State violence against protesting civilians: A global comparison
Riot police clash with men wearing yellow vests
#16. Central America (65 total incidents)
Riot police attack a demonstrator during a protest
#15. Oceania (155 total incidents)
Police officers attempt to remove a female protestor
#14. Caribbean (190 total incidents)
A man is arrested during a demonstration against the Cuban President
#13. Southern Africa (245 total incidents)
South African Police Service officers force a man inside a police van
#12. East Asia (466 total incidents)
Protesters are arrested by police in Hong Kong
#11. Western Africa (515 total incidents)
Nigerian police anti-riot unit secure the main gate of a local office
#10. Middle Africa (608 total incidents)
Police officers clash with demonstrators in Kinshasa
#9. North America (723 total incidents)
Police officers work to arrest a protester
#8. South America (758 total incidents)
A protester faces off with the military police
#7. Northern Africa (853 total incidents)
Sudanese security forces stand by as demonstrators march
#6. Caucasus and Central Asia (968 total incidents)
Kazakh police detain a protester
#5. Eastern Africa (1,127 total incidents)
A protester is arrested by police officers
#4. South Asia (1,638 total incidents)
Activists run from policemen during a protest
#3. Middle East (1,673 total incidents)
Turkish police detain a protester
#2. Europe (1,808 total incidents)
Russian Police officers detain a man during an unsanctioned protest
#1. Southeast Asia (2,915 total incidents)
Protesters react after riot police fired tear gas canisters
