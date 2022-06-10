

Abortion in America: How access and attitudes have changed through the centuries

Women in a demonstration with ‘Safe Legal Abortions for all Women’ sign



Pre-1850: Abortions in early America are commonplace

Illustration of two women and two men assisting in childbirth



Mid-1800s: Birth of the American Medical Association shifts abortion, pregnancy oversight from midwives to doctors

Two men operate on a patient



1880: Every state has laws restricting or banning abortions

People with baby carriages in front of the Sanger Clinic



Mid-1960s: ‘Back-alley butchers,’ underground network provide illegal, often unsafe, abortions to the desperate

A woman walks down a narrow street in the French Quarter of New Orleans in the 1960s



1960s: Pressure from activists creates reform in some states ahead of Roe v. Wade

Women holding signs protesting abortion laws



1973: Roe v. Wade makes abortion safe and legal in all 50 states

Attorney Gloria Allred and Norma McCorvey ‘Jane Roe’ hold sign and flag



Late-1970s: Racial fearmongering creates rise of the ‘Moral Majority’

Anti-abortion activists hold signs in front of Supreme Court



2022: Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

A pro-choice demonstrator holds a sign in front of Supreme Court Building



The future of abortion access could mean long car rides across state lines and the rise of self-managed abortions-by-mail

Exterior of Missouri Planned Parenthood building with a large ‘Still Here’ banner