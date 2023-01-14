

Canva

States with the biggest gun industries

Handguns on a display wall in a gun store.

In 1934, Congress ratified the National Firearms Act, legislation requiring guns to be registered and taxed. On the surface, the act’s goal was to take a cut of the money the burgeoning industry was bringing in. But there was also a secondary motive: to restrict the sale of guns, subsequently being used in crimes, by charging gun buyers a $200 fee.

In the decades since, the NFA has essentially remained unchanged. Many still look to it as a way for the United States to regulate how many guns make it to the market and into citizens’ hands.

While the NFA’s creators undoubtedly designed it to check on the gun industry’s growth, it has, unfortunately, failed to do so. This is partly because the $200 tax has never gone up, and while that fee was once prohibitive, many people can afford the one-time payment today. The significance of the gun industry, fueled by an ever-increasing demand for guns, has only intensified in the decades since Congress ratified the act.

An estimated 393 million firearms are presently in private ownership in the U.S.—that’s more guns than the country’s entire population. In 2016, the U.S. manufactured an all-time high of 11.49 million firearms. This figure has decreased in the intervening years (to roughly 7 million), yet it remains more than twice that of 1986. Firearm imports have also increased, with Turkey, Austria, and Brazil sending upwards of 3.78 million guns to the U.S. in 2020 alone.

Gun ownership and industry, like gun culture itself, vary. The degree to which the gun industry is entrenched in a given state is not merely a matter of how many firearms people purchase. It also has to do with the number of dealers and if manufacturing occurs in the state.

Stacker analyzed firearms commerce data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to rank states based on their total number of tax-paying occupational entities related to the manufacturing and distribution of firearms. In short, this data allows us to see which states have the most gun owners and largest gun industries.

Read on to see where your state falls in the rankings.

Anadolu Agency // Getty Images

#50. Washington DC (tie)

Weapons on display at a gun shop in Washington DC.

– Total weapons industry entities: 1

— Manufacturers: 0

— Dealers: 0

— Importers: 1

– Registered weapons: 74,315 (110.9 per 1K residents, #2 overall)



image_vulture // Shutterstock

#50. Hawaii (tie)

A gun club and a tattoo shop in Waikiki.

– Total weapons industry entities: 1

— Manufacturers: 0

— Dealers: 1

— Importers: 0

– Registered weapons: 9,280 (6.4 per 1K residents, #48 overall)



Boston Globe // Getty Images

#49. Rhode Island

A line outside D&L Shooting Supplies in West Warwick.

– Total weapons industry entities: 2

— Manufacturers: 0

— Dealers: 1

— Importers: 1

– Registered weapons: 4,887 (4.5 per 1K residents, #51 overall)



Patrick Smith // Getty Images

#48. Delaware

NRA President David Keene looking at a supporter’s flag during a Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association Second Amendment Rally in Dover.

– Total weapons industry entities: 3

— Manufacturers: 0

— Dealers: 3

— Importers: 0

– Registered weapons: 6,092 (6.1 per 1K residents, #49 overall)



Anadolu Agency // Getty Images

#47. New Jersey

A handgun at the Bobâs Little Sport Gun Shop in Glassboro.

– Total weapons industry entities: 29

— Manufacturers: 7

— Dealers: 21

— Importers: 1

– Registered weapons: 102,228 (11.0 per 1K residents, #44 overall)

UniversalImagesGroup // Getty Images

#46. Vermont

A hunter aiming a rifle in Bristol.

– Total weapons industry entities: 101

— Manufacturers: 26

— Dealers: 71

— Importers: 4

– Registered weapons: 9,451 (14.6 per 1K residents, #42 overall)



TIMOTHY A. CLARY // Getty Images

#45. New York

A person showing off a long gun at Jimmy’s Sport Shop in Mineola.

– Total weapons industry entities: 114

— Manufacturers: 91

— Dealers: 19

— Importers: 4

– Registered weapons: 92,191 (4.6 per 1K residents, #50 overall)



Mike Kemp // Getty Images

#44. North Dakota

Handguns on display at a gun shop in Burlington.

– Total weapons industry entities: 134

— Manufacturers: 14

— Dealers: 119

— Importers: 1

– Registered weapons: 30,975 (40.0 per 1K residents, #9 overall)



Jeff Schear // Getty Images

#43. Illinois

The sign outside Chuck’s Gun Shop in Riverdale.

– Total weapons industry entities: 144

— Manufacturers: 96

— Dealers: 37

— Importers: 11

– Registered weapons: 144,749 (11.4 per 1K residents, #43 overall)



Andrew Burton // Getty Images

#41. Alaska (tie)

A person tracking a musk ox with a rifle during a hunting expedition on Nelson Island.

– Total weapons industry entities: 146

— Manufacturers: 33

— Dealers: 112

— Importers: 1

– Registered weapons: 28,237 (38.5 per 1K residents, #11 overall)

Portland Press Herald // Getty Images

#41. Maine (tie)

A customer looking over hunting rifles at Kittery Trading Post.

– Total weapons industry entities: 146

— Manufacturers: 48

— Dealers: 95

— Importers: 3

– Registered weapons: 21,396 (15.6 per 1K residents, #41 overall)



Boston Globe // Getty Images

#40. Massachusetts

A gun on a glass counter in Northeast Trading Co.

– Total weapons industry entities: 150

— Manufacturers: 118

— Dealers: 27

— Importers: 5

– Registered weapons: 45,138 (6.5 per 1K residents, #47 overall)



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#39. South Dakota

A group of people hunting pheasants in eastern South Dakota during October.

– Total weapons industry entities: 162

— Manufacturers: 31

— Dealers: 131

— Importers: 0

– Registered weapons: 64,666 (72.2 per 1K residents, #3 overall)



Andrew Burton // Getty Images

#38. Nebraska

Cattle farmer in Raymond putting his rifle away.

– Total weapons industry entities: 165

— Manufacturers: 33

— Dealers: 132

— Importers: 0

– Registered weapons: 43,261 (22.0 per 1K residents, #32 overall)



Jim Whitney // Shutterstock

#37. Wyoming

Guns at a shop in Jackson.

– Total weapons industry entities: 168

— Manufacturers: 47

— Dealers: 119

— Importers: 2

– Registered weapons: 142,247 (245.8 per 1K residents, #1 overall)

MICHAEL MATHES // Getty Images

#36. West Virginia

Chad Mercer speaking to Agence France-Presse from his booth at a gun shop in White Sulphur Springs.

– Total weapons industry entities: 190

— Manufacturers: 43

— Dealers: 140

— Importers: 7

– Registered weapons: 50,963 (28.6 per 1K residents, #18 overall)



Andrew Lichtenstein // Getty Images

#35. Connecticut

A collection of guns on display at a firearm factory in Hartford.

– Total weapons industry entities: 205

— Manufacturers: 88

— Dealers: 114

— Importers: 3

– Registered weapons: 74,874 (20.8 per 1K residents, #36 overall)



VW Pics // Getty Images

#34. New Mexico

A cowboy guide firing his old black powder six-shooter in the old ghost town of Shakespeare.

– Total weapons industry entities: 213

— Manufacturers: 70

— Dealers: 133

— Importers: 10

– Registered weapons: 122,968 (58.1 per 1K residents, #4 overall)



Matthew Corley // Shutterstock

#33. California

A person aiming a rifle at an outdoor shooting range in Mammoth Lakes.

– Total weapons industry entities: 222

— Manufacturers: 122

— Dealers: 86

— Importers: 14

– Registered weapons: 406,360 (10.4 per 1K residents, #46 overall)



Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#32. Montana

A sporting goods store in Three Forks.

– Total weapons industry entities: 224

— Manufacturers: 72

— Dealers: 148

— Importers: 4

– Registered weapons: 36,678 (33.2 per 1K residents, #16 overall)

ED JONES // Getty Images

#31. New Hampshire

A customer browsing guns for sale at RTD Arms & Sport in Goffstown.

– Total weapons industry entities: 228

— Manufacturers: 101

— Dealers: 121

— Importers: 6

– Registered weapons: 72,433 (52.1 per 1K residents, #5 overall)



Erick Gibson // Shutterstock

#30. Maryland

Handguns for sale in Rockville.

– Total weapons industry entities: 237

— Manufacturers: 77

— Dealers: 152

— Importers: 800

– Registered weapons: 136,257 (22.1 per 1K residents, #31 overall)



CHANDAN KHANNA // Getty Images

#29. Mississippi

A student firing a handgun during a shooting course at Boondocks Firearms Academy in Jackson.

– Total weapons industry entities: 260

— Manufacturers: 77

— Dealers: 172

— Importers: 11

– Registered weapons: 80,712 (27.4 per 1K residents, #20 overall)



Kozup Photography // Shutterstock

#28. Idaho

A child learning gun safety and survival skills in Emmett.

– Total weapons industry entities: 287

— Manufacturers: 130

— Dealers: 155

— Importers: 2

– Registered weapons: 76,425 (40.2 per 1K residents, #8 overall)



FESTUS_BSQRT // Shutterstock

#27. Iowa

A semi-automatic pistol with a wood background in Walnut.

– Total weapons industry entities: 292

— Manufacturers: 65

— Dealers: 226

— Importers: 1

– Registered weapons: 54,178 (17.0 per 1K residents, #39 overall)

GEORGE FREY // Getty Images

#26. Utah

AR-15 style rifle barrels sit on a cart as workers assemble the guns at Davidson Defense in Orem.

– Total weapons industry entities: 304

— Manufacturers: 148

— Dealers: 151

— Importers: 5

– Registered weapons: 118,408 (35.5 per 1K residents, #14 overall)



WKanadpon // Shutterstock

#25. Louisiana

A person browsing guns in Louisiana.

– Total weapons industry entities: 307

— Manufacturers: 85

— Dealers: 220

— Importers: 23

– Registered weapons: 152,061 (32.9 per 1K residents, #17 overall)



Ana Hollan // Shutterstock

#24. Arkansas

A box of Winchester 308 shells in Black Fork.

– Total weapons industry entities: 315

— Manufacturers: 132

— Dealers: 168

— Importers: 15

– Registered weapons: 133,981 (44.3 per 1K residents, #7 overall)



Christopher Sibert // Shutterstock

#23. Nevada

A long range rifle and its ammo ready for a shooting competition in Las Vegas.

– Total weapons industry entities: 320

— Manufacturers: 173

— Dealers: 135

— Importers: 12

– Registered weapons: 119,007 (37.9 per 1K residents, #12 overall)



Alexander Oganezov // Shutterstock

#21. Oregon (tie)

A person in jeans and hoodie removing a black handgun from their gun holster at an outdoor target range in Oregon.

– Total weapons industry entities: 321

— Manufacturers: 110

— Dealers: 210

— Importers: 1

– Registered weapons: 97,474 (23.0 per 1K residents, #29 overall)

Karen Ducey // Getty Images

#21. Washington (tie)

Owner of Lynnwood Gun demonstrating a Daniel Defense DD5 semi-automatic rifle in Lynnwood.

– Total weapons industry entities: 321

— Manufacturers: 140

— Dealers: 176

— Importers: 5

– Registered weapons: 165,534 (21.4 per 1K residents, #34 overall)



damann // Shutterstock

#19. Oklahoma (tie)

A gun show in Tulsa.

– Total weapons industry entities: 350

— Manufacturers: 138

— Dealers: 211

— Importers: 1

– Registered weapons: 103,368 (25.9 per 1K residents, #22 overall)



Sheena_Waldron // Shutterstock

#19. Minnesota (tie)

The exterior of A2Z Gunshop in Rush City.

– Total weapons industry entities: 350

— Manufacturers: 109

— Dealers: 228

— Importers: 13

– Registered weapons: 129,825 (22.7 per 1K residents, #30 overall)



John Moore // Getty Images

#18. Kansas

A person shooting birds while spending an afternoon on the front porch with their family in Logan.

– Total weapons industry entities: 352

— Manufacturers: 80

— Dealers: 268

— Importers: 4

– Registered weapons: 69,850 (23.8 per 1K residents, #26 overall)



Joe Raedle // Getty Images

#17. South Carolina

The Shooter’s Choice store in West Columbia.

– Total weapons industry entities: 355

— Manufacturers: 109

— Dealers: 236

— Importers: 10

– Registered weapons: 119,205 (23.0 per 1K residents, #28 overall)

Kyle M Price // Shutterstock

#16. Kentucky

A person loading a rifle at an outdoor firing range in Kentucky.

– Total weapons industry entities: 367

— Manufacturers: 95

— Dealers: 254

— Importers: 18

– Registered weapons: 108,833 (24.1 per 1K residents, #24 overall)



Aaron of L.A. Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Wisconsin

Pro 2nd Amendment gun rights supporters participating at Reopen Wisconsin rally in Madison.

– Total weapons industry entities: 368

— Manufacturers: 115

— Dealers: 252

— Importers: 1

– Registered weapons: 95,430 (16.2 per 1K residents, #40 overall)



Barry Lewis // Getty Images

#14. Alabama

Sign for gunshow in Montgomery.

– Total weapons industry entities: 416

— Manufacturers: 118

— Dealers: 272

— Importers: 26

– Registered weapons: 194,920 (38.7 per 1K residents, #10 overall)



Anadolu Agency // Getty Images

#13. Missouri

Handguns on display at Metro Shooting Supplies in Bridgeton.

– Total weapons industry entities: 417

— Manufacturers: 147

— Dealers: 255

— Importers: 15

– Registered weapons: 113,351 (18.4 per 1K residents, #37 overall)



Scott Olson // Getty Images

#12. Indiana

Guests shopping for firearms and accessories at a NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Indianapolis.

– Total weapons industry entities: 419

— Manufacturers: 103

— Dealers: 310

— Importers: 6

– Registered weapons: 157,546 (23.1 per 1K residents, #27 overall)

The Washington Post // Getty Images

#11. Michigan

Ted and his wife Shemane Nugent shooting guns on their 1,200 acre ranch in Concord.

– Total weapons industry entities: 446

— Manufacturers: 134

— Dealers: 300

— Importers: 12

– Registered weapons: 109,835 (10.9 per 1K residents, #45 overall)



James R. Martin // Shutterstock

#10. Tennessee

The sign for a large Nashville area gun shop and armory.

– Total weapons industry entities: 458

— Manufacturers: 131

— Dealers: 321

— Importers: 6

– Registered weapons: 151,536 (21.7 per 1K residents, #33 overall)



Jim Lambert // Shutterstock

#9. Colorado

A person shooting a pink AR-15 at Dragon Mans shooting range in Colorado Springs.

– Total weapons industry entities: 506

— Manufacturers: 157

— Dealers: 343

— Importers: 6

– Registered weapons: 149,382 (25.7 per 1K residents, #23 overall)



The Washington Post // Getty Images

#8. Georgia

A car passing a gun store and pawn shop in Adairsville.

– Total weapons industry entities: 596

— Manufacturers: 203

— Dealers: 380

— Importers: 13

– Registered weapons: 304,124 (28.2 per 1K residents, #19 overall)



Anadolu Agency // Getty Images

#7. Virginia

Assorted pistols on display on the range at Blue Ridge Arsenal in Chantilly.

– Total weapons industry entities: 605

— Manufacturers: 197

— Dealers: 363

— Importers: 45

– Registered weapons: 423,707 (49.0 per 1K residents, #6 overall)

Eric Glenn // Shutterstock

#6. Ohio

The sign for Aumiller Gun Shop in Westerville.

– Total weapons industry entities: 624

— Manufacturers: 239

— Dealers: 379

— Importers: 6

– Registered weapons: 208,661 (17.7 per 1K residents, #38 overall)



Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#5. North Carolina

Hyatt Gun & Coin Shop on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte.

– Total weapons industry entities: 640

— Manufacturers: 231

— Dealers: 407

— Importers: 2

– Registered weapons: 222,166 (21.1 per 1K residents, #35 overall)



woodsnorthphoto // Shutterstock

#4. Pennsylvania

Four handguns, two Glocks, 9mm and 40 caliber and two revolvers, a Taurus 38 special and a Charter Arm 357 magnum.

– Total weapons industry entities: 684

— Manufacturers: 210

— Dealers: 457

— Importers: 17

– Registered weapons: 348,167 (26.9 per 1K residents, #21 overall)



Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#3. Arizona

Guns, handguns, AK-47s and .50 caliber rifles, on display.

– Total weapons industry entities: 713

— Manufacturers: 407

— Dealers: 276

— Importers: 30

– Registered weapons: 258,691 (35.6 per 1K residents, #13 overall)



Joanne Dale // Shutterstock

#2. Florida

A sign on the property of a gun shop announces guns and ammo are available for purchase in Palm Harbor.

– Total weapons industry entities: 1,123

— Manufacturers: 462

— Dealers: 595

— Importers: 66

– Registered weapons: 518,725 (23.8 per 1K residents, #25 overall)

Allen.G // Shutterstock

#1. Texas

A rack of shotguns for sale at a gun store in Austin.

– Total weapons industry entities: 1,822

— Manufacturers: 748

— Dealers: 1,035

— Importers: 39

– Registered weapons: 1,006,555 (34.1 per 1K residents, #15 overall)