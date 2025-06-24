Love your job? You’re more likely to be a manager

Nearly three-quarters of U.S. workers say they love or like their jobs, according to a new YouGov survey that explores how Americans feel about their work. However, this overall positive sentiment masks significant differences across demographics, job types, and industries.

The YouGov study, Employment enjoyment: U.S. job satisfaction report 2025, explores how Americans feel about their jobs, drawing insights from over 12,000 surveys of full-time and part-time workers across the nation, conducted via YouGov’s online research panel. The findings paint a nuanced picture of the American workforce, revealing both encouraging trends and areas of concern.

One of the most striking findings is the disparity between manager-level employees and individual contributors. Managers are 54% more likely to love their jobs compared to those they supervise.

The report also sheds light on the impact of work arrangements on job satisfaction. Hybrid workers, who split their time between office and remote work, are more likely to love their jobs (42%) compared to fully remote (33%) or on-site workers (32%). This finding could have significant implications for companies as they continue to refine their post-pandemic work policies.

Interestingly, the study reveals a correlation between physical health and job satisfaction. Workers who exercise daily are significantly more likely to love their jobs (45%) compared to those who don’t exercise monthly (28%). This underscores the potential benefits of workplace wellness programs and the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles among employees.

The report also highlights disparities in job satisfaction among different demographic groups. Notably, Americans with LGBTQ+ identities report lower levels of job satisfaction, with only 63% liking or loving their jobs compared to 74% of all U.S. workers. This finding emphasizes the ongoing need for inclusive workplace practices and policies beyond Pride Month.

Industry-wise, the Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting sector leads in job satisfaction, with an impressive 89% of workers loving or liking their jobs. On the other hand, Wholesale trade and Insurance industries have the highest percentage of workers who say they hate their jobs (8% each).

Geographic location also shows differences in job satisfaction. Salt Lake City-based employees report the highest levels of job love (50%), while Austin, Texas workers are the most dissatisfied, with 11% hating their jobs. Other cities with notable levels of job dissatisfaction include Charlotte, St. Louis, Baltimore, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Denver.

The report also touches on the impact of job changes on satisfaction levels. Interestingly, 68% of Americans who started a new job in the last 12 months love or like their jobs, compared to 62% who plan to start a new one this year. This suggests that the reality of a new job often exceeds expectations.

As companies continue to navigate the evolving landscape of work, YouGov’s report provides valuable insights that can inform strategies to enhance employee satisfaction and engagement. By understanding the factors that contribute to job satisfaction across different segments of the workforce, organizations can tailor their approaches to create more fulfilling work environments for all employees.

