Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

71% of Americans don’t trust their power bills. Are they right?

Have you ever opened your monthly electricity statement and thought, “This can’t be right”?

If so, you’re in good company. Arbor surveyed 500 American homeowners and renters and found that 71% of Americans doubt the accuracy of their electricity charges, and nearly 70% admit they don’t fully understand how their bill is calculated. It’s no wonder power bills are soaring to the top of the list of monthly financial stressors, second only to rent or mortgage payments.

The trust gap: So many feel left in the dark

The fact that 71% of Americans lack confidence in their bills reflects a deep-seated mistrust of how electricity charges are calculated and communicated. Many people feel the details are shrouded in jargon, extra fees, and fluctuating rates that make it difficult to pinpoint where their money is going. Consequently, nearly one in four Americans openly admits they have no idea what they’re really paying for when they settle their monthly statement. These numbers reveal more than mere frustration; they paint a picture of a system that leaves many consumers feeling powerless and in the dark.

71% of Americans say they don’t trust their power bill calculations.

Only 1 in 3 believe their charges are fair and accurate.

Nearly 70% struggle to make sense of all the fees, taxes, and rate factors on their statements.

22% say they have no idea how their power bill is even calculated.

Financial stress is the new normal for power bills

Power bills have now surged to become the nation’s second-most stressful monthly expense. In survey results, they scored higher on the anxiety scale than credit card debt, car payments, and insurance, fueling concerns that electricity costs are no longer a manageable household burden. It’s not just about the sticker shock, either. A striking 41.1% of Americans say they’ve lost sleep over their rising electricity bills, while 12% report frequent insomnia tied directly to power-related worries. More than half worry about their ability to afford electricity in the coming years, suggesting that the stress doesn’t let up once the monthly payment is made; it spills over into future planning and broader financial security.

41.1% of survey respondents say they’ve lost sleep over electricity costs.

12% frequently lose sleep due to high bills.

Over half of Americans are worried about affording their power bills in 2025.

Millennials are in the hot seat

Although high electricity costs affect everyone, Millennials—those in their 30s and 40s—seem to be under the greatest strain. More than half of them describe moderate-to-high stress when paying their power bills, surpassing the stress levels reported by Gen Z and Boomers. Younger adults under 30 aren’t far behind, with nearly half expressing similar anxieties. Geographically, the South appears to bear the brunt of the financial pain, where almost two-thirds of respondents say electricity costs are among their top stressors.

52.3% of Millennials experience moderate-to-high stress about power bills.

46.7% of Gen Z (under 30) say the same.

Boomers, by contrast, report significantly lower stress levels than both younger generations.

Regionally, the South feels the pinch most acutely, with 62.8% naming electricity costs as a top stressor.

Barriers to lowering energy costs: Feeling powerless?

You might wonder why more people aren’t upgrading appliances or installing insulation if they’re feeling this much pressure. The reason is more complex than simple inaction. Over half of respondents say they’ve tried reducing usage—whether by turning off lights or adjusting thermostats—to cope with rising bills. Yet only a fifth have actually invested in more energy-efficient equipment. For many, the upfront cost of new appliances or weatherproofing is prohibitive. Others feel they have no control over energy prices to begin with, leaving them discouraged from even trying. A substantial number don’t know where to start or don’t have the time to figure it out. Some simply struggle to break old habits, making long-term savings elusive.

56% cut back on energy use as their main strategy (think: switching off lights, adjusting the thermostat).

Only 21% have invested in energy-efficient appliances.

50.9% say lack of control over energy prices is the biggest barrier.

31.5% cite the high upfront cost of efficient appliances as a significant obstacle.

22.4% say they don’t know where to start when it comes to lowering their power bill.

12.2% simply don’t have time to research options.

12.8% struggle with making changes to their habits, making long-term savings tough.

Cost savings vs. sustainability

While environmental considerations do motivate a fraction of the population, the vast majority is driven by one primary goal: saving money. Well over half of Americans who try to cut their energy usage do so with cost savings in mind, whereas fewer than one in five say they’re prompted mainly by environmental concerns. In other words, people may be willing to flip the switch off a bit more often, but it’s usually their budgets—not their carbon footprints—that compel them.

60.3% of respondents say cost savings is their number one reason for cutting energy use.

Only 18.4% prioritize environmental benefits as their main driver.

Switching off lights or adjusting your AC might be good for the environment, but most people are primarily driven by monthly bill relief. If this resonates with you, focusing on immediate cost-effective measures—like sealing leaks or enrolling in fixed-rate plans—can start paying off fast.

Despite these widespread frustrations, there are ways to reduce both the cost of your bill and the anxiety that comes with it. Reviewing your statement in detail and asking your utility provider for a more transparent breakdown is often the first step. If you live in a deregulated state, you may have the option to switch to a fixed-rate plan that can help you avoid seasonal price spikes. Sealing drafty windows, investing in smart thermostats, and taking advantage of rebates for energy-efficient upgrades can also yield immediate and long-term savings. If you rent, it may be worth negotiating with your landlord or property manager for improvements like better insulation or newer appliances.

There are also tools and services designed to simplify the process of finding lower-cost electricity plans or locking in rates over time. Having an automated way to monitor the market and switch when better options arise can help you avoid overpaying without having to become an energy expert yourself. Even a small reduction in your monthly rate can add up significantly over the course of a year.

‍Ultimately, the story unfolding in American households is about far more than a confusing line item on a monthly statement. It’s about families, couples, and individuals who are juggling competing financial responsibilities while grappling with a sense that one of their most essential bills is shrouded in uncertainty. The staggering findings—71% who lack trust, 70% who feel confused, and more than half who worry about upcoming years—underscore a growing call for transparency and fairness.

People want a clear path toward lowering their costs, and they crave the peace of mind that comes from knowing precisely what they’re paying for. While the path to demystifying our electricity expenses may not be simple, taking even small steps to scrutinize billing practices, adopt efficiency measures, and explore better rate options can put more power back in consumers’ hands. It’s a shift that not only saves money but also fosters a newfound sense of control—an invaluable asset in a world where a single bill can make all the difference between a peaceful night’s sleep and another round of stressful what-ifs.

This story was produced by Arbor and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.