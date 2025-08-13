Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

The cities Americans are moving to now and why

The COVID-19 pandemic left its mark on the American landscape in innumerable ways. Executives at many companies discovered that work-from-home arrangements work quite well and, therefore, made telecommuting permanent. With this newfound freedom, employees across the nation sought residence in low-tax, highly affordable areas.

Sun Belt states like Texas, Florida, and South Carolina saw a considerable percentage of the migration, which largely came from expensive coastal cities. Although these trends have somewhat slowed in 2025, the southern states still boast healthy population growth over the past two years, Find a Neighborhood reports.

The data used to compile this article came from two sets of information released by the Census Bureau, in March and May 2025, respectively.

Five Fastest-Growing U.S. Municipalities by Percentage

In May 2025, the Census Bureau released figures on the fastest-growing American cities between the same month (July) in 2023 and 2024. The following municipalities experienced the most growth relative to their population totals as of July 1, 2023. Only cities with at least 20,000 residents prior to July 2023 were included.

1. Princeton, TX

Princeton tops the list with an astounding 30.6% population growth between July 2023 and 2024. It’s located in Collin County, Texas, a fast-growing suburban county of Dallas and Fort Worth. More than 37,000 call Princeton home, which is more than double its 2000 population of 17,027.

2. Fulshear, TX

The second-fastest-growing city is Fulshear, Texas, which grew at a rate of 26%. The Houston-area locale is now home to an estimated 54,629 people. Fulshear is the largest of the 15 fastest-growing cities recognized by the Census Bureau.

3. Leesburg, FL

The only non-Texas city in the top five is the central Florida city of Leesburg, which is near Orlando. It grew by 18.5% between July 2023 and July 2024, and it’s now home to 37,815 residents.

4. Celina, TX

Number four on the fastest-growing city list brings us back to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Celina, which lies in Collin and Denton counties, now has around 51,661 residents, which is an 18.2% jump from July 2023.

5. Anna, TX

The previously sleepy city of Anna, Texas, has experienced rapid growth since July 2023. Its population grew by 14.6%, and around 32,000 people now call it home.

Five Fastest-Growing Metro Areas by Percentage

It’s also useful to gauge the growth rate of metropolitan areas, which cover much larger areas than individual municipalities. Here are the fastest-growing metros in the U.S. over the same time span.

1. Ocala, FL

Just north of Orlando is Ocala, a moderately sized city that’s growing fast. The Ocala area saw 4 percent growth in the 12-month period between July 2023 and July 2024 and is now home to an estimated 428,905 people.

2. Panama City-Panama City Beach, FL

This popular tourist area along the Florida panhandle grew by 3.8% to 226,221 residents.

3. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC

Another tourist hotbed is attracting plenty of new residents to its sandy beaches. This area along South Carolina’s Atlantic coast also experienced growth of 3.8% for an estimated current total of 413,391.

4. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

Located between Tampa and Orlando is the Lakeland, Florida area, which covers much of Polk County. With a population of 852,878, the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area is the most populous of the top-10 fastest-growing metros. It grew by 3.5% between July 2023 and July 2024.

5. Provo-Orem-Lehi, UT

Utah was the nation’s fastest-growing state between 2010 and 2020, and nowhere is that more evident than in the Provo area. It’s home to an estimated 760,531 residents as of July 2024, good for a population growth of 3%.

6. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL

Once again to the Gulf Coast, where new residents are putting down roots in Baldwin County, Alabama. Approximately 261,608 people reside in this area, located on the eastern edge of Mobile Bay.

Drivers of Population Growth Trends

The reasons for robust population growth in Sun Belt municipalities and metropolitan areas are varied. Some relocators chase after solid job markets, while others may want to take advantage of affordable real estate. Another attractive aspect of Florida and Texas is the lack of a state income tax, along with mild winters, pleasant springs, and comfortable autumns.

Where Will the Population Shift Next?

Trends don’t last forever, and the extremely high real estate prices in some of the country’s most beloved cities are likely to correct over the next few months and years. Neighborhood search tools make it easier to uncover hidden gems and find the best places to live before it becomes the next hot spot. With insights on cost of living, school quality, crime rates, and more, you can get a clearer picture of where the next big shift might happen.

The same Census Bureau reports highlighting population growth in Texas and Florida cities acknowledge that the Northeast is seeing a greater influx of residents than it saw during the early part of the current decade. That trend may accelerate as the country’s median temperature continues creeping up, though a host of other factors are likely to come into play.

