5 best airports in the US to get stuck in during layovers

Even the most avid travelers can have their enthusiasm dampened by endless security lines, delayed flights, and interminable layovers. Luckily, more airports are figuring out that passengers on a layover shouldn’t feel like they’ve been trapped in Dante’s nine circles of hell! So, Way.com provides a countdown of the best airports in the U.S. to get stuck in. These airports offer pretty awesome layover experiences for travelers passing through them and are a destination in themselves.

Over the past decade, there’s been a concerted effort to make airports more welcoming and hospitable. As a result, airports across the U.S. now offer a wide range of amenities. These include free Wi-Fi, nap pods, soothing spas, fantastic food, premium shopping, and yoga rooms. Some airports, of course, do more than others. AirHelp recently revealed its list of the world’s best airports — here are the top five in the U.S., where layovers seem like mini vacations.

Salt Lake City International Airport

Salt Lake City International Airport, the busiest airport in Utah, currently holds the coveted tag of the “best airport in the United States.” Just because the airport is super busy doesn’t mean it’s crowded and gloomy. If you’re a regular flyer from here, you’ll know why this airport is a traveler’s delight. With a whole lot of amenities and processes tailored to make your experience trouble-free, SLC is one of the best airports in the world. It’s not all about the amenities, though.

SLC Airport often ranks high for on-time departures and arrivals and the fewest flight cancellations. SLC underwent a $5.1 billion overhaul that got rid of its outdated terminals and replaced them with a more flyer-friendly modern version. It’s a lot easier to get around the airport now, thanks to a tunnel connecting the concourses.

Here’s why you won’t mind getting stuck in Salt Lake City Airport:

The remodeled airport now offers breathtaking views of the stunning views of the nearby Wasatch Mountains.

SLC has two airport lounges, Delta Sky Club and Minute Suites, offering much-needed amenities like food, free Wi-Fi, private rooms, and more during your stay at the airport.

Hunger pangs can strike without warning, especially when you’re traveling. The SLC has over 40 restaurants and cafes that satiate that rumbling tummy.

There are plenty of stores located in both concourses, with prices comparable to those in the city (aka street pricing), so you can indulge in a shopping spree without guilt before or after you fly.

Special care is offered here for your pets with three animal relief stations.

There’s free Wi-Fi, a family-friendly greeting room with a fireplace, restrooms every 150 feet, and ample charging outlets.

Los Angeles Airport

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is the fifth busiest airport in the United States and the 11th busiest in the world, with millions of travelers passing through each year. It is also the busiest airport in the world for both origin and destination flights. According to AirHelp, LAX is ranked as the second-best airport in the U.S. for 2025. With tons of amenities to help travelers, LAX is especially great for business travelers.

Here’s what makes this a great airport for layovers:

With 180 dining and shopping options spread across its 9 terminals, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

The art program at LAX offers a unique way to enjoy your time at the airport. You can see art exhibitions, view permanent art installations, and attend live performances, all of which enhance your travel experience.

If you’d like to learn about Southern California’s aviation history, there’s an aviation museum, the Flight Path Museum and Learning Center, on the airport grounds.

You’ll love the Pets Unstressing Passengers (PUP) program! LAX created this program involving therapy dogs with which travelers can interact.

LAX is set to introduce the Automated People Mover, which will help passengers navigate the airport more easily.

The award-winning Tom Bradley International Terminal, with its ultra-modern design and wide range of dining and shopping options, raises the level of traveler experience at LAX.

Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport ranks fourth on the list of best airports in the US. The airport is the busiest airport in the Upper Midwest, welcoming over 37 million travelers each year. The airport is known for being one of the best in the country because it offers a friendly atmosphere and good amenities.

MSP Airport is a great place to be stuck for several reasons:

MSP was voted the winner of America’s best restroom of 2016.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport treats you to some stunning artwork. “The Aurora” is an artwork by popular artist Jen Lewin in Terminal 1. There’s also the See 18 film screening room located in Terminal 1, a special film screening room that shows short films and award-winning documentaries. Cinephiles would love it!

There’s a giant mural honoring the late Minnesota-born musician Prince, and a dedicated Prince store sells branded merchandise.

The airport has 46 therapy dogs and a therapy cat to help travelers overcome their travel jitters and stress.

The airport boasts a 55-foot escalator, the tallest in the state, a hotel inside the airport (Intercontinental MSP Airport hotel), and hundreds of restaurants, shops, and other services.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

AirHelp has ranked the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport as the 36th best airport in the world, and the fourth best in the United States. And just in case, you didn’t know, it’s been the busiest airport in the world for many years. ATL is the primary hub for Delta and offers 1,000 flights daily to 225 destinations from here. With top-notch amenities and a lively atmosphere, ATL is the kind of airport where you wouldn’t mind spending extra time.

The airport has racked up some accolades over the years, like Business Traveler Award for North America’s Best Airport in 2023 and One Flew South being named one of the top 10 full-service airport restaurants in the U.S. in Newsweek’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards and.

These are some other reasons why ATL is popular:

They focus on the basics. The Air Transport Research Society (ATRS) at the University of Maryland has named Hartsfield-Jackson the most efficient airport globally multiple times.

The Plane Train and the Sky Train make it very easy and quick to get around the airport.

Like several other airports, ATL has pet relief areas, but what sets them apart is the dog park. It’s a 1,000-square-foot outdoor park called Poochie Park.

They have temporary and permanent art exhibits, as well as a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

The restaurants at ATL raise the bar for airport food. Outside of the award-winning One Flew South, there is also Cat Cora’s, Chicken and Beer, Phillips Seafood, and a hundred others.

Portland International Airport

Travelers seem to love the Portland Airport, which probably explains all the awards it’s garnered — it’s been crowned the best airport in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler multiple times! PDX is probably one of the few airports you’ll want to arrive a few hours early.

Here’s what makes the Portland Airport so popular:

Sample some of the best craft beer in America at the outposts of local breweries, or try some whiskey at the world’s first airport distillery tasting room, House Spirits.

The main terminal offers a literal walk through the forest! The terminal’s 9-acre mass timber roof hovers over a grove of deciduous trees and lush planters.

Portland Airport has a highly regarded food selection, with plenty of locally sourced food and international cuisine, all for the same price as their off-airport locations, thanks to their street pricing.

Shop to your heart’s content — there’s no sales tax in Oregon, and there’s no need to go through an annoying duty-free process.

Watch short movies by Oregon filmmakers at the 17-seater microcinema, Hollywood Theater.

Check out the rotating art exhibits or the live music shows while you’re there.

So, the next time you plan your travel, including a layover, if it’s at any of the above best U.S. Airports to get stuck in, it’s a safe bet!

