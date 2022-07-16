History of famous firsts in space
History of famous firsts in space
1902: First space movie
1947: First insects in space
1948: First monkey sent to space
1958: First American man-in-space program
1959: America’s first astronauts
1961: First person in space
1961: First American in space
1961: First lengthy space flight
1962: First American orbits the Earth
1963: First woman in space
1963: First cat in space
1964: First flight without space suits
1965: First spacewalk
1965: First American space walk
1966: First manned docking in space
1966: First full-Earth photo from the moon’s orbit
1968: First view of the far side of the moon
1969: First multi-craft, multi-manned week
1969: First man on the moon
1969: First man pees on the moon
1971: First deaths in space
1971: First moon golf
1971: First spacecraft links to space station
1973: First skylab
1975: First international manned spaceflight
1977: First ‘Star Wars’ film
1980: First Black astronaut in space
1981: First space shuttle reaches orbit
1983: First American woman in space
1983: First African American in space
1984: First Soviet woman walks in space
1984: First untethered spacewalk
1984: First Indian in space
1985: First royal in space
1985: First Atlantis shuttle flight
1988: First space shuttle flight since Challenger disaster
1989: First probe launched from a shuttle
1991: First British astronaut visits space
1992: First satellite captured with bare hands
1995: First woman commands space shuttle mission
1995: First American aboard Soviet spaceship
1995: First meetup between Atlantis and Mir
1996: First American woman serves on Mir
2000: First International Space Station crew
2001: World’s first space tourist
2002: First space railway
2003: First man marries in space
2007: First space marathon
2012: First commercial space mission
2015: First successful Pluto mission
2021: First helicopter on Mars
