Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#10. Colorado

– Job opening rate: 7.0%

– Number of job openings: 218,000



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#9. Pennsylvania

– Job opening rate: 7.0%

– Number of job openings: 458,000



f11photo // Shutterstock

#8. South Carolina

– Job opening rate: 7.1%

– Number of job openings: 175,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Maryland

– Job opening rate: 7.2%

– Number of job openings: 212,000

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Virginia

– Job opening rate: 7.2%

– Number of job openings: 321,000



Canva

#5. Arkansas

– Job opening rate: 7.3%

– Number of job openings: 106,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. West Virginia

– Job opening rate: 7.5%

– Number of job openings: 57,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Louisiana

– Job opening rate: 7.5%

– Number of job openings: 158,000



Canva

#2. Alaska

– Job opening rate: 7.6%

– Number of job openings: 27,000

Canva

#1. Georgia

– Job opening rate: 7.9%

– Number of job openings: 421,000