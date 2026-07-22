How dating apps made us more suspicious and how it’s changing the way we date

Online dating has transformed how people begin relationships.

A while back, people usually met their partners through friends, family, work, or school. This way, they already had some idea about each other. Even if they had never met before, they often had friends in common or knew some of the same people, which made things feel more familiar when they first met. It was like having a personal connection, even if they didn’t know each other well.

This made the first meeting less awkward, as they could talk about their shared friends or experiences. Nowadays, things are different, but back then, it was common for people to meet their partners in these kinds of settings.

These days, where you live and who you know don’t matter as much. Two people can start talking to each other even if they live really far apart, don’t know anyone in common, and aren’t part of the same social group. It’s easier now for people to connect with each other, no matter where they’re from or who they know.

This can lead to some really interesting conversations and friendships, because people can meet others whom they might not have met otherwise.

Research from Stanford University highlighted by True for Two suggests that online dating significantly expanded people’s opportunities to meet partners outside their existing social circles. Meeting online has become the most common way heterosexual couples in the United States start relationships, surpassing introductions through friends, work, or family.

This change solved one of the biggest limitations of traditional dating. People suddenly had access to far more potential partners than ever before. Instead of relying on chance encounters or existing social circles, they could connect with people they would never have met in everyday life.

Millions of relationships that would never have happened became possible because technology removed geographical and social barriers.

At the same time, removing those barriers also removed something less obvious. It removed context.

When people meet through existing communities, trust often begins developing before the first conversation. Mutual friends, shared workplaces, universities, or communities provide informal signals that help people evaluate whether someone seems genuine and reliable.

Online dating starts differently. Most conversations begin without any shared background. Two people know almost nothing about each other beyond what their profiles reveal. Every interaction starts from zero.

Technology has made meeting new people significantly easier. It did not eliminate the uncertainty that naturally comes with meeting strangers.

Many users now describe uncertainty as one of the most challenging aspects of online dating. Instead, they talk about investing time in conversations that lead nowhere, discovering fundamental incompatibilities only after weeks of communication, or watching promising conversations disappear without explanation.

Research from the Pew Research Center reflects that experience. While many Americans say dating apps make it easier to meet people, many also report encountering dishonest profiles, scams, harassment, or conversations that suddenly end. Younger adults and people who use dating apps regularly are especially likely to describe the experience as emotionally exhausting.

These experiences do more than create frustration. Over time, they change their behavior.

Many users become more selective about sharing personal information. Others spend longer evaluating a potential partner before agreeing to meet. Consistency becomes more valuable than an engaging first conversation because people have learned that early chemistry is not always a reliable predictor of long-term compatibility.

One behavior illustrates this shift particularly well: ghosting. A conversation that appears to be developing normally suddenly ends. There is no disagreement, no explanation, and no clear conclusion. The relationship simply disappears.

Ghosting is often discussed as poor online etiquette, but psychology suggests that its impact runs much deeper. Research by psychologist Kipling D. Williams has shown that social exclusion activates many of the same psychological responses as direct rejection. When people are ignored without explanation, they often continue searching for answers long after communication has ended.

A related concept comes from family therapist Pauline Boss, whose work introduced the idea of ambiguous loss. She describes situations where people experience loss without clear closure or certainty about what happened. Although her research was not specifically developed for online dating, the concept closely reflects what many users describe: conversations suddenly disappearing without explanation.

As these experiences accumulate, users begin approaching new connections differently. Personal information is shared more carefully. Consistency becomes more important than first impressions. Rather than asking whether someone is interesting, people increasingly ask whether the relationship is likely to lead somewhere meaningful.

Those changes are shaping the way many people approach dating today. Having access to more potential partners creates more opportunities, but it also requires more careful decisions about where to invest time and emotional energy. Many singles now spend longer getting to know someone before becoming emotionally invested. Taking things more slowly and looking beyond a strong first impression has become a natural response to the realities of modern dating.

This story was produced by True for Two and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.