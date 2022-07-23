Skip to Content
Top-earning women’s golfers of all time


Mike Ehrmann // Getty Images

Lexi Thompson hits her tee shot on the 18th hole


Andrew Redington/WME IMG // Getty Images

#25. Catriona Matthew

Catriona Matthew celebrates her team winning the Solheim Cup


Matthew Lewis // Getty Images

#24. In Kyung Kim

In-Kyung Kim of Korea poses with a trophy


Meg Oliphant // Getty Images

#23. Jin Young Ko

Jin Young Ko of South Korea plays her shot on the second tee


Thananuwat Srirasant // Getty Images

#22. Ariya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand poses with a trophy


Thananuwat Srirasant // Getty Images

#21. Amy Yang

Amy Yang of South Korea plays her second shot


Chung Sung-Jun // Getty Images

#20. Yani Tseng

Yani Tseng of Taiwan plays a tee shot on the 2nd hole


Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#19. Na Yeon Choi

Na Yeon Choi of South Korea hits her tee shot


ANDY BUCHANAN // Getty Images

#18. Anna Nordqvist

Anna Nordqvist poses with a trophy


Mike Ehrmann // Getty Images

#17. Sei Young Kim

Sei Young Kim of Korea hits her tee shot


David Cannon // Getty Images

#16. Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee of Australia plays her tee shot


Atsushi Tomura // Getty Images

#15. So Yeon Ryu

So Yeon Ryu of South Korea poses with a trophy


David Cannon // Getty Images

#14. Shanshan Feng

Shanshan Feng of China plays her third shot


Kevork Djansezian // Getty Images

#13. Angela Stanford

Angela Stanford hits off the second tee


Thomas Niedermueller // Getty Images

#12. Paula Creamer

Paula Creamer poses with a trophy


Chung Sung-Jun // Getty Images

#11. Se Ri Pak

Se-Ri Pak of South Korea reacts after a putt


Michael Reaves // Getty Images

#10. Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson celebrates on the 18th green after winning the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship


Gregory Shamus // Getty Images

#9. Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko of New Zealand reacts after a putt


David Cannon // Getty Images

#8. Juli Inkster

Juli Inkster poses with a trophy


Scott Halleran // Getty Images

#7. Stacy Lewis

Stacy Lewis of the USA hits her tee shot on the third hole


Mark Metcalfe // Getty Images

#6. Suzann Pettersen

Suzann Pettersen of Norway hits an approach shot


Andy Lyons // Getty Images

#5. Lorena Ochoa

Lorena Ochoa of Mexico hits her tee shot


Scott Halleran // Getty Images

#4. Inbee Park

Inbee Park of South Korea poses with a trophy


Scott Halleran // Getty Images

#3. Cristie Kerr

Cristie Kerr celebrates her 12-stroke victory on the 18th green after winning the LPGA Championship


Daniel Kalisz // Getty Images

#2. Karrie Webb

Karrie Webb of Australia drives during round two of the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open


Luke Walker // Getty Images

#1. Annika Sorenstam

Annika Sorenstam of Sweden plays a practice round

