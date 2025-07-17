Bitcoin price prediction for 2025, 2030 and 2035: July 2025 report

AndrewFirst // Shutterstock

Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction 2025, 2030 and 2035: July 2025 report

For its June bitcoin (BTC) survey, Finder.com analyzed expert predictions from a panel of 24 crypto industry specialists who shared their thoughts on how bitcoin will perform through 2035.

All prices in this report are denominated in U.S. dollars.

On average, the panelists think bitcoin (BTC) will be worth $145,167 by the end of 2025, up from the $135,048 predicted in our April 2025 report.

Looking further ahead, they see the price of BTC rising to $458,647 by year-end 2030 and $1.02 million by the close of 2035.

Key Insights: July 2025 predictions

Bitcoin price predictions for 2025, 2030 and 2035

Bitcoin’s price is expected to rise to $145,167 by year-end 2025, according to the average prediction from Finder’s panelists.

The most bullish panelists see BTC trading at $250,000 by the end of 2025, while the most bearish panelist sees it dropping well below where it is now, reaching $70,000 by the end of the year.

The panelists also predict BTC will hit $458,647 by 2030 and $1.02 million by 2035. The panel is slightly more bullish than last quarter, when the long-term prediction came in at $452,714 for 2030 and $833,000 for 2035.

Finder.com

Martin Froehler, the CEO of Morpher, is the most bullish panel member and expects BTC to close out 2025 at $250,000, buoyed by institutional demand. “Corporate and institutional demand is not slowing down while retail is still absent and nation state adoption is just getting started,” he said.

Joseph Raczynski, a Futurist at JT Consulting & Media, believes we’ll see BTC reach $240,000 as institutions and nations see the value of BTC. “Uncertainty has taken center stage, and bitcoin’s no longer playing the ‘risk-on’ role — it’s more of a brooding philosopher these days. So, perhaps the crowd could panic, where bitcoin could surge, is by the hands of savvy states and corporations quietly stacking bitcoin reserves,” he said.

Josh Fraser, the cofounder of Origin Protocol, is similarly bullish with his prediction of $230,000 as people throw their money into hard assets. “We’re currently seeing a flight to hard assets, including bitcoin,” he said. “As countries continue to print fiat currency at unsustainable rates, people will find alternative ways to store value. Gold has been a primary store of value for hundreds of years, and bitcoin now competes as a better version of gold. When bitcoin reaches the same adoption as gold, BTC will be priced at roughly $1.15 million. Over the long term, I anticipate that bitcoin adoption will surpass that of gold.”

John Hawkins, senior lecturer at the University of Canberra and resident crypto skeptic, gives one of the lowest predictions at $80,000 and says BTC is being propped up by the current administration. “BTC, and crypto in general, is being propped up by the Trump administration, ironically given its initial promotion as an alternative to government-backed currencies and support from libertarians,” he said. “But it still lacks any fundamental value, and after 16 years, it has still failed to meet its initial aspiration to be a common means of payment. It remains a speculative bubble.”

How high and low will BTC go in 2025?

The average peak price the panelists predict bitcoin will hit at some point in 2025 is $162,353, with some predicting it will climb as high as $250,000.

Finder.com

The average lowest price the panelists predict bitcoin will hit at some point in 2025 is $87,618, with some predicting it will fall as low as $70,000.

Finder.com

Ben Ritchie, the managing director of Alpha Node Global, is also quite bullish, as he thinks we’ll see BTC crest $180,000 as it is showing itself to be a store of value during periods of geopolitical and macroeconomic stress. “Our bitcoin price forecast remains at $160,000, despite ongoing uncertainties related to tariff tensions, the conflict in the Middle East, and the Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policy,” he says. “Much like gold, which continues to trade near all-time highs, bitcoin is increasingly demonstrating its role as a store of value during periods of geopolitical and macroeconomic stress. While we acknowledge that these headwinds are significant, we view them as temporary market noise. As such, we maintain a bull case scenario of up to $180,000 for bitcoin within the year.”

Ruadhan O, founder of Seasonal Tokens, sees BTC possibly hitting $190,000 in 2025 and hitting a new all-time high after demonstrating its resilience throughout a chaotic start to 2025. “The support at $100K was strong enough to hold despite the outbreak of war between Israel and Iran and the subsequent U.S. involvement,” he says. “This suggests that it’s unlikely to break, which means that the price will probably break out to the upside and reach new all-time highs in the coming months.”

Mitesh Shah, the founder and CEO of Omnia Markets, sees the potential of future Fed Rate cuts, coupled with other BTC technicals, inflating bitcoin’s value in 2025 as it heads toward his prediction of $170,000. “My $170,000 price forecast for bitcoin is based on strong institutional demand colliding with a historic supply squeeze and a supportive macroeconomic outlook,” he says. “Relentless inflows into spot ETFs (exchange-traded funds), with products like IBIT alone attracting over $13.7 billion this year, are absorbing a shrinking available supply, as on-chain data shows nearly 70% of bitcoin has not moved in over a year. Key valuation metrics like the MVRV Z-Score, currently at 2.4, also remain well below the historical cycle-top zone of 7+, suggesting significant room for growth. This is all supported by the Federal Reserve’s projections for two interest rate cuts later this year, which are expected to increase market liquidity and fuel further upside.”

Is now the time to buy, sell or hold BTC?

The majority of the panel says now is a good time to buy bitcoin.

To be exact, 61% think bitcoin is a buy at its current price, while 26% believe it’s a good time to hold the asset. Just 13% think it’s time to sell.

Finder.com

Kadan Stadelmann, the CTO at Komodo Platform, believes it’s time to buy BTC over the next six months before it returns to a bear market. “Considering bitcoin touched $110,000 already, and there’s still at least six months left in this bull run, it’s easy to see it going significantly higher before the end of 2025,” he says. “If we continue to follow history, I expect the peak around Q1 of 2026 and a bear market to follow.”

Rouge International & Rouge Ventures’ MD, Desmond Marshall, also says BTC is a buy, off the back of governmental support. “BTC is becoming more in tune to gold these days, especially after the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites by the U.S.,” he says. “Together with [President Donald] Trump’s embrace of digital crypto assets, his sons dealing with huge amounts of crypto projects and the strong U.S. dollar, the U.S. government is already buying large reserves of BTC. This is supported by many businesses venturing into this realm with enterprise crypto strategies. BTC is so much less manipulated than gold already.”

Nicole DeCicco, CEO of CryptoConsultz, says that BTC is currently underpriced and its current price doesn’t reflect its value. “Bitcoin’s current price doesn’t fully reflect the underlying momentum in the market,” she says. “We’ve seen several structural shifts this year that signal long-term strength: the approval and adoption of spot ETFs, a clear pivot in U.S. policy direction, and increasing global recognition of bitcoin as a reserve-style asset. These aren’t short-term headlines — they’re foundational changes that are reshaping the market’s infrastructure and investor profile.”

John Murillo, chief business officer at B2Broker, sees BTC is priced fairly but still sees a buying opportunity based on geopolitical tensions right now. “Geopolitical turmoils like we are seeing now usually act as a cash magnet,” he says. “Warfare requires investors to store money in cash and safe havens. Furthermore, governments tend to impose additional levies on taxable assets, which is bad news for stocks and alternative investments. Although BTC is sometimes dubbed as ‘digital gold,’ history shows that geopolitical turbulence diverts money from cryptocurrencies. Having said that, the long-term prospects for BTC remain very favorable given accelerated worldwide adoption.”

Miles Paschini, the CEO of FV Bank, says it’s time to hold, but does highlight the fact that institutional demand is growing. “Increasing institutional demand, emergence of bitcoin treasury companies putting demand against limited supply and BTC dominance increasing in the overall market indicates a trend-favored digital asset,” he said.

Is bitcoin (BTC) overpriced, priced fairly or underpriced?

A little over half of panel members (52%) think bitcoin is currently underpriced.

The remaining cohort is also split between 30% saying BTC is priced fairly and 17% saying it’s overpriced.

Finder.com

Ruslan Lienkha, chief of markets for YouHodler, believes that BTC is underpriced at its current value as bitcoin continues to be embraced by traditional finance: “The integration of bitcoin into traditional finance and its adoption by institutional investors is accelerating,” he says. “As a result, the potential capital inflow from investment funds, banks, and both public and private corporate treasuries remains substantial. Furthermore, if bitcoin continues to gain recognition as a legitimate macroeconomic hedge, it could prompt investors to significantly increase, potentially double or triple, their portfolio allocations to BTC.”

Johnny Gabriele, head analyst of Blockchain Economics and AI Integration at the Lifted Initiative, also says BTC is currently undervalued, saying that BTC has “increased geopolitical importance as a reserve asset.”

Daniel Keller, the CEO of InFlux Technologies, doesn’t see much movement in the price in the near term and that BTC is currently fairly priced. “The money printer continues to operate with no signs of stopping,” he says. “As long as global conflicts persist and remain unresolved, BTC will likely rise in value as a hedge against inflationary fiat currencies, which have been destabilized by so much geopolitical turmoil.”

Do you think quantum computers will become a threat to bitcoin’s cryptographic security?

The vast majority of the panel (79%) see quantum computing as a threat to bitcoin’s cryptographic security. But, when those threats will appear has them split.

A quarter of panel members (25%) say that quantum computers will be able to crack BTC within the next five years, while another 25% say these developments will come within the next five to ten years. The remainder (29%) say it’ll take longer than 10 years.

Just 8% say that quantum computers pose no threat.

Finder.com

How prepared is the bitcoin community to address potential quantum computing threats?

Close to half of the panel (46%) say that the bitcoin community is not well equipped for the threats quantum computing poses to BTC, with 42% saying that the community is somewhat underprepared and 4% saying they’re not prepared at all.

A third of the panel (33%) is confident that the community is somewhat prepared.

Finder.com

Finder.com

