How long does investor residency take in Europe? What official sources say about 8 routes

An Italian investor-visa file can receive a committee decision in 30 days. Latvia offers five-working-day document review. Greece’s permit clock is two months once the file is complete. None measures the full journey from application to residence card—and several of the eight European routes reviewed publish no end-to-end target at all.

This comparison from Movingto covers eight European routes that appear frequently in investor-residency research. Routes with a current public time figure come first. Programs without a comparable official end-to-end figure follow, then closed routes. The result is a source-based comparison, not a claim that the shortest number equals the fastest full residence process.

How to read the figures

A useful processing-time claim identifies four things: the authority, the application stage, the event that starts the clock, and the decision or document that stops it. Missing any one of those details can turn a narrow administrative milestone into a misleading marketing promise.

The 8 routes

1. Latvia investor temporary residence

Latvia publishes the clearest short service levels in this group. Its immigration authority lists review of temporary residence-permit documents within 30 days, with 10-working-day and five-working-day services where the accelerated option applies. The Immigration Law also provides a 30-day reply period after all necessary temporary-residence documents are received.

Those figures cover document review and the authority’s reply. Residence-card preparation is a separate step, and some application categories use different periods. Latvia’s shortest advertised number therefore should not be read as a universal five-day investor-residence journey.

2. Italy Investor Visa

Italy’s official Investor Visa process gives the Investor Visa Committee 30 days to assess a complete application for a Nulla Osta, or certificate of no impediment. If the committee requests supplementary information, the review clock is suspended.

The 30-day figure does not include the later consular visa, entry to Italy, completion of the declared investment, or residence-permit steps. It is a strong official milestone, but it measures one stage of the process.

3. Greece Golden Visa

Greece’s Migration Ministry confirms the current investor-residence route and its eligibility framework. The public program page does not provide a clean, guaranteed application-to-card service time that can be ranked against Italy’s committee assessment or Latvia’s document-review service.

Prospective applicants should treat any commercial “approval in X months” claim as an estimate unless it identifies a current official rule, the filing office, and the stage being measured.

4. Portugal ARI

Portugal’s AIMA page confirms the current residence permit for investment activity and the eligible investment categories. Portuguese immigration law contains decision provisions, but the official ARI page does not publish a current guaranteed end-to-end service time from online filing to first residence card.

That distinction matters because a legal decision framework and the elapsed time experienced through document checks, appointments, biometrics, and card issuance are not the same measure.

5. Malta Permanent Residence Programme

Residency Malta’s public legal-framework page confirms the Malta Permanent Residence Programme. The current page does not state a hard end-to-end decision period that can be compared directly with Italy’s 30-day committee stage.

Published estimates from agents or advisers may be useful for planning, but they should be labeled as estimates unless tied to current agency guidance or completed-case data.

6. Hungary Guest Investor

Hungary’s guest-investor framework is established in Act XC of 2023. The cited law confirms the route, but it does not provide a clean public processing target for the full investor-residence journey that belongs in a speed ranking.

A defensible comparison would need a current authority page that states both the applicable investor filing and the exact decision stage. Without that, assigning Hungary a number would create false precision.

7. Spain Golden Visa

Spain’s investor-residence route is closed to new applicants. The closure law preserves transitional treatment for qualifying earlier applications and existing permissions, but Spain should not appear in a current speed ranking as if new investors can still apply.

Its historical processing periods may matter to pending or transitional cases. They are not a current market benchmark.

8. Ireland Immigrant Investor Programme

Ireland’s Immigrant Investor Programme is closed. The immigration authority’s investor page now points readers to the program’s closure and legacy information.

As with Spain, historical decision times do not describe a route available to new applicants. Including Ireland in a live ranking would mix a closed program with current options.

What the comparison shows

Only Latvia, Italy and Greece publish short, clearly identifiable administrative milestones on the current official sources reviewed here. Even those figures measure different stages. Portugal, Malta, and Hungary do not provide one comparable public end-to-end figure on the cited pages. Spain and Ireland are closed to new applicants.

That evidence does not support a straight ranking of eight live European investor-residency routes from fastest to slowest. The defensible story is narrower: Governments publish different clocks, and readers need to know which part of the process each number covers.

This story was produced by Movingto and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.