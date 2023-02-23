Fresh blanket of snow covers parts of Yucca Valley

Some residents in Yucca Valley are welcoming a fresh blanket of snow.

News Channel 3 crews spoke to residents living south of Highway 62 near Joshua Lane about snow prep and concerns.

Residents in the area told crews they're not overly concerned. However, they plan not to be out on the roads anytime soon.

One Yucca Valley homeowner said he went to the grocery store before the snowfall to avoid driving in the snow.

