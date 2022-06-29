Sports cards with the highest market value
A display of collectible baseball cards
#25. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA 6
Marshall Fogel poses with his 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card
#24. 1963 Topps 1963 Rookie Stars #537 PSA 9
Members of the Topps 1963 Rookie All-Star Team
#23. 1934 Goudey Lou Gehrig #37 PSA 8
Action shot of Lou Gehrig batting, 1931
#22. 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky #18 PSA 9
A view of a Wayne Gretzky card
#21. 1956 Topps Mickey Mantle (Gray Back) #135 PSA 9
Mickey Mantle batting during game
#20. 1969 Topps Lew Alcindor #25 PSA 9
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar drives to the basket during an NBA game
#19. 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson #312 PSA 8
Jackie Robinson baseball card displayed
#18. 1996 Topps Chrome Refractor Kobe Bryant #138 PSA 10
Jerry West, Kobe Bryant and Lakers’ Head Coach Del Harris
#17. 1933 Goudey Sport Kings Babe Ruth #2 PSA 8
Babe Ruth pitching during a game
#16. 1957 Topps Bill Russell #77 PSA 8
Bill Russell goes for a lay-up
#15. 1951 Bowman Willie Mays #305 PSA 8
Willie Mays of the Giants crossing home plate
#14. 1952 Topps Willie Mays #261 PSA 8
Willie Mays at Giants’ spring training
#13. 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan #57 PSA 10
The Michael Jordan 1986 Fleer Rookie Card
#12. 1955 Topps Sandy Koufax #123 PSA 9
A “Sandy” Koufax rookie baseball card displayed
#11. 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #181 PSA 8
Babe Ruth running after hitting a home run
#10. 1961 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain #8 PSA 9
Wilt Chamberlain shoots the ball
#9. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA 7
Dave Crichton holds a 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card
#8. 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #144 PSA 8
Babe Ruth running during a game
#7. 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #149 PSA 8
Baseball card outside the baseball suite at Hotel Commonwealth
#6. 1993 SP Derek Jeter (FOIL) #279 PSA 10
Derek Jeter bats during a game at Yankee Stadium
#5. 1948 Leaf Jackie Robinson #79 PSA 8
Leo Duroche with Jackie Robinson at their spring training camp
#4. 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle #253 PSA 8
Mickey Mantle at bat during spring training
#3. 1954 Topps Hank Aaron #128 PSA 9
Hank Aaron poses in uniform
#2. 1980 Topps Bird/Erving/Johnson #16 PSA 10
Larry Bird one on one with Julius Erving
#1. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA 8
1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card
