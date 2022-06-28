

Nick_Nick // Shutterstock

5 casino companies that rake in more than $1B per year

Statue of Caesar at Caesar’s Palace dressed in an NFL jersey



Fotos593 // Shutterstock

Boyd Gaming

Tourists walking in front of Sam Boyds Casino in Las Vegas



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

Wynn Resorts

Exterior of the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel



Melinda Nagy // Shutterstock

Las Vegas Sands

Skyline of Singapore Marina Bay at night



Kit Leong // Shutterstock

Penn National Gaming

Interior of Tropicana Casino in Las Vegas



mariakray // Shutterstock

Caesars Entertainment

Exterior of Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas