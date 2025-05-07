THE FIRSTFOTOLAB // Shutterstock

Tariffs are quietly driving up drug prices—here’s how it hurts you most

Pharmaceuticals represent a critical component of modern healthcare, yet their costs remain a major source of concern for governments, private insurers, and especially consumers. In recent years, the use of tariffs as a geopolitical and economic tool has brought new attention to the global drug supply chain.

The imposition of tariffs on pharmaceutical imports—either directly or indirectly through raw materials and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)—can profoundly impact drug prices, according to the Congressional Research Service in 2023. This, in turn, affects access, affordability, and equity across different consumer segments. SaveHealth, a prescription coupon website, explores how tariffs influence drug prices and how these effects vary across three major consumer groups in the U.S.: Medicare recipients, uninsured individuals, and those with private or employer-sponsored insurance.

Understanding Tariffs and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Tariffs are taxes imposed by governments on imported goods. They are typically used to protect domestic industries, generate revenue, or penalize specific trade practices. In the context of pharmaceuticals, tariffs may apply to finished drugs, APIs, and manufacturing inputs. While the U.S. typically applies low tariffs on finished drugs (under 2%), inputs such as APIs often face higher rates, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative in 2022. A substantial share of U.S. drugs rely on global supply chains: In 2021, the FDA reported that about 80% of APIs are imported, largely from India and China. Thus, even modest tariffs can ripple through the supply chain, elevating costs.

Economic Theory: How Tariffs Influence Prices

Tariffs increase the cost of imports, and unless substitutes exist, these higher costs are passed down the supply chain. For pharmaceuticals, this often results in increased prices for patients, the Peterson Institute for International Economics found in 2020. Manufacturers may absorb part of the cost, but price increases often emerge in the form of higher insurance premiums or out-of-pocket expenses.

Medicare Beneficiaries

Medicare serves 66 million Americans, primarily those aged 65 or older. Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs, is managed by private plans that negotiate prices using pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Tariff-induced increases—especially on generics—can escalate Medicare Part D spending and shift costs to seniors through higher premiums or donut hole gaps, reported KFF in 2023.

Uninsured Individuals

Roughly 30 million Americans are uninsured, often low-income and without access to negotiated drug prices. This group pays retail prices and is most affected by price hikes caused by tariffs, according to a 2023 Commonwealth Fund report. This results in medication nonadherence, emergency room reliance, and widening health disparities.

Insured Customers

Private insurance covers 180 million Americans. Although PBMs and formularies offer some insulation, increased drug prices can lead to higher premiums and more out-of-pocket spending, especially under high-deductible health plans, reported Health Affairs in 2022.

Comparative Analysis of Impact Across Consumer Segments

Comparing Medicare, uninsured, and privately insured populations reveals the uninsured face the harshest impact of drug price increases due to lack of negotiation mechanisms and coverage. Medicare is somewhat buffered by subsidies, while private insurance passes some costs on to consumers.

Macroeconomic and Policy Considerations

Tariffs can disrupt supply chains and inflate systemic drug costs. As Brookings Institution found in 2023, policymakers might expand Medicare’s price negotiation power, subsidize low-income coverage, or incentivize domestic API production.

Global Perspectives

Countries like Canada and those in the EU centrally negotiate drug prices and avoid exposure to tariff-induced volatility. Conversely, developing countries often suffer more from tariff regimes due to weaker regulatory infrastructure, according to the World Health Organization in 2022.

Conclusion

Tariffs on drugs can inflate prices and reduce access, with uninsured individuals most affected. Even Medicare and insured populations experience indirect effects. In 2024, the Congressional Budget Office indicated that policymakers must tread carefully when using tariffs on essential goods like pharmaceuticals.

