Skip to Content
stacker-News
By
Published 12:21 AM

States that issue the most speeding tickets


Canva

States that issue the most speeding tickets

A cop writing a speeding ticket


Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock

#10. Delaware

Highway signs on Interstate 95 in Wilmington, Delaware


Inbound Horizons // Shutterstock

#9. Idaho

Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho


haveseen // Shutterstock

#8. Wyoming

The road from Yellowstone National Park to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming


Sandra Foyt // Shutterstock

#7. Nebraska

Interstate 80 as seen from the overlook at the Great Platte River Road Archway Monument Museum in Kearney, Nebraska


Vicki L. Miller // Shutterstock

#6. Colorado

Traffic going towards the Rocky Mountains in Denver, Colorado


Canva

#5. Wisconsin

A road in Wisconsin


Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#4. South Carolina

A highway road in South Carolina


FTiare // Shutterstock

#3. Iowa

I-80 highway in Iowa


LisaCarter // Shutterstock

#2. Virginia

Interstate 77/81 in southwest Virginia


Brian Kapp // Shutterstock

#1. Ohio

The Indiana/Ohio border where cars enter Ohio while traveling east on Interstate 70

stacker-News

Stacker

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content