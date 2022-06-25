

Amelia Earhart: The life story you may not know

1897: Born in Kansas

1908: First airplane sighting

1910-1915: Family struggles

1918: Served as a nurse during World War I

1920: First airplane flight

1921: First flying lesson

October 1922: Set a world altitude record for female pilots

1923: Received her international pilot’s license

1924: Hiatus from aviation

1924: Engagement to Samuel Chapman

June 1928: Flew across the Atlantic

Summer 1928: Overnight fame

Summer 1928: Published first book, ‘20 Hrs., 40 Min.’

1929: Co-founded the Ninety-Nines

July 1930: Set the women’s flying speed record

February 1931: Marriage to George Putnam

May 1932: First solo female flight across the Atlantic

August 1932: First woman to fly coast-to-coast

1932: Published autobiography, ‘The Fun of It’

1933: Friendship with Eleanor Roosevelt

January 1935: Solo flight from Hawaii to California

March 1937: First round-the-world flight attempt

June 1937: Second round-the-world flight attempt

July 1937: Disappearance mid-flight

January 1939: Declared legally dead

