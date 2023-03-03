2 men shot overnight in Indio

INDIO, Calif. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were out in the Penn West community in Indio early Friday morning after reports of a shooting.

The sheriff's department was called to the scene on Lingayan Avenue, near Van Buren and Avenue 48, just before midnight.

No victims were found in the neighborhood, but the agency was later notified two men were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson.

One man died at the hospital and the other is in critical condition, she said.

Details on what led up to the shooting and the victims' identities have not been announced.

A suspect is still wanted.