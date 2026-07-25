Home-selling surges in summer. Smart financial advisors turn it into a conversation

As financial professionals gear up for their summer vacations, one surprising topic isn’t quite ready to take a break. Data from the Jump 2026 Financial Advisor Insights Report, which tracked the frequency of topics in conversations with financial advisors over the course of a year, shows a late-spring/early summer surge around the topic of home-selling. The same report shows that conversations about buying homes tend to peak around February, mirroring broader market seasonality and affordability pressures.

Here’s what this data from Jump means, and how financial professionals can take advantage of the summer spike in home-selling conversations.

Peaks and valleys

The summer slump in conversation volume around tax, estate, and retirement comes after the spring surge, the busiest season for advisors, when planning conversations dominate. Home-selling activity has followed a similar seasonal rhythm for years, which means it’s a pattern advisors can reliably plan around rather than a quirk of any single market cycle.

According to the report, a rising share of clients telling advisors they were listing their home reliably predicted a rise in housing inventory about a month later, as measured by Zillow’s reported inventory levels.

Jump

The summer selling trend seems to be showing up again this summer: Zillow’s June 2026 report found home sales up 9.2% month over month, a sign that sellers are re-entering the market right on schedule. For advisors, this means they’re picking up on market signals before the data catches up. In this case, advisor-client conversations appear to be genuinely predictive of broader trends, and being aware can keep advisors strapped in and ready for what’s to come when they’re back from vacation.

What this means for advisors

1. Be ready for the summer home-selling conversation, even mid-vacation planning.

Just because tax and retirement planning go quiet in summer doesn’t mean the phone stops ringing. Home-selling conversations are exactly the kind of unscheduled, non-transactional touchpoint worth leaning into, not waiting for something urgent to check in. A client mentioning they’re listing their house is a natural opening to reconnect, even if it has nothing to do with their portfolio.

2. Talk to clients about what happens to the proceeds.

A home sale is an opportunity to have a conversation about capital gains, reinvestments, and surface bigger-picture topics like retirement and estate planning. If a client mentions they’re listing their house, it’s an opening to talk through tax implications and where those proceeds might go next. The Jump Insights report shows that advisors who lead in moments like this with high emotional intelligence — embodied by asking open-ended questions, noting significant life events, and approaching key topics proactively — saw client sentiment rise by nearly 18% over the course of their meetings. Advisors who treat the sale itself as the end of the conversation are leaving the more valuable part of it on the table.

3. Treat home-selling mentions as a major decision and market intelligence, not small talk.

While home-selling conversations may take center stage in summer, there can still be opportunities to discuss other planning topics. Estate planning in particular dips after its February spike, then builds steadily from spring through fall. A summer home sale can be a natural prompt to revisit those estate planning conversations: A major asset changing hands is often exactly the moment clients start thinking about what happens to their estate. A simple check-in question, like asking whether a client has a will or estate plan in place, can open the door. And it’s never too early to start, even for clients who seem years away from needing one.

This story was produced by Jump and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.