Skip to Content
stacker-Science
By
Published 12:21 AM

10 popular workout trends from the last 70 years


Keystone // Getty Images

10 popular workout trends from the last 70 years


Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Yoga


Ullstein bild via Getty Images

Vibrating belt


Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Aerobics


Ian Spratt/The People/Mirrorpix // Getty Images

Communal fitness (gyms)


Bob Riha, Jr. // Getty Images

Jazzercise


Koichi Kamoshida // Getty Images

Tae Bo


Brothers Art // Shutterstock

Spinning


David Pereiras // Shutterstock

Obstacle courses


Maridav // Shutterstock

Wearables


fizkes // Shutterstock

Remote and online fitness

stacker-Science

Stacker

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content