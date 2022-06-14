

Mandel Ngan // AFP via Getty Images

The second Jan. 6 hearing by the numbers

Conservative Republican election attorney Ben Ginsberg, Former Georgia US Attorney B.J. Pak and former Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt, are sworn-in before testifying during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.



Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images

5 witnesses were scheduled to testify in the second hearing

Election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg, BJay Pak, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, and Al Schmidt, former Philadelphia City Commissioner, are sworn-in before testifying during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.



Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images

3 of the 5 key states needed to flip for Trump to win

Chris Stirewalt, former Fox political editor, takes his seat at the start of the second hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.



Mandel Ngan // AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of votes were needed for Trump to win in a recount

Chris Stirewalt testifies at the second hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.



Alex Wong // Getty Images

5-10% chance of Trump winning, according to his campaign manager

Video featuring, William Stepien, former President Trump’s campaign manager, is played during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.



Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images

Thousands of citizens overseas who cast their vote in Arizona were alleged to be ‘illegal citizens’ of the US

Video of Alex Cannon, a campaign lawyer for former President Donald Trump, is played during the second hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.



Saul Loeb // AFP via Getty Images

8,000 dead people were alleged to have voted in Pennsylvania in another false claim

Former Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt, testifies during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.



Jabin Botsford-Pool // Getty Images

A reported 68% error rate in voting machines in Michigan was .0063% in reality

A video of former Acting Attorney General Richard Donoghue is shown on a screen during the second hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.



Mandel Ngan // AFP via Getty Images

$250 million was raised by Trump after the election

A video of former US president Donald Trump is seen on a screen during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 13, 2022.



Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images

2 teams emerged from the Trump camp

Rudy Giuliani talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing July 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.



61 of the 62 post-election lawsuits Trump’s camp brought forth were losses

Republican election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg testifies during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.