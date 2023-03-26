One person dead after car crashes into a power pole in Cathedral City

One person died after their car crashed into a power pole in Cathedral City Saturday morning.

42-year-old Christian Morales of Burbank was killed in the crash. It happened just before 3 a.m. off East Palm Canyon Drive.

The car was headed westbound at high speed before it drifted off the road, crashed into a power pole, and knocked over power lines.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor. East and westbound lanes were closed while Southern California Edison made the scene safe, and traffic investigators finished their investigation.