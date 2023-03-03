One man dead, two others hospitalized following overnight shooting in East Valley

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies cordoned off a portion of the Carver Tract community between Indio and Coachella early Friday morning after reports of a shooting.

KESQ

The sheriff's department was called to the scene on Lingayan Avenue, near Van Buren and Avenue 48, just before midnight.

Nobody with injuries was found in the neighborhood, but the agency was later notified two men were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson.

One man died at the hospital and the other was in critical condition, she said. We also later learned the that a third person checked into another hospital with a gunshot wound related to the shooting, that person is listed in stable condition.

KESQ

Details on what led up to the shooting and the victims' identities have not been announced.

A suspect was still wanted.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.