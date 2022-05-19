Skip to Content
stacker-Sports
By
Published 12:21 AM

25 athletes who competed into their 40s


Mike Ehrmann // Getty Images

25 athletes who competed into their 40s

Tom Brady smiling after winning Super Bowl LV


Underwood Archives // Getty Images

Babe Didrikson Zaharias

Babe Didrikson Zaharias in a sideways pose after putting


Bettmann // Getty Images

Satchel Paige

Grover Cleveland Alexander and Satchel Paige on the pitcher’s mound at Yankee Stadium


Focus On Sport // Getty Images

George Blanda

George Blanda and Daryle Lamonica from the sidelines


B Bennett // Getty Images

Gordie Howe

Gordie Howe poses for a portrait in 1980


Bettmann // Getty Images

Pete Rose

Pete Rose from the playing field


Robert Riger // Getty Images

Nolan Ryan

Nolan Ryan throws a pitch during a game


Tom Berg // Getty Images

Robert Parish

Robert Parish during a Knicks vs. Boston game


The Ring Magazine // Getty Images

George Foreman

George Foreman walks to his corner during a fight


Stephen Dunn // Getty Images

Warren Moon

Warren Moon with the ball during a game


Rich Pilling // Getty Images

Rickey Henderson

Rickey Henderson swings at the ball during a game


NFL Photos // Getty Images

Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice poses for his 2005 NFL headshot


Stan Badz // Getty Images

Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus hits a bunker shot


Jason Koerner // Getty Images

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova backhands a ball


Focus On Sport // Getty Images

Morten Andersen

Morten Anderson kicks a field goal


Lisa Blumenfeld // Getty Images

Dikembe Mutombo

Dikembe Mutombo looks on against a game


Lisa Blumenfeld // Getty Images

Randy Johnson

Randy Johnson pitches during a Spring Training game


Scott Cunningham // Getty Images

Chris Chelios

Chris Chelios carries the puck against the New Jersey Devils


Jamie Squire // Getty Images

Dara Torres

Dara Torres celebrates during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials


Doug Pensinger // Getty Images

Jamie Moyer

Jamie Moyer of the Colorado Rockies pitching


THOMAS COEX // Getty Images

Oksana Chusovitina

Oksana Chusovitina on the beam during the Olympics


Graham Denholm // Getty Images

Venus Williams

Venus Williams celebrates a victory


Harry How // Getty Images

Tom Brady

Tom Brady on the sideline during the first quarter of a game


Andrew Redington // Getty Images

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods celebrates with the Masters Trophy


Sean M. Haffey // Getty Images

Jaromír Jágr

Jaromir Jagr of the Calgary Flames looks on during the second period of a game


Oisin Keniry // Getty Images

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson tees off a hole

stacker-Sports

Stacker

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content