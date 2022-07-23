Top-earning women’s golfers of all time
Mike Ehrmann // Getty Images
Top-earning women’s golfers of all time
Lexi Thompson hits her tee shot on the 18th hole
Andrew Redington/WME IMG // Getty Images
#25. Catriona Matthew
Catriona Matthew celebrates her team winning the Solheim Cup
Matthew Lewis // Getty Images
#24. In Kyung Kim
In-Kyung Kim of Korea poses with a trophy
Meg Oliphant // Getty Images
#23. Jin Young Ko
Jin Young Ko of South Korea plays her shot on the second tee
Thananuwat Srirasant // Getty Images
#22. Ariya Jutanugarn
Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand poses with a trophy
Thananuwat Srirasant // Getty Images
#21. Amy Yang
Amy Yang of South Korea plays her second shot
Chung Sung-Jun // Getty Images
#20. Yani Tseng
Yani Tseng of Taiwan plays a tee shot on the 2nd hole
Andy Lyons // Getty Images
#19. Na Yeon Choi
Na Yeon Choi of South Korea hits her tee shot
ANDY BUCHANAN // Getty Images
#18. Anna Nordqvist
Anna Nordqvist poses with a trophy
Mike Ehrmann // Getty Images
#17. Sei Young Kim
Sei Young Kim of Korea hits her tee shot
David Cannon // Getty Images
#16. Minjee Lee
Minjee Lee of Australia plays her tee shot
Atsushi Tomura // Getty Images
#15. So Yeon Ryu
So Yeon Ryu of South Korea poses with a trophy
David Cannon // Getty Images
#14. Shanshan Feng
Shanshan Feng of China plays her third shot
Kevork Djansezian // Getty Images
#13. Angela Stanford
Angela Stanford hits off the second tee
Thomas Niedermueller // Getty Images
#12. Paula Creamer
Paula Creamer poses with a trophy
Chung Sung-Jun // Getty Images
#11. Se Ri Pak
Se-Ri Pak of South Korea reacts after a putt
Michael Reaves // Getty Images
#10. Lexi Thompson
Lexi Thompson celebrates on the 18th green after winning the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship
Gregory Shamus // Getty Images
#9. Lydia Ko
Lydia Ko of New Zealand reacts after a putt
David Cannon // Getty Images
#8. Juli Inkster
Juli Inkster poses with a trophy
Scott Halleran // Getty Images
#7. Stacy Lewis
Stacy Lewis of the USA hits her tee shot on the third hole
Mark Metcalfe // Getty Images
#6. Suzann Pettersen
Suzann Pettersen of Norway hits an approach shot
Andy Lyons // Getty Images
#5. Lorena Ochoa
Lorena Ochoa of Mexico hits her tee shot
Scott Halleran // Getty Images
#4. Inbee Park
Inbee Park of South Korea poses with a trophy
Scott Halleran // Getty Images
#3. Cristie Kerr
Cristie Kerr celebrates her 12-stroke victory on the 18th green after winning the LPGA Championship
Daniel Kalisz // Getty Images
#2. Karrie Webb
Karrie Webb of Australia drives during round two of the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open
Luke Walker // Getty Images
#1. Annika Sorenstam
Annika Sorenstam of Sweden plays a practice round