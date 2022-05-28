10 most highly attended women’s soccer matches ever played
Alex Caparros – UEFA // Getty Images
10 most highly attended women’s soccer matches ever played
Players of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid line up as fans perform a tifo in the stands
Matthew Ashton // Getty Images
Great Britain vs. Brazil, 2012 Olympics
Kim Little of GB and Erika of Brazil battle during the 2012 Olympic Games
David Madison // Getty Images
United States vs. Brazil, 1999 World Cup
Mia Hamm, Saskia Webber, Lorrie Fair, Carla Overbeck, Julie Foudy, and Kristine Lilly of the USA Women’s’ Team salute the crowd
sampics // Getty Images
Germany vs. Canada, 2011 World Cup
The German womens team warms up in front of a globe
David Cannon // Getty Images
United States vs. China, 1996 Olympics
A view of the fans during the USA versus China women’s soccer final
Charlotte Wilson/Offside // Getty Images
England vs. Germany, Friendly
Ellen White of England celebrates scoring their 1st goal
Jamie Squire // Getty Images
United States vs. Denmark, 1999 World Cup
A general view of the stadium during the Denmark and USA Women’s World Cup game
Jamie Squire // Getty Images
United States vs. Japan, 2012 Olympics
The United States and Japan teams stand during the national anthem
David Madison // Getty Images
United States vs. China, 1999 FIFA World Cup
The USA Women’s National Team celebrate winning the World Cup
Alex Caparros – UEFA // Getty Images
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, 2021-22 UEFA Champions League
David Ramos // Getty Images
Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg, 2021-22 UEFA Champions League
FC Barcelona players celebrate victory
