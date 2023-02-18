Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center and America Ninja Warrior, Flip Rodriguez raise awareness for Child Abuse at ‘Be a Hero’ 5K

The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center hosted its second 'Be a Hero 5k' run to help fight child abuse.

Over 200 people from the Coachella Valley and across the country participated in this year's event.

Saturday's run helped fundraise for the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, that provides resources for neglected or abused children.

American Ninja Warrior, Flip Rodriguez has been working with the organization for three years.

"Actually on American Ninja Warrior I told my story on national television, and Barbara Sinatra actually reached out wondering if I would be interested in a partnership," says Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is helping raise awareness by hosting events like these and sharing resources online.

"Child abuse happens more often than not and typically by somebody that they know. So don't ever think, 'Oh not my child.' Just make sure to pay attention and look for warning signs and to check out fightchildabuse.org for more resources," says Rodriguez.

John Thoresen, CEO of the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center says events like these help support different programs.

"Like the tennis lifeskills program we have. We have a karate program. Most importantly, we have a great art therapy program and a brand new art studio. Today's proceeds will help fill some of the needs for that art studio too," says Thoresen.

FightChildAbuse.org and the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center are also providing resources around the world.

"The 'Protect Yourself Rules,' which is a digital program that's been translated into 15 different languages and has been seen by hundreds of millions of people all over the world," adds Thoresen.

Saturday's 'Be a Hero 5K' was part of an effort to intervene and prevent child abuse.

You can visit Barbara Sinatra Children's Center or FightChildAbuse.org to learn more about prevention and intervention to fight child abuse.