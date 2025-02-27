santypan // Shutterstock

Most people in these jobs have never been married

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the share of U.S. adults who don’t live with a spouse or partner is on the decline, according to a 2025 analysis of Census Bureau data by the Pew Research Center. In 2019, 44% of U.S. adults were unpartnered; in 2023 (the most recent data available), that number dropped to 42%.

Pew’s report showed that some key factors, including gender, age, and education, appear to contribute to Americans’ single status. Women are more likely than men to be unpartnered by 4 percentage points. Editor’s note: The data was collected using a binary understanding of sex and gender, which excludes important information about gender-diverse professionals.

Adults under 25 are the most likely to live alone, while those between 40 and 54 are the least likely to live solo. And 30% of people 25 and older with at least a bachelor’s degree are unpartnered, compared to 44% of people without a high school diploma.

But what about what you do for a living? Data suggests that may also play a part. Of more than 500 jobs tracked by the Census Bureau, Stacker identified the 50 with the highest share of single workers who had never married. This analysis uses data from the 2023 American Community Survey, sourced via the Integrated Public Use Microdata Series and Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs were ranked by the share of employees with each job who had never been married.

Nearly a third of the occupations in the top 20 are in the restaurant industry. Several factors may play into this: Most restaurant workers are young and early in their careers. Restaurant employees also tend to work evenings and weekends, which could make it more challenging to find a partner. Many physically demanding jobs requiring hours outside of the 9-to-5 standard and hospitality roles with similarly irregular schedules made the list.

Keep reading to discover the 50 jobs with the highest share of employees who’ve never been married.

You may also like: Top 5 nursing trends shaping health care in 2025





King Ropes Access // Shutterstock

#50. Riggers

– Share who have never been married: 56.9%

– Median annual salary: $56,000 ($8,000 above the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 24,000 people

Goldsithney // Shutterstock

#49. Psychiatric technicians

– Share who have never been married: 57.3%

– Median annual salary: $40,000 ($8,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 116,000 people

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#48. Baggage porters and bellhops

– Share who have never been married: 57.6%

– Median annual salary: $35,000 ($13,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 29,000 people

Shakirov Albert // Shutterstock

#47. Tire builders

– Share who have never been married: 57.6%

– Median annual salary: $54,000 ($6,000 above the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 21,000 people

WBMUL // Shutterstock

#46. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

– Share who have never been married: 58.1%

– Median annual salary: $39,000 ($10,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 1.2 million people

You may also like: The top 10 highest-paying RN specialties today

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#45. Bartenders

– Share who have never been married: 58.5%

– Median annual salary: $32,000 ($17,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 711,000 people

Karolis Kavolelis // Shutterstock

#44. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

– Share who have never been married: 58.6%

– Median annual salary: $38,000 ($10,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 3 million people

Surasak_Photo // Shutterstock

#43. Adhesive bonding machine operators and tenders

– Share who have never been married: 58.9%

– Median annual salary: $44,000 ($5,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 13,000 people

mangpor2004 // Shutterstock

#42. Web and digital interface designers

– Share who have never been married: 59%

– Median annual salary: $99,000 ($50,000 above the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 111,000 people

siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

#41. Cooks, fast food

– Share who have never been married: 59.1%

– Median annual salary: $29,000 ($19,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 673,000 people

You may also like: Are most employers tracking diversity in hiring and recruitment?

Tetiana Volkonska // Shutterstock

#40. Sailors and marine oilers

– Share who have never been married: 59.5%

– Median annual salary: $48,000 (same as national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 30,000 people

Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#39. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

– Share who have never been married: 59.7%

– Median annual salary: $34,000 ($14,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 365,000 people

kovop // Shutterstock

#38. Athletes and sports competitors

– Share who have never been married: 59.9%

– Median annual salary: $70,000 ($22,000 above the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 15,000 people

My Ocean Production // Shutterstock

#37. Radiation therapists

– Share who have never been married: 60.3%

– Median annual salary: $98,000 ($50,000 above the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 17,000 people

Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#36. Library assistants, clerical

– Share who have never been married: 61.2%

– Median annual salary: $34,000 ($14,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 84,000 people

You may also like: The impact of toxic work culture on employee turnover, well-being

ALPA PROD // Shutterstock

#35. Stockers and order fillers

– Share who have never been married: 61.9%

– Median annual salary: $36,000 ($12,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 2.9 million people

matimix // Shutterstock

#34. Coaches and scouts

– Share who have never been married: 62.1%

– Median annual salary: $46,000 ($2,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 239,000 people

Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock

#33. Food preparation workers

– Share who have never been married: 62.5%

– Median annual salary: $32,000 ($16,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 880,000 people

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#32. Food servers, nonrestaurant

– Share who have never been married: 63.2%

– Median annual salary: $33,000 ($15,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 268,000 people

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

#31. Camera operators, television, video, and film

– Share who have never been married: 63.3%

– Median annual salary: $62,000 ($14,000 above the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 24,000 people

You may also like: Meetings don’t have to be painful. These 5 strategies can help teams stay engaged.

Pedro Costa Simeao // Shutterstock

#30. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers

– Share who have never been married: 63.7%

– Median annual salary: $61,000 ($13,000 above the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 25,000 people

Zamrznuti tonovi // Shutterstock

#29. Pharmacy aides

– Share who have never been married: 64%

– Median annual salary: $36,000 ($12,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 44,000 people

Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#28. Veterinary technologists and technicians

– Share who have never been married: 64.6%

– Median annual salary: $44,000 ($4,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 122,000 people

Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#27. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

– Share who have never been married: 64.7%

– Median annual salary: $31,000 ($17,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 264,000 people

insta_photos // Shutterstock

#26. Social science research assistants

– Share who have never been married: 65%

– Median annual salary: $56,000 ($8,000 above the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 31,000 people

You may also like: These women-dominated, high-paying jobs are growing the fastest this decade

Atstock Productions // Shutterstock

#25. Telemarketers

– Share who have never been married: 65.3%

– Median annual salary: $34,000 ($14,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 82,000 people

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#24. Emergency medical technicians

– Share who have never been married: 65.9%

– Median annual salary: $39,000 ($9,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 167,000 people

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#23. Communications equipment operators, all other

– Share who have never been married: 66.2%

– Median annual salary: $49,000 ($1,000 above the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 1,000 people

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#22. Counter and rental clerks

– Share who have never been married: 66.5%

– Median annual salary: $37,000 ($11,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 390,000 people

Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#21. Cashiers

– Share who have never been married: 67.6%

– Median annual salary: $30,000 ($18,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 3.3 million people

You may also like: Counseling, therapy, and psychology careers: What’s the difference?

U2M Brand // Shutterstock

#20. Dishwashers

– Share who have never been married: 69.2%

– Median annual salary: $31,000 ($17,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 464,000 people

Friends Stock // Shutterstock

#19. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

– Share who have never been married: 69.2%

– Median annual salary: $36,000 ($12,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 116,000 people

Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

#18. Recreation workers

– Share who have never been married: 70%

– Median annual salary: $34,000 ($14,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 282,000 people

giocalde // Shutterstock

#17. Print binding and finishing workers

– Share who have never been married: 70.7%

– Median annual salary: $38,000 ($10,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 39,000 people

PHOTOGRAPHY IS ON // Shutterstock

#16. Railroad brake, signal, and switch operators and locomotive firers

– Share who have never been married: 70.8%

– Median annual salary: $64,000 ($15,000 above the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 14,000 people

You may also like: These 6 metros have the highest share of remote workers. Here’s what they reveal about the future of remote work

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Waiters and waitresses

– Share who have never been married: 71.5%

– Median annual salary: $32,000 ($16,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 2.2 million people

aboutsung // Shutterstock

#14. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

– Share who have never been married: 71.8%

– Median annual salary: $31,000 ($17,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 483,000 people

Lucia.Pinto // Shutterstock

#13. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

– Share who have never been married: 72.3%

– Median annual salary: $34,000 ($14,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 93,000 people

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#12. Tutors

– Share who have never been married: 72.7%

– Median annual salary: $40,000 ($8,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 162,000 people

Ververidis Vasilis // Shutterstock

#11. Motion picture projectionists

– Share who have never been married: 75.4%

– Median annual salary: $35,000 ($13,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 3,000 people

You may also like: Top 50 healthcare careers for 2024-2025

Nature’s Charm // Shutterstock

#10. Food preparation and serving related workers, all other

– Share who have never been married: 77.5%

– Median annual salary: $34,000 ($14,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 86,000 people

NIKCOA // Shutterstock

#9. Medical transcriptionists

– Share who have never been married: 78.2%

– Median annual salary: $37,000 ($11,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 52,000 people

Valentin Valkov // Shutterstock

#8. Pesticide handlers, sprayers, and applicators, vegetation

– Share who have never been married: 81.6%

– Median annual salary: $44,000 ($4,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 24,000 people

Vasin Lee // Shutterstock

#7. Residential advisors

– Share who have never been married: 83.6%

– Median annual salary: $38,000 ($10,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 89,000 people

Martin Smith // Shutterstock

#6. Parking attendants

– Share who have never been married: 84.5%

– Median annual salary: $33,000 ($15,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 118,000 people

You may also like: Working from home: Better or worse for mental health?

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#5. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

– Share who have never been married: 85.3%

– Median annual salary: $30,000 ($18,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 118,000 people

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#4. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials

– Share who have never been married: 86%

– Median annual salary: $36,000 ($12,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 15,000 people

BlueSkyImage // Shutterstock

#3. Fast food and counter workers

– Share who have never been married: 86.4%

– Median annual salary: $30,000 ($19,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 3.7 million people

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#2. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

– Share who have never been married: 86.7%

– Median annual salary: $29,000 ($19,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 425,000 people

Anastasija Vujic // Shutterstock

#1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

– Share who have never been married: 90.1%

– Median annual salary: $30,000 ($18,000 below the national median for all jobs)

– Employment nationwide: 124,000 people

Additional writing by Paxtyn Merten. Story editing by Jaimie Etkin. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.

You may also like: 50 highest-paying jobs in America