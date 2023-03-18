Twentynine Palms convicted felon arrested for weapons charges

A probation check in Twentynine Palms has landed a felon back in jail.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department investigators said a deputy went to a home off Adobe Road Friday morning for a probation check.

Officials said the suspect had several warrants for his arrest out of San Bernardino. He was reportedly on felony probation for being a felon with a firearm out of Los Angeles.

Investigators said the deputy found a loaded handgun and ammo inside the home.

The suspect was arrested and is being held on $105,000 bail.