

Brendan Smialowski // AFP via Getty Images

Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions

Trucks transport cargo containers at the Port of Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland, on Oct. 14, 2021.



Sergey Mikheev // Shutterstock

Truck drivers are being tested more and the consequences for drug-related violations have increased

Doctor in blue uniform and medical gloves holding a container for urinalysis.



Konektus Photo // Shutterstock

Differing marijuana laws by state are causing confusion among truck drivers

Green cross symbol on sign indicating a dispensary.



Frederic J. Brown // AFP via Getty Images

Truck drivers with violations tend to not return, adding to the shortage and supply chain woes

Empty shelves for pasta are seen at a supermarket on Jan. 13, 2022 in Monterey Park, California