Student detained after turning in bullets, causes CVUSD to lockdown 3 schools for over an hour

The Coachella Valley Unified School District says that a student turned in a magazine with bullets to school administration Tuesday morning forcing the District to lockdown 3 schools as a precaution.

A social media post from the Coachella Valley Unified School District stated that Desert Mirage High School, Toro Canyon Middle School, and Las Palmitas Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 11:00 a.m.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 12:30 p.m. No word on which school the bullets were turned into, but all 3 schools are on the same campus.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to the call and says "deputies responded regarding a weapons investigation at the 86-000 block of 66th Avenue. In an abundance of caution, school officials had placed all campuses surrounding that location on lockdown. Deputies have the involved student detained, and there is no threat to students or faculty. The investigation is ongoing."

Lissette Santiago, spokesperson for CVUSD, confirmed the student was released to their parents after it was determined there were no weapons at their home or a possible future threat.



On Monday, hundreds of students from Coachella Valley High School walked out of class for a peaceful protest. The reasons for the walkout was to show their frustrations with District officials about school security.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.