Here’s how often jewelry should be appraised

How often should jewelry be appraised for insurance or other purposes? Experts recommend updating your jewelry appraisal every two to three years. You should also do this sooner if you upgrade the piece, prices shift significantly, or your insurer asks for updated documentation.

Older appraisals can become outdated as replacement values change over time, and if you don’t have an up-to-date, accurate appraisal, it could mean your insurance coverage is likewise inaccurate, complicating your claims.

So, how often should you appraise jewelry?

Reappraise every two to three years in general.

Update your appraisal sooner if you make changes to the piece or the market changes.

Keep a copy of your latest appraisal stored in a safe, easily accessible place.

Below, BriteCo explains how to determine whether your current appraisal is outdated and how to update it.

Key Considerations for Appraisal Frequency

When deciding how often to get jewelry appraised, the two- to three-year rule is a safe bet. That being said, some situations do justify updating your appraisal sooner, e.g., if current market conditions change, your insurance company requests it, or you change the piece in some way, such as upgrading the gemstone quality.

Factors that can influence how often to appraise jewelry include:

Insurance requirements: An insurance provider may require updated appraisals every two to three years to ensure your coverage reflects current replacement value.

An insurance provider may require updated appraisals every two to three years to ensure your coverage reflects current replacement value. Market trends: Significant changes in the price of precious metals like gold or platinum, or diamonds, can justify a reappraisal, so that your documented appraised value remains realistic. Heavier, high-gold-content pieces may need more frequent adjustments, and because gold and silver prices have fluctuated significantly in recent years, maintaining them can cost more over time.

Significant changes in the price of precious metals like gold or platinum, or diamonds, can justify a reappraisal, so that your documented appraised value remains realistic. Heavier, high-gold-content pieces may need more frequent adjustments, and because gold and silver prices have fluctuated significantly in recent years, maintaining them can cost more over time. Significant alterations: If the piece has been resized, reset, upgraded, engraved, or otherwise changed, it should be reappraised promptly.

If the piece has been resized, reset, upgraded, engraved, or otherwise changed, it should be reappraised promptly. Condition changes: If the item is damaged, scratched, or has loose stones, a new appraisal can better document its current condition.

Why Appraisal Timing Matters

Reappraisal timing matters because an outdated appraisal may no longer reflect your jewelry’s current replacement cost. If your insurance coverage does not reflect the true replacement value, you may end up paying out of pocket for a replacement or repair when making a claim, due to the lack of accurate coverage.

Keep in mind:

Replacement costs often change over time.

Older documents may be questioned when you make a claim.

Regular updates and having an up-to-date appraisal ensure your insurance documentation is actually useful.

While it’s true that automatic annual insurance value updates that some companies offer can help keep coverage aligned with market changes between formal appraisals, they still do not replace the appraisal jewelry needs after material changes to the piece.

The goal is not just to have an appraisal report. Rather, it’s to consistently have one that’s current enough to make sure you have proper insurance coverage.

When You Should Update an Appraisal Sooner

You should get a new appraisal sooner than two to three years if something significant changes about the jewelry or its replacement value.

For example, jewelry values can be impacted by factors such as:

A stone carat weight or setting upgrade

A reset or major repair

Changing market prices for the piece’s gemstone or metal type

All of these necessitate a fresh appraisal, but you should also consider getting a more recent appraisal if you inherit an older piece that hasn’t been appraised in a while, or simply if your insurer asks for one.

So, if you had a family heirloom engagement ring upgraded for a new proposal, get a new appraisal. Inherited an heirloom piece with incomplete or outdated paperwork? New appraisal.

How to Tell If Your Current Appraisal Is Outdated

Here are five signs your previous appraisals are outdated and you need to get your jewelry appraised ASAP:

The appraisal is more than two to three years old. The value seems outdated based on your knowledge of the market. The jewelry has changed in any way. The appraisal report is missing a detailed description and/or photos. You would hesitate to rely on the appraisal for insurance or replacement purposes.

While an appraisal doesn’t come with a strict expiration date, older appraisals are more likely to be less accurate and, thus, less useful.

Does Every Piece of Jewelry Need the Same Appraisal Schedule?

The two- to three-year rule helps determine the value of most insurable jewelry, but some pieces deserve closer attention, such as engagement rings or heirloom pieces.

Here’s what jewelry owners need to know about picking an appraisal schedule based on jewelry type.

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What Happens If You Wait Too Long to Reappraise Jewelry?

Waiting too long to reappraise jewelry can leave you with paperwork that no longer matches the piece’s retail replacement value based on current market demand. Your piece may be underinsured, or the carrier may reject the appraisal and require a more recent valuation.

If your appraisal doesn’t match your item’s true market value, you could run into issues such as:

Inaccurate insurance coverage

Hassles when trying to prove value

Missed chances to catch condition issues during routine reviews

For example, if a ring was appraised at $5,000 a few years ago but now the cost to replace it is $7,500, that outdated paperwork and valuation could leave the owner $2,500 short at insurance claim time.

Remember, a sales receipt or GIA diamond certificate is not the same as a jewelry appraisal. Only a formal appraisal provides the documentation insurers usually need regarding the monetary value.

Where to Update Your Jewelry Appraisal

If it’s time to update your appraisal, the simplest options are a local trusted jeweler, an independent professional jewelry appraiser, or an online appraisal services provider.

Who’s the right appraiser for you?

Choose a local professional appraiser for convenience.

Find an independent, uniquely qualified jewelry appraiser for specialist evaluations.

Go with a trustworthy online jewelry appraiser for a faster, more budget-friendly appraisal.

FAQs About How Often Jewelry Should Be Appraised

When should you get jewelry appraised?

A reliable frequency is every two to three years.

Is every two to three years the right rule for most jewelry?

Yes, experts advise scheduling regular appraisals for your jewelry every two to three years to ensure an accurate assessment of its true worth for insurance purposes in case it is lost, stolen, or damaged.

Should I get my jewelry appraised soon after an upgrade?

Yes, if your jewelry is ever upgraded (e.g., you invest in more expensive metals and gemstones, or larger diamonds), get a new appraisal that will reflect the updated true value and cost of your piece to ensure it’s fully protected.

How long is a jewelry appraisal good for?

Jewelry appraisals do not have strict expiration dates, but experts advise getting a new appraisal every two to three years.

Does an old appraisal still work for insurance?

An old appraisal, such as that which might come with a family heirloom, is not ideal for insurance, as it likely does not reflect the piece’s current value.

Jewelry Appraisal Timing: Quick Recap and Next Step

Reappraise jewelry every two to three years as a default, and sooner if the piece changes, the value of the jewelry market changes, or the current paperwork is outdated. If your appraisal is already past that window, update it now and keep the newest copy somewhere easy to access.

This story was produced by BriteCo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.