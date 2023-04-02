KESQ scooping for ‘Free Cone Day’ at Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

I scream, you scream, we all scream for free Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream!

Mark your calendar for Monday, April 3, 2023, when Ben & Jerry’s will celebrate its annual Free Cone Day with prizes and giveaways.

All proceeds that day will benefit Guide Dogs of the Desert.

Some familiar faces will be scooping ice cream at the Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream shop in Rancho Mirage.

KESQ News Channel 3 Scoopers: