Victims’ families testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

Family members and loved ones of the victims took the stand in the ongoing murder trial for Jose Larin Garcia, a Cathedral City man convicted of killing four people in Palm Springs in 2019.

As the prosecution builds its case for why Larin Garcia should be sentenced to death, loved ones testified about the impacts the murders have had on their lives.

Martha Sakowicz, formerly Martha Rivera, shared fond memories of her son, victim Carlos Campos Rivera. She tearfully laid out the difficulties she and her grandchildren face without him in their lives, saying that she struggles with anxiety, depression, and has even considered ending her life at times.

Erica Stodolka, Carlos' girlfriend at the time, also spoke to the jury, describing Carlos as a scared but excited father as they welcomed a son. Theresa Acosta, who years later gave birth to Carlos' second child, a daughter, shared the pain of losing the father of her child.

Sakowicz expressed her belief that Larin Garcia should be appropriately punished for the pain he has caused, saying: "It was no reason why Larin did what he did... I think he ruined my life and the other families'. He should pay for it.”