10 of the greatest performances in an entire NBA Finals


Diamond Images // Getty Images

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes up for a dunk


Focus On Sport // Getty Images

#10. Magic Johnson, 1988

Dennis Rodman guards against the Lakers’ Magic Johnson


Mike Ehrmann // Getty Images

#8. LeBron James, 2014 (tie)

LeBron James drives to the basket


Ronald Martinez // Getty Images

#8. Tim Duncan, 2003 (tie)

Tim Duncan celebrates with the 2003 NBA Championship trophy


Kevin C. Cox // Getty Images

#7. LeBron James, 2020

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call


Ronald Martinez // Getty Images

#6. Dwyane Wade, 2011

Dwyane Wade celebrates on the court


Focus On Sport // Getty Images

#5. Magic Johnson, 1987

Earvin Magic Johnson looks to make a play


Justin Casterline // Getty Images

#4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo goes up for a shot


Tom Szczerbowski // Getty Images

#3. LeBron James, 2016

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes up for a dunk


Ronald Martinez // Getty Images

#2. Kevin Durant, 2017

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors reacts during a game


Lori Shepler // Getty Images

#1. Michael Jordan, 1991

Earvin Johnson tries to move past Michael Jordan

Stacker

