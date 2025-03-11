Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

Are you an ALICE, HENRY, or DINK? An explainer of where you are in the wealth hierarchy.

Acronyms have long been a staple in political and financial conversations, but recently, a new crop of shorthand terms has emerged to describe different income groups. If you’ve come across ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed), DINK (dual income, no kids), or HENRY (high earners, not rich yet), you’re not alone. These acronyms help categorize financial realities for millions of people trying to navigate work, savings, and long-term stability.

They aren’t just catchy. They highlight broader economic trends and the shifting realities of financial security. To reveal insights into where people fall in the wealth hierarchy, US Banks & Branch Offices explored the origins of popular financial acronyms like ALICE, DINK, and HENRY.

ALICE households represent working individuals and families struggling to afford basic necessities despite being employed. DINKs, often viewed as financially flexible, are seeing both benefits and drawbacks to their dual-income, child-free lifestyle. Meanwhile, HENRYs earn high salaries but still struggle to build wealth due to cost-of-living pressures and economic conditions.

Understanding where these terms come from and what they reveal about financial mobility, especially in the United States, is crucial for grasping one’s economic future.





US Banks & Branch Offices

So who are the ALICEs? Working but struggling.

The term ALICE was coined by the United Way in 2009 to describe the growing segment of people who earn above the poverty line but still can’t afford essential household expenses. According to United For ALICE, these individuals and families often fall through the cracks and are unable to qualify for government assistance yet unable to build financial security.

ALICE households struggle with the rising cost of living, stagnant wages, and job instability. Their budgets are often stretched thin, leaving them vulnerable to unexpected expenses like medical bills or car repairs. Many ALICE workers hold jobs in essential industries—retail, health care support, child care—but their wages don’t match the cost of basic necessities. ALICEs can be anyone from a supermarket cashier, waiters, and waitresses to a child care worker.

Many struggle to afford homes in major cities or save for basic necessities at the levels they expected, like Melissa Hedden of North Carolina. Hedden was struggling to make ends meet, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the reemployment checks she received provided much-needed financial stability. She was able to go back to school and become the valedictorian of her GED class, even while helping her children through online school.

When the checks stopped coming, however, the picture changed dramatically. She ended up in a series of Airbnb rentals and hotels and dropped out of her program in the fourth semester. Her daughter was also suspended from public school because Hedden could not afford a routine physical to get her daughter’s annual medical records updated.

Hedden told Business Insider that $1,000 a month for a year would make such a difference. That money could set her back on the path toward a good education. She added, “It would mean not having to cry because I don’t know how to tell my daughter that I don’t know if we’re gonna be here in two weeks.”

Census Bureau data shows that ALICE thresholds vary by location, with housing and child care costs pushing more families into financial precarity. However, about 29% of U.S. households fall under the ALICE description. Without savings or assets to fall back on, these households remain at high risk for long-term economic hardship.

US Banks & Branch Offices

The HENRYs: High-earners who aren’t wealthy yet

HENRYs are typically young professionals earning at least six figures annually. The term was first coined by Shawn Tully, who, writing for Fortune in 2003, used it to describe individuals in high-skilled jobs with advanced degrees or education who remain financially insecure due to high expenses and lifestyle inflation—when people increase spending on luxuries as their disposable income rises. Their income goes toward expenses rather than wealth-building, despite working high-income jobs.

The paradox of HENRYs is that even with their high income, wealth accumulation and a lack of diverse investments remain challenges. Besides taxes and a mortgage, children are often major expenses.

When Tully revisited HENRYs in 2008 for Fortune with another writer, Joan Caplin, he spoke to Lindsay Mayer and her husband, Zach, an attorney in Dallas. The couple’s income was in the high range of HENRYs at $500,000, but even at that level, the two didn’t feel wealthy. At the time, they paid $2,200 a month for child care, which “is the real killer,” Lindsay said. “We’ve achieved so much. We can’t understand why we’re still worrying about money.”

While HENRYs have the potential to build wealth, many may find themselves stretched thin. Consequently, their net worth may not be as high as expected, especially compared to their annual income.

HENRYs are often younger people with particularly high student loans and rapid life changes, like more frequent job changes or marriages. They also may not have the financial experience to know how to grow their assets.

Without significant investments or inheritance, HENRYs remain in financial limbo and are commonly more vulnerable to economic downturns than their income might suggest.

US Banks & Branch Offices

What about the DINKS? The financial advantages and challenges of dual incomes.

DINKs represent a growing demographic of households that benefit from two salaries without the financial obligations of raising children. While DINKs often enjoy higher disposable incomes and flexibility, their financial advantages vary depending on location, career stability, and long-term planning.

Married couples usually have a higher median income than single-income families. In 2023, married couples had the highest median income at $119,400 versus $81,890 and $59,470 for households maintained by men and women, respectively, according to Census Bureau data. Still, these households don’t always accumulate significantly more wealth. Child-free couples tend to have more money for discretionary spending and commonly put it toward things like travel and luxury items. They may also have more ability to put their money into long-term assets like homeownership or retirement savings.

In 2018, and again in 2023, the Pew Research Center asked childfree couples how likely they were to have children. In 2018, fewer than 2 in 5 (37%) were unlikely to, but by 2023, the number rose to nearly half (48%). “Just didn’t want to” and “wanted to focus on other things” were among the top reasons cited by nearly 4 in 5 (77%) childfree adults aged 50 and older who never want children, a 2024 Pew survey found.

The wealth gap between couples with and without children, especially in the higher income brackets, also raises questions about financial security. A study published in Children and Youth Services Review using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that households with children often build more wealth over time through homeownership. In contrast, DINKs can sometimes fail to prepare enough for retirement, perhaps due to a lack of urgency, according to the OCBC Financial Wellness Index 2024.

fizkes // Shutterstock

Why these financial labels matter

These acronyms—ALICE, HENRY, DINK—are more than just labels; they reflect real economic divisions. Understanding these categories helps explain why financial planning looks different depending on income level, location, and lifestyle choices.

Of course, these aren’t the only acronyms shaping financial conversations. FIRE (financial independence, retire early) and YOLO (you only live once) represent different economic mindsets, each influencing how people approach saving, spending, and investing. The former is intensely frugal, saving as much as two-thirds of their income in the hopes of retiring early; the latter tries to make the most of the present moment and spends with more abandon.

As income inequality continues to grow and economic conditions shift, these terms provide a snapshot of where people fall in the wealth hierarchy and what challenges and opportunities lie ahead for each group. ALICEs can benefit from financial planning strategies that focus on building stability and resilience. HENRYs may want to take a long hard look at their expenses to see how they can counter lifestyle inflation. DINKs, on the other hand, can already explore investments that can set them up comfortably for retirement.

Recognizing where you fit can help shape smarter financial decisions and long-term strategies for stability and growth.

Story editing by Carren Jao. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Ania Antecka.

This story originally appeared on US Banks & Branch Offices and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.