Nearly half of all women live in areas where abortion access will likely become more restrictive
Color-coded map showing percent of female population by state
39% of women live in a state with current restrictive legislation and 10% of women live where new laws are likely to be passed
Bar chart showing the likelihood of women living in a state with abortion restrictions
57% of women live where there are at least two types of restrictions on abortion access
A chart showing the percent of women in the U.S. subject to one or multiple types of abortion restrictions
6% of women will be subject to a near-total abortion ban
A bar chat showing the percent of women subject to different types of abortion restrictions
