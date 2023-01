ThiagoSantos // Shutterstock

Cities with the most divorced people

There was a time in American society when marriage was, essentially, final—intractable, incapable of being dissolved, in fact. It wasn’t until New York state’s Married Women’s Property Act of 1848 that women even began to be seen as “legal entities,” to say nothing of equals to men, at least in the eyes of the law. Through the end of the 19th century, divorce retained a distasteful patina; it was a source of failure, shame, or wrongdoing.

Yet there were parts of the country—such as Indiana, North and South Dakota, and Utah—that had become known as “divorce mills,” places a person could safely and discreetly obtain a divorce (in the same manner that today only select states offer protected abortion care). In fact, the rate of divorce in those particular states became such a concern that in 1887 the federal government began to keep statistics on the matter.

Fast-cut to the 21st century and divorce is not only obtainable across the country, but it also has, in large part, shed the veil of secrecy and shame that once enshrouded it. The National Center for Health Statistics found in its most recent data that in 2020, across 45 reporting states and Washington D.C., there were more than 630,000 divorces. That’s 2.3 divorces per 1,000 population. And while it is a 116,000-divorce drop from 2019, it would not take a divorce lawyer to puzzle out the pandemic’s effect on those numbers.

Where you live may have a lot to do with your odds of getting divorced. Using 5-year estimate data from the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, Stacker created a list of the 50 metropolitan areas with the highest number of divorced people. The metropolitan areas, all of which had to have more than 50,000 residents to make the list, are ranked by the percentage of their divorced adult population. Adult population is considered 15 years old and over.

Here, the percentage of the adult population that is divorced is listed along with its percentage point difference versus the national average. The percentage of the adult population that is currently separated, married, or widowed also is noted, as are any resulting ties in the data.

Read on to find out if you live in a city with one of the highest divorce rates.

Sara Goth // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Fort Smith, Arkansas-Oklahoma

– Percent currently divorced: 13.6% (2.8 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 2.3% (0.5 points above national average)

– Currently married: 50.8% (2.8 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 7.1% (1.5 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 26.2% (7.6 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 196,463



Rob Hainer // Shutterstock

#49. Panama City, Florida

Cityscape image of Panama City Beach

– Percent currently divorced: 13.6% (2.8 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 2.1% (0.3 points above national average)

– Currently married: 50.1% (2.1 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.7% (1.1 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 27.5% (6.3 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 149,399



Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas (tie)

– Percent currently divorced: 13.6% (2.8 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.9% (0.1 points above national average)

– Currently married: 48.1% (0.1 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 5.8% (0.2 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 30.6% (3.2 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 599,679



Jeremywagg // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Longview, Washington (tie)

– Percent currently divorced: 13.6% (2.8 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.9% (0.1 points above national average)

– Currently married: 48.8% (0.8 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.6% (1.0 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 29.1% (4.7 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 88,694



The American Explorer // Shutterstock

#46. Weirton-Steubenville, West Virginia-Ohio

The historic Market Street Bridge between Weirton, West Virginia and Steubenville, Ohio.

– Percent currently divorced: 13.6% (2.8 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.6% (0.2 points below national average)

– Currently married: 47.8% (0.2 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 8.3% (2.7 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 28.7% (5.1 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 99,107

Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Great Falls, Montana

– Percent currently divorced: 13.6% (2.8 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.5% (0.3 points below national average)

– Currently married: 50.3% (2.3 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.6% (1.0 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 28.1% (5.7 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 67,945



j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Springfield, Illinois

– Percent currently divorced: 13.6% (2.8 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.3% (0.5 points below national average)

– Currently married: 46.6% (1.4 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.1% (0.5 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 32.4% (1.4 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 170,792



Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Billings, Montana

– Percent currently divorced: 13.6% (2.8 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.0% (0.8 points below national average)

– Currently married: 51.6% (3.6 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 5.6% (0.0 points below national average)

– Percent never married: 28.3% (5.5 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 147,751



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Reno, Nevada (tie)

– Percent currently divorced: 13.7% (2.9 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.7% (0.1 points below national average)

– Currently married: 47.4% (0.6 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 4.9% (0.7 points below national average)

– Percent never married: 32.4% (1.4 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 396,915



Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#41. Port St. Lucie, Florida (tie)

Aerial drone image of Port St Lucie.

– Percent currently divorced: 13.7% (2.9 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.7% (0.1 points below national average)

– Currently married: 49.7% (1.7 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 8.0% (2.4 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 26.8% (7.0 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 408,646

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida

– Percent currently divorced: 13.7% (2.9 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.6% (0.2 points below national average)

– Currently married: 49.7% (1.7 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 7.7% (2.1 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 27.3% (6.5 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 511,055



Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#39. Albany-Lebanon, Oregon

– Percent currently divorced: 13.7% (2.9 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.5% (0.3 points below national average)

– Currently married: 52.2% (4.2 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 5.6% (0.0 points below national average)

– Percent never married: 27.0% (6.8 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 103,403



Lómelinde // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Sherman-Denison, Texas

– Percent currently divorced: 13.7% (2.9 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.4% (0.4 points below national average)

– Currently married: 51.6% (3.6 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.5% (0.9 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 26.8% (7.0 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 107,592



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#37. Owensboro, Kentucky

– Percent currently divorced: 13.8% (3.0 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.8% (0.0 points below national average)

– Currently married: 51.8% (3.8 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.4% (0.8 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 26.3% (7.5 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 96,191



Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Bangor, Maine

– Percent currently divorced: 13.8% (3.0 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.1% (0.7 points below national average)

– Currently married: 47.0% (1.0 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.3% (0.7 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 31.7% (2.1 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 129,781

Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Flint, Michigan

– Percent currently divorced: 13.9% (3.1 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.6% (0.2 points below national average)

– Currently married: 43.9% (4.1 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.0% (0.4 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 34.5% (0.7 points above national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 330,915



Flintmichigan // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Casper, Wyoming

– Percent currently divorced: 13.9% (3.1 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.1% (0.7 points below national average)

– Currently married: 50.4% (2.4 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 5.5% (0.1 points below national average)

– Percent never married: 29.1% (4.7 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 63,411



Eudaimonic Traveler // Shutterstock

#33. Huntington-Ashland, West Virginia-Kentucky-Ohio

Residential community covered with snow.

– Percent currently divorced: 14.0% (3.2 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.7% (0.1 points below national average)

– Currently married: 48.6% (0.6 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 7.7% (2.1 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 28.0% (5.8 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 297,755



Public Domain

#32. Parkersburg-Vienna, West Virginia

– Percent currently divorced: 14.0% (3.2 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.3% (0.5 points below national average)

– Currently married: 50.5% (2.5 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 7.8% (2.2 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 26.4% (7.4 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 74,210



Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Muskegon, Michigan

– Percent currently divorced: 14.0% (3.2 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.0% (0.8 points below national average)

– Currently married: 46.7% (1.3 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 5.8% (0.2 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 32.5% (1.3 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 142,179

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Brunswick, Georgia

– Percent currently divorced: 14.1% (3.3 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 2.3% (0.5 points above national average)

– Currently married: 46.2% (1.8 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 8.0% (2.4 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 29.4% (4.4 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 93,561



Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Albuquerque, New Mexico (tie)

– Percent currently divorced: 14.1% (3.3 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.4% (0.4 points below national average)

– Currently married: 43.5% (4.5 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 5.5% (0.1 points below national average)

– Percent never married: 35.6% (1.8 points above national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 748,464



Ron Reiring // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Grand Junction, Colorado (tie)

– Percent currently divorced: 14.1% (3.3 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.4% (0.4 points below national average)

– Currently married: 50.2% (2.2 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.3% (0.7 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 27.9% (5.9 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 127,130



Inkknife_2000 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington

– Percent currently divorced: 14.1% (3.3 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.2% (0.6 points below national average)

– Currently married: 48.8% (0.8 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 5.3% (0.3 points below national average)

– Percent never married: 30.6% (3.2 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 471,724



M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Bay City, Michigan (tie)

– Percent currently divorced: 14.1% (3.3 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.1% (0.7 points below national average)

– Currently married: 47.1% (0.9 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 7.5% (1.9 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 30.3% (3.5 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 87,018

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lewiston-Auburn, Maine (tie)

– Percent currently divorced: 14.1% (3.3 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.1% (0.7 points below national average)

– Currently married: 48.3% (0.3 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.1% (0.5 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 30.3% (3.5 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 90,589



Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lewiston, Idaho-Washington

– Percent currently divorced: 14.2% (3.4 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.2% (0.6 points below national average)

– Currently married: 50.8% (2.8 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 7.4% (1.8 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 26.3% (7.5 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 52,907



Yipdw // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Redding, California

– Percent currently divorced: 14.3% (3.5 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.8% (0.0 points below national average)

– Currently married: 49.0% (1.0 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.4% (0.8 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 28.5% (5.3 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 149,073



Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Jackson, Michigan

– Percent currently divorced: 14.3% (3.5 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.3% (0.5 points below national average)

– Currently married: 45.9% (2.1 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.0% (0.4 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 32.5% (1.3 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 132,247



Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Terre Haute, Indiana

– Percent currently divorced: 14.3% (3.5 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.0% (0.8 points below national average)

– Currently married: 45.3% (2.7 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.5% (0.9 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 32.9% (0.9 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 153,098

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Anniston-Oxford, Alabama

– Percent currently divorced: 14.4% (3.6 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 2.4% (0.6 points above national average)

– Currently married: 44.1% (3.9 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 7.4% (1.8 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 31.7% (2.1 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 95,608



Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Danville, Illinois

– Percent currently divorced: 14.4% (3.6 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 2.1% (0.3 points above national average)

– Currently married: 43.8% (4.2 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 7.6% (2.0 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 32.1% (1.7 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 60,043



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#18. Pueblo, Colorado

Downtown Pueblo, Colorado during summer.

– Percent currently divorced: 14.4% (3.6 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.9% (0.1 points above national average)

– Currently married: 44.9% (3.1 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.3% (0.7 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 32.5% (1.3 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 136,439



Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Florida

– Percent currently divorced: 14.4% (3.6 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.6% (0.2 points below national average)

– Currently married: 48.8% (0.8 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 7.9% (2.3 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 27.3% (6.5 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 566,607



John Wark // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Charleston, West Virginia

– Percent currently divorced: 14.4% (3.6 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.5% (0.3 points below national average)

– Currently married: 48.4% (0.4 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 8.2% (2.6 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 27.5% (6.3 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 216,592

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Beckley, West Virginia (tie)

– Percent currently divorced: 14.4% (3.6 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.4% (0.4 points below national average)

– Currently married: 50.2% (2.2 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 8.5% (2.9 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 25.5% (8.3 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 95,779



Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Homosassa Springs, Florida (tie)

Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park sign.

– Percent currently divorced: 14.4% (3.6 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.4% (0.4 points below national average)

– Currently married: 52.7% (4.7 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 10.5% (4.9 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 21.0% (12.8 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 133,225



Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Grants Pass, Oregon

– Percent currently divorced: 14.5% (3.7 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 2.0% (0.2 points above national average)

– Currently married: 52.3% (4.3 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.7% (1.1 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 24.4% (9.4 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 73,486



Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Gadsden, Alabama

– Percent currently divorced: 14.5% (3.7 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.8% (0.0 points below national average)

– Currently married: 45.5% (2.5 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 8.7% (3.1 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 29.5% (4.3 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 85,077



Joseph Novak // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Michigan City-La Porte, Indiana

– Percent currently divorced: 14.5% (3.7 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.1% (0.7 points below national average)

– Currently married: 47.0% (1.0 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.0% (0.4 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 31.4% (2.4 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 92,175

K.Woolf // Shutterstock

#10. Texarkana, Texas-Arkansas

Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas State Line in front of Post Office.

– Percent currently divorced: 14.6% (3.8 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 2.7% (0.9 points above national average)

– Currently married: 45.5% (2.5 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 7.1% (1.5 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 30.1% (3.7 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 118,882



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#9. Carson City, Nevada

Aerial view of Carson City.

– Percent currently divorced: 14.6% (3.8 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 2.5% (0.7 points above national average)

– Currently married: 45.2% (2.8 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 7.7% (2.1 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 30.0% (3.8 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 48,085



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Kingsport-Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia

– Percent currently divorced: 14.6% (3.8 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 2.2% (0.4 points above national average)

– Currently married: 50.4% (2.4 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 8.3% (2.7 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 24.5% (9.3 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 259,755



Little Mountain 5 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Medford, Oregon

– Percent currently divorced: 14.9% (4.1 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.2% (0.6 points below national average)

– Currently married: 51.1% (3.1 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 5.9% (0.3 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 26.9% (6.9 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 183,553



Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#6. St. Joseph, Missouri-Kansas

– Percent currently divorced: 15.1% (4.3 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.5% (0.3 points below national average)

– Currently married: 46.4% (1.6 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.4% (0.8 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 30.6% (3.2 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 100,058

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Battle Creek, Michigan

– Percent currently divorced: 15.1% (4.3 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.3% (0.5 points below national average)

– Currently married: 44.7% (3.3 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 6.3% (0.7 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 32.6% (1.2 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 108,885



CWanamaker // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hot Springs, Arkansas (tie)

– Percent currently divorced: 15.3% (4.5 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 2.1% (0.3 points above national average)

– Currently married: 48.8% (0.8 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 8.5% (2.9 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 25.3% (8.5 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 83,268



Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#3. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, Arizona (tie)

– Percent currently divorced: 15.3% (4.5 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 2.1% (0.3 points above national average)

– Currently married: 51.0% (3.0 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 8.7% (3.1 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 23.0% (10.8 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 181,749



Martha.baden // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Prescott Valley-Prescott, Arizona

– Percent currently divorced: 15.5% (4.7 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.3% (0.5 points below national average)

– Currently married: 52.9% (4.9 points above national average)

– Currently widowed: 8.0% (2.4 points above national average)

– Percent never married: 22.3% (11.5 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 202,886



Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Santa Fe, New Mexico

– Percent currently divorced: 16.1% (5.3 points above national average)

– Currently separated: 1.2% (0.6 points below national average)

– Currently married: 46.5% (1.5 points below national average)

– Currently widowed: 5.6% (0.0 points below national average)

– Percent never married: 30.7% (3.1 points below national average)

– Total adult population estimate: 131,477

